LAS VEGAS, NV, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAS VEGAS, NV - March 31, 2026 - -

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant has expanded its online ordering platform to prominently feature its seafood noodle soup offerings, making it easier for Las Vegas diners to access Thai and Chinese cuisine through digital channels. The restaurant's enhanced online menu now highlights its traditional seafood noodle soup preparations, including the popular Seafood Won Ton Mein, as part of its comprehensive delivery and takeout services.

The restaurant's Seafood Noodle Soup, priced at $19.50, features fresh egg noodles prepared with raw jumbo shrimp, sliced calamari, chunks of scallops, and fish balls in a clear soup broth. Each bowl is garnished with roasted fresh garlic in vegetable oil, fresh cilantro, and diced green onions, following traditional preparation methods that have made it a standout dish among local diners seeking the Best Seafood Won Ton Mein Noodle Soup in Las Vegas.

"Our seafood noodle soups represent the flavors and cooking techniques that define both Thai and Chinese culinary traditions," said Alan Wong, head chef at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant. "By enhancing our online ordering system, we're making these dishes more accessible to customers throughout Las Vegas who appreciate quality ingredients and traditional preparation methods."

The expanded online ordering capabilities come as the restaurant continues to adapt to changing dining preferences, with increased demand for delivery and takeout options. Customers can now easily browse the full selection of noodle soups, including the Seafood Won Ton Mein Noodle Soup, Rice Soup with Seafood, and Tom Yum Seafood Soup, through the restaurant's digital platform at https://www.kungfuplaza.com/soups/noodle-soups/seafood-noodle-soup.

"We recognize that convenience and quality are equally important to our customers," Wong added. "Our enhanced online ordering system ensures that whether someone is craving our seafood noodle soup or any other dish from our extensive menu, they can easily place their order and enjoy restaurant-quality meals wherever they may be."

The restaurant accepts multiple payment methods and currencies, including Euro, Pound Sterling, and US Dollar, accommodating both local customers and international visitors to Las Vegas. Gift certificates are also available for purchase, providing an option for those who wish to share the dining experience with friends and family.

The restaurant's commitment to providing diverse dining options extends beyond its soup offerings. The comprehensive menu includes appetizers, Chinese and Thai entrees, stir-fried noodles, fried rice dishes, salads, and vegetarian options, all available for dine-in, takeout, and delivery services. This variety has established the venue as a destination for those seeking the Best Seafood Noodle Soup in Las Vegas at Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wxfsRvj8Eqs

Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant specializes in Thai and Chinese cuisine, offering a comprehensive menu of traditional dishes prepared with fresh ingredients. The Las Vegas-based establishment provides dine-in, takeout, and delivery services, maintaining a focus on quality and customer convenience through its enhanced digital ordering platform and diverse menu offerings.

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For more information about Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant, contact the company here:



Kung Fu Thai & Chinese Restaurant

Alan Wong

702-247-4120

aw@kungfurestaurants.com

3505 S Valley View Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89103