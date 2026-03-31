C-IV Capital Partners to Acquire Greystone’s Special Servicing Business

DALLAS and NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Servicing Company LLC (“Greystone”) and C-IV Capital Partners LLC (“C-IV”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which C-IV has agreed to acquire Greystone’s commercial real estate loan special serving business. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions and is expected to occur in the second or third quarter of 2026. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

About C4CP

C-IV is a commercial real estate investment, investment management and services company recently sponsored by Island Capital Group LLC, which is led by Andrew L. Farkas. Mr. Farkas previously founded Insignia Financial Group, Inc. in 1990 (which merged with CB Richard Ellis in 2003 to create the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm) and C-III Capital Partners LLC in 2010 (which has been substantially monetized and is in the process of being wound down). Building on the strategies and successes of C-III and Insignia, C-IV seeks to deploy capital opportunistically across the entire spectrum of commercial real estate investing (equity and debt) and related operating businesses. C-IV is headquartered at 717 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10022.

Contacts

Greystone:

Alyson Nikulicz

alyson@influencecentral.com

C-IV:

Timothy Cobb

tcobb@islecap.com