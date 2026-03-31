IGEL Partners with Exclusive Networks to Expand Its Security Channel Ecosystem

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global software company delivering an Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today announced a strategic partnership with Exclusive Networks, a global cybersecurity go-to-market specialist. The collaboration reinforces IGEL’s role as the endpoint execution layer that supports Zero Trust and modern secure access architectures, expanding its footprint within security-first partner ecosystems.



Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL Technology, said, “This partnership has an important strategic fit for our future channel expansion strategy. Exclusive Networks has deep credibility with networking, security, and identity partners globally, and by adding IGEL to their portfolio, they can now offer modern endpoint architectures grounded in immutability and no-local-data principles that standardize operations, strengthen posture, and reduce attack surface.”



“Our mission is to enable partners to deliver measurable security outcomes and consistent, comprehensive levels of cyberdefense across all types of end-customers in various geographies,” said Jason Beal, President of Exclusive Networks, North America. “IGEL adds a security-first endpoint execution layer to our portfolio. Combined with Exclusive Networks’ CyberLAB, we can help partners validate integrated solutions and scale deployments with confidence.”



Under the partnership, Exclusive Networks will distribute IGEL alongside its portfolio of leading cybersecurity solutions. This enables solution providers to design endpoint architectures that bring secure access patterns to a broader set of environments, including SaaS, DaaS, VDI, secure enterprise browsers, and OT-adjacent use cases. Gartner forecasts worldwide spending on information security to reach $323 billion by 2029, illustrating the urgency for standardized endpoint patterns that reduce risk and operational overhead.



Their research highlights that tool sprawl, configuration drift, and hybrid device diversity widen attacker opportunities while increasing support complexity. They emphasize the importance of outcome-driven metrics—such as hardened baseline coverage, protection consistency, and automated recovery—and call for endpoint-layer controls, including secure enterprise browsers and secure endpoints, to reduce attack surface and simplify operations.

A standout element of the partnership is Exclusive Networks’ CyberLAB, a global sandbox environment that validates integrated cybersecurity solutions. Within CyberLAB, partners can observe how IGEL’s secure endpoint OS platform operates as the execution plane within SASE, ZTNA, enterprise browser, and secure

SaaS access architectures. CyberLAB provides partners with interoperability evidence, policy-enforcement transparency, and operational consistency, thereby shortening the path from evaluation to repeatable deployment.



Phil Eden, VP Channel, North America at IGEL, said, “Exclusive Networks brings the cybersecurity-focused partner ecosystem and technical enablement capabilities that support our growth goals, especially through onboarding net-new security partners and expanding the ecosystem to show where IGEL delivers value beyond VDI.”

James Walters, VP, Vendor Portfolio & Alliances, North America at Exclusive Networks, said. “Beyond CyberLAB, Exclusive Networks brings a deep bench of top‑tier engineers, strong cybersecurity and adjacent technology expertise, and a proven ability to incubate emerging vendors and drive scalable growth. We continue to invest in our End User Centric Channel Services Platform, which includes demand generation, partner enablement, professional services, & life cycle management. Allowing us to deliver meaningful, repeatable value to our partners at scale.”

By expanding into Exclusive Networks’ global ecosystem, IGEL is strengthened as a platform for secure, controlled endpoint environments designed for DaaS, SaaS, VDI, OT/IoT, and secure enterprise browsing. By combining IGEL’s product offerings based on its Preventative Security Model ™ with other key products distributed by Exclusive Networks they can now offer unique Zero Trust-based security solutions to their channel partners.



Together, they help reduce attack surface, enforce consistent posture, and deliver predictable security outcomes.

Exclusive Networks will provide a dedicated, IGEL-trained support team designed to function as an extension of IGEL’s Customer Success organization, improving partner ramp-up speed and ensuring consistent deployment quality.



More information about IGEL’s secure endpoint OS platform, designed to help organizations reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) and strengthen endpoint security, can be found here.

IGEL announced the partnership during its annual Now & Next® event from March 30 to April 2nd at the iconic Miami Fontainebleau Resort in Miami Beach. Exclusive Networks will be on-site to meet partners and demonstrate integrated Zero Trust endpoint architectures.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global software company delivering an Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access. Through its secure endpoint OS, Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), and IGEL App Portal, IGEL enables a Preventative Security Model™ that enforces real-time policy while dynamically adapting to user, device, and contextual conditions.

The platform delivers the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™, providing secure, reliable access to SaaS, DaaS, VDI, and enterprise applications across distributed environments. Backed by more than 130 validated technology partners, IGEL extends Zero Trust and SASE frameworks to the endpoint. Founded in 2001, IGEL is headquartered in Germany and has operations in the United States. Learn more at www.igel.com

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks (EXN) is a global cybersecurity specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 50 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training, and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit www.exclusive-networks.com.



IGEL Media Contacts

Yocasta Valdez

Director Corporate Communications

press@igel.com Carl Gersh

SVP Marketing

press@igel.com

Exclusive Networks Media Contact

Andrew Warren

VP, Sales and Marketing, Americas

awarren@exclusive-networks.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/715e43f1-6148-4955-b61d-d60af37793d6