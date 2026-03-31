DIT AgTech Launches Investment Campaign to Scale Precision Livestock Nutrition Solutions

Toowoomba, Australia, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DIT AgTech, a leader in precision livestock nutrition and delivery technology, has launched its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) investment campaign. Already deployed in Australia, this offering provides investors with the opportunity to participate in the company’s international expansion as it scales technology designed to improve the efficiency and sustainability of livestock production.

DIT AgTech offers a smarter way to feed livestock, with the potential to improve profitability. Its proprietary uDOSE technology delivers nutrients, supplements, and methane-reducing additives through livestock drinking water. The IoT-enabled platform allows farmers to remotely monitor and control dosing in real time – creating an automated delivery platform that improves intake consistency across herds, reduces labor requirements, and minimizes input waste.

DIT AgTech’s technology is designed to support improved animal performance and enhance overall potential profitability for ranchers. It provides a critical advantage as farmers face rising costs and growing environmental pressures.

By opening this investment round to the public, the company is inviting people to join as they take their first step into the global market. “Our aim has always been to create a commercially viable and sustainable system that puts farmers’ needs first,” said Mark Peart, CEO & Founder. “Our success to date comes from understanding agriculture and solving real problems for our customers.”

Tested and optimized on some of the world’s largest cattle stations, DIT AgTech has more than 300 systems in operation across Australia. A growing base of commercial customers and partners demonstrates the company’s repeatable operating model and measurable value for producers.

Building on this foundation, DIT AgTech is well positioned to expand into the United States and Brazil, two major global livestock markets.

Funds raised through this campaign will support expansion in these key international markets by increasing local staff and manufacturing capacity, accelerating adoption in North and South America.

To learn more about DIT AgTech’s mission and to become an investor, visit here.

About DIT AgTech

DIT AgTech is a technology-driven agriculture company building scalable solutions to modernize and optimize global food production. By leveraging advanced data analytics, precision agriculture tools, and integrated digital infrastructure, DIT AgTech enables growers and agribusinesses to increase yields, reduce input costs, and improve operational efficiency.

Disclaimer:

This is a paid advertisement for DIT AgTech Regulation CF offering. Please read the offering circular at invest.ditagtech.com