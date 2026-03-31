The AI Boom Is Triggering One of the Biggest Energy and Infrastructure Buildouts in Modern History. Jim Rickards Says That Should Give Us Pause.

Washington, D.C., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Behind every AI model, every data center, every chip running the artificial intelligence boom sits something far more physical and far less glamorous: enormous amounts of electricity, miles of pipeline, and the infrastructure required to deliver both at a scale the modern grid was never designed to handle.

Jim Rickards thinks it's time more people started paying attention to that part of the story.

In a newly released video presentation , the economist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author examines what he describes as one of the most overlooked dimensions of the AI buildout — the sweeping demands it is placing on America's energy systems and physical infrastructure, and what happens to all of it if the AI boom slows down faster than anyone expects.

What Viewers Will Find in the Presentation

The session provides insight into:

How the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure is driving unprecedented demand on America's energy grid

The scale of physical buildout now underway to support the AI sector — and who is funding it

Why Rickards believes the pace of this buildout may be moving faster than the underlying economics can support

What a slowdown in AI spending could mean for the industries and communities caught up in the construction boom

Rickards frames the discussion as a conversation about real-world consequences — one that goes well beyond stock prices and market valuations.

A Buildout Unlike Anything We've Seen

At the center of Rickards' presentation is a simple but striking observation: the AI boom is not just a financial phenomenon. It is a physical one — and it is placing extraordinary demands on the systems that power everyday American life.

Data centers require massive and continuous supplies of electricity. Building and running them at the scale the AI industry now demands has triggered a wave of investment in power generation, transmission lines, natural gas pipelines, and energy infrastructure that is reshaping entire regions of the country.

Rickards argues that this buildout is being driven by the same competitive logic fueling the broader AI race — the belief that more is always better, and that slowing down means falling behind. The question he raises is what happens to all that infrastructure if the economics of AI don't play out the way the market currently expects.

The Risk Nobody Is Talking About

The concern Rickards raises in the presentation isn't just about energy companies or construction firms. It's about the broader consequences of building so much, so fast, on the assumption that demand will keep pace indefinitely.

He draws on historical examples of infrastructure booms that outran their underlying economics — periods when heavy investment in physical capacity was followed by sharp reversals that left communities, workers, and local economies absorbing costs that the original investors did not.

In his view, the current AI-driven infrastructure buildout carries similar risks. And the people most exposed may not be the ones making the investment decisions — they may simply be the ones living and working in the communities where those decisions are playing out.

Why This Conversation Matters Now

Investment in AI-related infrastructure has accelerated sharply in recent years, with major technology firms committing billions to data centers and the energy systems required to run them. As that buildout continues, questions about its long-term sustainability are becoming increasingly difficult to avoid.

Rickards' presentation enters that conversation at a moment when the scale of AI's physical footprint is becoming visible in communities across the country — and when the gap between the promises driving the buildout and the realities of delivering on them is beginning to draw scrutiny.

Who Should Watch

Anyone following the real-world impact of the AI boom on energy, construction, and local infrastructure

Readers interested in how large-scale technology investment cycles affect industries and communities beyond the tech sector

Individuals who want an independent, plain-spoken perspective on where the AI buildout may be heading





About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has advised the Pentagon, the Central Intelligence Agency, and senior U.S. government officials — and has spent his career examining the real-world consequences of large-scale economic decisions that others are too close to question.

He is widely regarded as one of the most experienced and independent voices in macroeconomic commentary — known for asking the questions that are inconvenient to ask until they become impossible to ignore.

Rickards' research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing firm with a 4.8-star rating across nearly 2,000 reader reviews. Paradigm Press produces independent market analysis and economic commentary designed to give everyday Americans a clearer picture of the forces shaping the world they live and work in.