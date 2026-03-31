Company announcement – No. 6 / 2026

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of March 31, 2026

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 31, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand Pharma” or "the Company") (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today announces, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which changes to its share capital have occurred.

In Company Announcement No. 4 / 2026, dated March 19, 2026, Zealand Pharma announced a share capital increase due to the exercise of employee warrants. Following this announcement, the table below sets out the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma as of March 31, 2026.









Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights March 31, 2026 71,525,575 71,525,575 71,525,575

The Company's Articles of Association are available at the Company's website https://www.zealandpharma.com.

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About Zealand Pharma

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than 10 Zealand Pharma invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)

Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

Andreas Hylleberg Mølleskov (Media)

Director, External Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: AHylleberg@zealandpharma.com