Rigetti Announces Novera QPU Sale to the University of Saskatchewan

BERKELEY, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) (“Rigetti” or the “Company”), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, today announced that it has sold a 9-qubit Novera™ QPU to the University of Saskatchewan (“USask”). The Novera QPU, which was shipped in March, will be at the core of USask’s first quantum computing system. The system will be managed by USask’s Centre for Quantum Topology and its Applications (“quanTA”), an interdisciplinary institute devoted to advancing quantum science and quantum technology development.

“By providing hands-on access to real quantum computing hardware, academic institutions like USask are enabling students and researchers to pursue groundbreaking advances in quantum science and technology. We are delighted that USask has selected a Rigetti Novera QPU for their quanTA Centre and congratulate them on this exciting new phase of quantum technology exploration and innovation,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.

“At quanTA, our goal is to make Western Canada a competitive force in quantum science and quantum technology development. The establishment of a quantum computing testbed is fundamental to providing the USask community with the resources needed to embark on innovative research in areas including quantum materials, quantum algorithms, and quantum computing architecture. With the Novera QPU at the core of our first quantum computing system, we are excited to embark on this next era of discovery,” says Dr. Steven Rayan, quanTA Executive Director and USask Mathematics and Statistics Professor.

"This remarkable milestone is a monumental achievement that positions USask as a key player in quantum research on the world stage. As we step into the future, USask is continuing to establish itself as a cutting-edge institution and a hub for national and international quantum-focused research that will propel work in agriculture, health sciences, defense technologies and more across the Prairies,” says Vince Bruni-Bossio, USask President and Vice-Chancellor.

The fully assembled quantum computing system combines hardware from companies who are all members of the Novera QPU Partner Program — an ecosystem of quantum computing hardware, software, and service providers whose technologies are compatible with the Novera QPU. The Novera QPU will be installed in a Zero Point Cryogenics dilution refrigerator, Qblox control systems will be installed for operating the qubits, and QuantrolOx software will be integrated for automated qubit bring-up, characterization, and tuning.

While the Novera QPU can be integrated with our partners' technology, customers can also purchase full-scale quantum computing systems based on Rigetti’s modular Cepheus™ architecture ranging from 36 to 108 qubits. These systems include a sourced dilution refrigerator, Rigetti’s control systems, and QCS® Outpost, a comprehensive software operating environment for administering, monitoring, integrating, and using a Rigetti quantum computer. Rigetti can manage the entire delivery and installation process to ensure a fully operational quantum computing system.

Rigetti QPUs are manufactured in Rigetti’s Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. Rigetti quantum computers are based on superconducting qubits, which are widely believed to be the leading qubit modality given their maturity, clear path to scaling, and fast gate speeds. Current Rigetti quantum computing systems achieve gate speeds of 50-70ns, which is about 1,000 times faster than other modalities such as ion traps and neutral atoms.

Rigetti sells on-premises 9-qubit to 108-qubit quantum computing systems, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti’s Cepheus 36-qubit to 108-qubit systems are based on the Company’s proprietary chiplet-based technology and include the Company’s control electronics. Rigetti’s 9-qubit Novera QPU supports a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer’s existing cryogenic and control systems.

The Company operates quantum computers over the cloud through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services (QCS) platform, enabling global enterprise, government, and research clients to pursue R&D. The Company’s proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing.

Rigetti developed the industry’s first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. Leveraging this proprietary technology, Rigetti deployed the industry’s largest multi-chip quantum computer in 2025 with Cepheus-1-36Q, based on four 9-qubit chiplets tiled together. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry’s first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/ .

Rigetti Media Contact

press@rigetti.com

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company’s expectations with respect to its future success and performance, including possible integration of Novera QPU with partner technology and the resulting integration advancing quantum science and quantum technology development; quanTA’s goal to make Western Canada a competitive force in quantum science and quantum technology development; the plan for the Novera QPU to be installed in a Zero Point Cryogenics dilution refrigerator, Qblox control systems to be installed for operating the qubits, and QuantrolOx software to be integrated for automated qubit bring-up, characterization, and tuning; and Rigetti’s ability to manage the entire delivery and installation process of a quantum computing system to ensure it is fully operational. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its technology roadmap; Company’s ability to deliver products to customers in time or at all, including actions by customers, such as controls over their facilities and cancelling orders; the ability of the Company to obtain government contracts successfully and in a timely manner and the availability of government funding; the potential of quantum computing; the success of the Company’s partnerships and collaborations; the Company’s ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and attract and retain management and key employees; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations, including those related to exports; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; the Company’s estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives and expansion plans; the expected use of proceeds from the Company’s past and future financings or other capital; the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; unfavorable conditions in the Company’s industry, the global economy or global supply chain, including rising inflation and interest rates, deteriorating international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, warfare, and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.