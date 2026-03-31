Nano Dimension Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

 | Source: Nano Dimension Nano Dimension

Full-Year 2025 revenue of $102.4 million, a 77.3% increase over the prior-year period 

Company Continues to Drive Meaningful Cost Reductions

Company Issues Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

Strategic Alternatives Review Advancing with Clear Path Forward Expected in Q2

WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension”, “Nano”, or the “Company”), a leader in digital manufacturing solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

The consolidated results incorporate the financial position and performance of Markforged Holding Corporation (“Markforged”) from the acquisition date of April 25, 2025. Desktop Metal, Inc. (“Desktop Metal”) was acquired by the Company on April 2, 2025. The results of Desktop Metal from April 2, 2025 through July 28, 2025 as well as impairment charges related to the Desktop Metal assets and the costs associated with the bankruptcy and deconsolidation are included in Discontinued Operations on the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results:

  • Revenue: $35.3 million, a 142.4% increase from $14.6 million year-over-year
  • Gross Margin (“GM”): 37.7%, up from 32.9% year-over-year
  • Adjusted Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”): 49.7%, up from 36.3% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss: $9.8 million, down from a loss of $18.9 million year-over-year
  • Net Loss from Continuing Operations: $33.9 million, up from a loss of $9.3 million year-over-year
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, deposits and marketable equity securities: $459.6 million as of December 31, 2025, down from $515.5 million as of September 30, 2025. This change of approximately $55.9 million includes $19.8 million of cash used for share repurchases during the quarter and $24.4 million related to changes in the fair value of marketable equity securities.

Full Year 2025 Results:

  • Revenue: $102.4 million, a 77.3% increase from $57.8 million year-over-year
  • GM: 33.5%, down from 43.1% year-over-year
  • Adjusted GM: 46.9%, up from 45.4% year-over-year
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss: $53.2 million, down from a loss of $63.6 million year-over-year
  • Net Loss from Continuing Operations: $100.4 million, up from a loss of $99.9 million year-over-year

More information, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found below in this press release under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of US GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

David Stehlin, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We delivered a strong finish to 2025, exceeding our fourth-quarter top and bottom line financial guidance. As we move through 2026, we are building on this momentum by continuing to drive operational discipline, reduce our cost structure and lower cash burn across the business. Our focus remains on executing these actions to create value for our shareholders.”

Recent Developments

  • Operating Discipline and Cost Savings: During 2025, the Company made meaningful progress driving cost savings by streamlining operations and focusing resources on priority industry segments and products. Non-GAAP operating expenses* declined sequentially in the fourth quarter to $27.3 million, representing a reduction of more than 16% relative to the previously identified baseline of approximately $32.5 million, which reflects second quarter 2025 operating expenses adjusted to include a full quarter of Markforged. This reduction highlights the substantial execution of the Company’s previously announced cost reduction initiatives, with the full benefits expected to be realized in early 2026. The Company continues to evaluate additional opportunities to enhance operational performance and believes these initiatives position it to drive improved operating leverage over time.
  • Re-domestication and U.S. Reporting Transition: Effective January 1, 2026, Nano Dimension began reporting as a U.S. domestic issuer. The Company filed its Form 10-K today and anticipates completing the re-domestication process in the first half of 2026, subject to customary approvals. This transition aligns the Company’s reporting and governance framework with U.S. market standards while enhancing transparency for shareholders.
  • Share Repurchases and Capital Allocation: During 2025, the Company remained disciplined in capital allocation while preserving balance sheet strength and strategic flexibility. In the fourth quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 10.9 million shares for approximately $19.2 million under its existing $150 million authorization. Given the ongoing strategic alternatives review process, the Board is carefully evaluating capital deployment priorities and will not be providing forward-looking updates regarding repurchase activity at this time.
  • Strategic Alternatives Review: The Board, with the support of Guggenheim Securities, LLC and Houlihan Lokey, has conducted a thorough and disciplined review of strategic alternatives, evaluating product lines, core technologies, market dynamics and competitive positioning. The Company has made meaningful progress, including reducing losses and improving its product portfolio, while recognizing that a gap remains to achieving sustained profitability. Nano Dimension expects to announce a series of actions in the second quarter of 2026 to clearly define its path forward to maximizing shareholder value.

* More information, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating expenses to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found below in this press release under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of US GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

2026 Financial Guidance

Following improved visibility exiting 2025 and continued integration of Markforged, the Company is implementing annual financial guidance beginning in 2026 to better reflect the mix of recurring revenue and larger strategic orders that can create quarterly variability.

For the full year 2026, the Company anticipates revenue in the range of $130 million to $140 million, non-GAAP gross margin of 46% to 48%, non-GAAP operating expenses of $106 million to $111 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss in the range of $40 million to $50 million.

Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and Adjusted EBITDA represent non-GAAP financial measures. Additional information can be found below in this press release under “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Conference Call Today

Nano Dimension will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call in order to receive dial in information via this link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10206850/10359dca11a

Participants can also dial-in/connect by following the below:

Listen in via U.S. dial-in: 1-844-695-5517
Listen via international dial-in: 1-412-902-6751
Listen via Israel toll free: 1-80-9212373
Listen via webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=1YPvoqSL

For those unable to participate in the conference call, there will be a replay available from a link on Nano Dimension’s website at https://investors.nano-di.com/events-and-presentations.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Driven by strong trends in onshoring, national security, and increasing product customization, Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) delivers advanced Digital Manufacturing technologies to the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics, and medical devices industries, enabling rapid deployment of high-mix, low-volume production with IP security and sustainable manufacturing practices. For more information, please visit https://www.nano-di.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA should be useful in evaluating the performance of our business and operations. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses are non-GAAP measures and are defined as earnings before interest income and expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, exchange rate differences, finance expenses (income) for revaluation of assets and liabilities, Desktop Metal litigation related expenses, Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses, restructuring costs, impact of deconsolidation, impairment losses, litigation settlements and step-up amortization from purchase accounting. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payments, restructuring costs, impairment losses, and step-up amortization from purchase accounting. Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.

Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, and step-up amortization from purchase accounting, is a non-GAAP measure. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company’s performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and non-GAAP operating expenses can be useful in evaluating our performance by eliminating the effect of financing and non-cash expenses such as share-based payments, however, we may incur such expenses in the future, which could impact future results. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or not at all, which may reduce the usefulness of this measure as a tool for comparison.

Nano Dimension does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain significant items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding Nano’s future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders, and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “target,” “endeavor,” “seek,” “predict,” “intend,” “strategy,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Nano’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 12, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Contacts:

Investors: Purva Sanariya
Director, Investor Relations
ir@nano-di.com

Media: Samuel Manning
Principal Manager, External Communications
press@nano-di.com

    
NANO DIMENSION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data) (audited)
    
  December 31, 
  2025  2024 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $204,672  $317,169 
Bank deposits  168,997   440,790 
Marketable equity securities  84,154    
Restricted bank deposits  123   537 
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts ($861 and $811, respectively)  26,047   9,141 
Inventory  32,878   16,899 
Other current assets  8,938   4,790 
Total current assets  525,809   789,326 
Restricted bank deposits  1,610   768 
Marketable equity securities     86,190 
Property, plant and equipment, net  24,840   14,143 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  23,789   9,958 
Deferred tax assets  424    
Goodwill  40,388    
Intangible assets, net  19,434   2,155 
Other assets  1,930    
Total assets $638,224  $902,540 
Liabilities and Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Trade payables $11,999  $4,249 
Accrued liabilities  19,514   18,771 
Deferred revenue  11,873   3,523 
Current portion of lease liability  8,923   3,421 
Current portion of bank loan  158   138 
Total current liabilities  52,467   30,102 
Employee benefits  3,697   4,700 
Operating lease right-of-use liabilities  23,323   6,707 
Bank loan  158   276 
Long-term settlement payable  2,974    
Long-term deferred revenue  3,617    
Total liabilities  86,236   41,785 
Commitments and contingencies      
Non-controlling interests     715 
Equity:      
Share capital of NIS 5 par value each; 500,000,000 ordinary shares authorized; 206,811,875 and 215,777,000 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and 279,306,522 and 273,847,185 shares issued as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.  417,084   409,145 
Additional paid-in capital  1,297,323   1,297,348 
Treasury stock  (192,507)  (167,651)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  1,048   (1,137)
Accumulated loss  (970,960)  (677,665)
Total equity attributable to common shareholders  551,988   860,040 
Total equity  551,988   860,755 
Total liabilities and equity $638,224  $902,540 
         


NANO DIMENSION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data) (audited)
    
  For the Year Ended December 31, 
  2025(1)  2024  2023 
Revenue:         
Product $80,385  $45,557  $47,231 
Service  22,052   12,218   9,083 
Total revenue  102,437   57,775   56,314 
Cost of revenue:         
Product  57,923   26,308   23,358 
Service  10,169   6,578   6,898 
Total cost of revenue  68,092   32,886   30,256 
Gross profit  34,345   24,889   26,058 
Operating expenses:         
Research and development  30,054   39,558   65,146 
Sales and marketing  35,713   27,657   34,258 
General and administrative  59,766   45,987   55,973 
Restructuring  7,581       
Desktop Metal litigation  31,046       
Impairment losses  10,516   1,283    
Operating loss  (140,331)  (89,596)  (129,319)
(Loss) gain on investment in marketable equity securities  (2,036)  (52,256)  23,462 
Other (expense) income, net  (479)  486   1,627 
Finance income  35,400   42,573   47,584 
Finance expense  (111)  (668)  (367)
Loss before income taxes  (107,557)  (99,461)  (57,013)
Income tax benefit (expense)  7,202   (397)  (62)
Net loss from continuing operations  (100,355)  (99,858)  (57,075)
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax of nil  (193,263)      
Net loss  (293,618)  (99,858)  (57,075)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (323)  (1,029)  (1,110)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders $(293,295) $(98,829) $(55,965)
          
Net loss attributable to common shareholders:         
Continuing operations - basic and diluted $(0.46) $(0.45) $(0.23)
Discontinued operations - basic and diluted $(0.90) $  $ 
          
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted  215,742   218,311   248,019 
Net loss $(293,618) $(99,858) $(57,075)
Other comprehensive income (loss):         
Foreign currency translation adjustment  1,791   (1,944)  2,368 
Remeasurement of pension and post-employment benefit plans, net of tax  312   (2,769)  (1,920)
Comprehensive loss  (291,515)  (104,571)  (56,627)
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests  (323)  (1,088)  (1,088)
Comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders $(291,192) $(103,483) $(55,539)

(1) The results for the year ended December 31, 2025 include the consolidation of Markforged revenue of $54.3 million, gross profit of $13.3 million, and GAAP net loss of $30.0 million.

NANO DIMENSION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (audited)
    
  For the Year Ended December 31, 
  2025  2024  2023 
Cash flow from operating activities         
Net loss from continuing operations $(100,355) $(99,858) $(57,075)
Adjustments:         
Depreciation, amortization and non-cash lease interest  20,455   2,642   1,972 
Impairment losses  10,516   1,350   326 
Changes in fair value of equity securities  2,037   52,256   (23,462)
Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries  1,666       
Share-based compensation expense  4,930   15,721   22,110 
Changes in assets and liabilities:         
Decrease (increase) in inventory  5,596   387   (340)
(Increase) decrease in other current assets  (175)  6,078   (5,775)
(Increase) decrease in trade receivables  (1,535)  2,950   (5,603)
Increase in deferred tax assets  (7,456)     (11)
(Decrease) increase in other payables  (9,993)  (1,150)  4,856 
(Decrease) increase in employee benefits  (1,393)  (562)  (1,478)
Increase in trade payables  6,866   47   1,089 
Other  (1,426)  1,218   (5,266)
Net cash used in operating activities  (70,267)  (18,921)  (68,657)
Cash flow relating to investing activities         
Change in bank deposits  270,755   100,530   (189,060)
Purchase of property plant and equipment  (1,064)  (2,196)  (9,098)
Acquisition of intangible asset     (711)  (1,524)
Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired  (267,816)      
Deconsolidation of subsidiaries  (476)      
Other        835 
Net cash from (used in) investing activities  1,399   97,623   (198,847)
Cash flow relating to financing activities         
Repayment long-term bank debt  (149)  (180)  (536)
Proceeds from non-controlling interests     555   1,089 
Payment of a liability for contingent consideration in a business combination        (9,255)
Payments of share price protection recognized in business combination     (363)  (4,459)
Repurchase of treasury shares  (24,856)  (69,755)  (96,387)
Net cash used in financing activities  (25,005)  (69,743)  (109,548)
Cash flow relating to discontinued operations         
Net cash used in operating activities  (31,017)      
Net cash used in investing activities  (437)      
Net cash provided by financing activities  10,009       
Net cash used in discontinued operations  (21,445)      
(Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  (115,318)  8,959   (377,052)
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash  3,249   (997)  1,292 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year  318,474   310,512   686,272 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year $206,405  $318,474  $310,512 
          
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information         
Cash and cash equivalents $204,672   317,169   309,571 
Restricted cash in restricted deposits, current  123   537   60 
Restricted cash in restricted deposits, non-current  1,610   768   881 
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $206,405  $318,474  $310,512 
          
Non-cash operating activity         
Intangible asset acquired on credit        711 
Property plant and equipment acquired on credit  17   69   214 
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets  1,167   1,275   929 
Non-cash investing activity         
Acquisition replacement awards for pre-combination service  2,055       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information         
Income taxes paid during the year  115   314   136 
             


NANO DIMENSION LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
             
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,		 
 2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Net loss from continuing operations$(33,942) $(9,333)$(100,355) $(99,858)
Tax expense (benefit) (7,325)  319  (7,202)  397 
Depreciation and amortization  2,407   772   7,433   2,642 
Interest expense  543      971    
Interest income  (4,503)  (10,092)  (24,636)  (42,573)
Non-GAAP EBITDA (loss)  (42,820)  (18,334)  (123,789)  (139,392)
Finance expenses (income) from revaluation of assets and liabilities  24,431   (5,583)  2,056   52,344 
Exchange rate differences  (2,264)  (2,150)  (10,764)  485 
Share-based payments expense  1,912   3,213   4,930   15,721 
Desktop Metal litigation related expenses  138      31,046    
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses  106   3,010   10,614   6,452 
Restructuring costs  532      7,581    
Impairment losses  2,110   1,283   10,516   1,283 
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization  3,209      10,661    
Litigation settlements and contingencies  3,521      4,621    
Other non-GAAP  (711)  (371)  (711)  (486)
Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations$(9,836) $(18,932)$(53,239) $(63,593)
             
        
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,		 
Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Cost of revenue$21,998  $9,775 $68,092  $32,886 
Share-based payments expense 172   228  669   938 
Depreciation and amortization  856   266  2,400   374 
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization  3,209      10,661    
Non-GAAP Cost of revenue $17,761  $9,281  $54,362  $31,574 
             
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,		 
Non-GAAP Gross Profit2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Gross profit$13,317  $4,794 $34,345  $24,889 
Share-based payments expense 172   228  669   938 
Depreciation and amortization  856   266  2,400   374 
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization  3,209      10,661    
Non-GAAP Gross profit $17,554  $5,288  $48,075  $26,201 
             
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,		 
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Research and development expenses$7,466  $9,449 $30,054  $39,558 
Share-based payments expense 454   1,215  1,708   6,079 
Depreciation and amortization  424   493  1,432   1,355 
Non-GAAP Research and development expenses $6,588  $7,741  $26,914  $32,124 
             
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,		 
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Sales and marketing expenses$10,065  $6,504 $35,713  $27,657 
Share-based payments expense 208   274  896   1,649 
Depreciation and amortization  769   143  2,221   518 
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses $9,088  $6,087  $32,596  $25,490 
             
             
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,		 
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP General and administrative expenses$16,681  $14,743 $59,766  $45,987 
Share-based payments expense 1,078   1,496  1,657   7,055 
Depreciation and amortization  358   (130) 1,380   395 
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses  106   3,010   10,614   6,452 
Other non-GAAP           (115)
Litigation settlements and contingencies  3,521      4,621    
Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses $11,618  $10,367  $41,494  $32,200 
             
 Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Year Ended
December 31,		 
Non-GAAP Operating Loss2025  2024 2025  2024 
GAAP Operating loss$(23,675) $(27,185)$(140,331) $(89,596)
Share-based payments expense 1,912   3,213  4,930   15,721 
Depreciation and amortization  2,407   772  7,433   2,642 
Desktop Metal litigation related expenses  138      31,046    
Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses  106   3,010   10,614   6,452 
Restructuring costs  532      7,581    
Impairment losses  2,110   1,283   10,516   1,283 
Acquisition inventory step-up amortization  3,209      10,661    
Litigation settlements and contingencies  3,521      4,621    
Other non-GAAP           (115)
Non-GAAP Operating loss $(9,740) $(18,907) $(52,929) $(63,613)
                 



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