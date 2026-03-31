AVAX One Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial and Operating Results

 | Source: AVAX One Technology Ltd. AVAX One Technology Ltd.

Total AVAX Holdings of Approximately 13,936,000 as of March 31, 2026

Completed 3.3 Million Share Repurchases Under $40 Million Share Repurchase Program

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AVAX One Technology Ltd. (Nasdaq: AVX) (“AVAX One” or the "Company"), today announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, along with an update on its AVAX treasury strategy.

“2025 marked a transformational period for AVAX One, highlighted by the launch of our Avalanche digital asset treasury strategy in November, the scaling of our treasury to approximately 13.9 million AVAX and the buildout of a yield-generating operating platform through staking and validator infrastructure,” said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of AVAX One. “While our results reflect only a partial year of this new initiative, approximately half of our full-year 2025 revenue was generated in the fourth quarter alone, demonstrating the early impact of our differentiated strategy and our ability to execute. We have also been executing opportunistic share repurchases through our $40 million share repurchase program, reflecting our conviction in the intrinsic value of the business and our commitment to disciplined capital allocation.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary (vs. Q4 2024)

  • Total Revenue: Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased materially to $1.1 million compared to approximately $27,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by AVAX One’s new Avalanche digital asset treasury strategy, which generated approximately $607,000 in staking rewards in Q4 2025, coupled with a full quarter of Bitcoin mining, which generated approximately $480,000 in revenue.
  • Total Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $16.8 million compared to $2.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a $7.8 million non-cash unrealized loss on the market value of the Company’s digital assets, as well as a $5.6 million non-cash impairment related to the write-down of intellectual property for a patent for a fiber-rich flour the Company purchased in 2021. Excluding these non-cash charges, operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $3.4 million.
  • Net Loss: Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $16.6 million or $(4.11) per diluted share compared to net loss of approximately $1.9 million or $(12.69) per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: As of December 31, 2025, the Company had $22.1 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to approximately $490,000 on December 31, 2024. AVAX One believes its cash balance provides approximately three years of operating runway without the need to raise external capital.

Operational Highlights

  • Obtained shareholder approval and launched the first publicly traded, Avalanche treasury strategy on November 5, 2025, raising approximately $219 million in a private investment in public equity (“PIPE”) offering.
  • Completed a corporate rebrand to AVAX One Technology Ltd. and began trading under new ticker “AVX” on the Nasdaq exchange, reflecting the Company’s strategic transformation into a digital asset treasury company.
  • Repurchased approximately 3.3 million shares of its common stock through its previously authorized $40 million share repurchase program.
  • Launched an institutional-grade Avalanche treasury dashboard, providing investors with real-time visibility into key portfolio metrics, including AVAX holdings, estimated net asset value (“NAV”) and capital structure.
  • Established proprietary validator infrastructure to support staking, enhance ecosystem participation and drive incremental yield generation on AVAX holdings.
  • Engaged Treehouse, a digital assets infrastructure firm, to expand yield generation on AVAX holdings, deploying more than 800,000 AVAX into liquid staking infrastructure.

2026 Guidance
AVAX One is reiterating its previously issued full year 2026 guidance below:

  Current Spot Price[1]  2025 Avg. Price[2]   2025 High Price[3] 
Revenue $11M - $12M  $24M - $25M   $43M - $44M 
Change vs. prior year period ~5x  ~10x   ~19x 
EBITDA $2M - $3M  $10M - $11M   $24M - $25M 


[1] Assumes Bitcoin price of ($70,000.00) and Avalanche price of ($9.00).
[2] Assumes Bitcoin price of ($101,877.40) and Avalanche price of ($22.43).
[3] Assumes Bitcoin price of ($124,720.00) and Avalanche price of ($44.10).

Kahn added, “We have entered 2026 with strong momentum and a clear mandate to scale AVAX One as the leading public market gateway to the Avalanche ecosystem. We expect the full-year impact of AVAX accumulation, staking and validator operations to drive meaningful revenue growth, operating leverage and a path to positive EBITDA under current market conditions. Our capital allocation strategy remains highly disciplined and opportunistic, balancing AVAX accumulation, yield-generating initiatives and share repurchases where we see a disconnect between market value and the intrinsic value of our business. At the same time, we are advancing strategic acquisition opportunities to further expand our footprint within the fintech economy and accelerate long-term AVAX per share growth.”

Conference Call and Webcast Details
The Company will conduct a conference call today, March 31, 2026, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

AVAX One’s management team will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 407-8037
International dial-in number: (201) 689-8037
Webcast: AVAX One’s Q4 & FY 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Participants can also access the Company’s earnings call using the call me option here for instant telephone access to the event, which will be active approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.avax-one.com.

About AVAX One Technology Ltd.

AVAX One Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: AVX) is the first publicly traded Avalanche Treasury company, building the premier institutional gateway to the onchain financial economy powered by the Avalanche blockchain network. Through AVAX accumulation, onchain yield, and strategic acquisitions, the Company aims to compound long-term value for its shareholders while supporting the growth of the Avalanche ecosystem. Led by a team of veterans from institutional finance and public company backgrounds and advised by leaders from across the digital asset industry, AVAX One is being built to be a scalable, regulated gateway for public market investors to participate in the growth of the onchain economy. For more information, visit www.avax-one.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to the anticipated benefits and timing of the completion of the proposed offering and related transactions, the intended use of proceeds from the PIPE offering, expectations regarding future capital raising activity, the assets to be held by the Company, expectations regarding adoption of the Avalanche network, the expected future market, price and liquidity of the digital assets the Company acquires, the macro and political conditions surrounding digital assets, the Company's plan for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other entities in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance, the expected financial impacts of the proposed transactions described herein, and the timing of the closing of the PIPE offering. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the proposed transactions described herein may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transactions and the proposed AVAX strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to the Company's operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of AVAX and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of the Company's securities may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which the Company does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements. The statements made in this press release are not intended to be projections of the Company's future results nor an offer of a future securities transaction by the Company. Any offering in the future will be made through compliance with all applicable regulations and the filing of appropriate documents with the SEC, as required under those regulations.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza
Elevate IR
(720) 330-2829
AVX@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Ethan Lyle
Prospero
avax-one@prosperoadvisors.xyz

AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
   December 31, 2025   December 31, 2024 
ASSETS        
Current        
Cash and cash equivalents $22,135,450  $489,868 
Escrow receivable  5,430,000   - 
Other receivables  17,085   115,520 
Deposit receivable  58,177   73,849 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  5,863,052   320,213 
Current assets in discontinued operations  -   281,501 
Total current assets  33,503,764   1,280,951 
         
Non-current        
Property and equipment, net  4,246,247   808,895 
Digital assets, non-current  153,670,360   26,282 
Intangible assets, net  408,857   7,813,576 
Intangible asset held for sale  1,550,000   - 
Goodwill  1,535,333   - 
Lease deposit, non-current  50,079   45,224 
Long-term assets in discontinued operations  -   789,055 
Total assets $194,964,640  $10,763,983 
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $1,279,970  $2,484,184 
Debentures, net of discount  6,439,045   1,443,209 
Derivative liabilities, current  -   293,761 
Loan payable  220,000   - 
Other current liabilities  50,000   - 
Current liabilities in discontinued operations  -   99,111 
Total current liabilities  7,989,015   4,320,265 
         
Non-current        
Derivative liabilities  -   191,902 
Long-term debt  -   41,699 
Long-term liabilities in discontinued operations  -   98,864 
Total liabilities  7,989,015   4,652,730 
Commitments and contingencies - See Note 18        
         
Shareholders’ equity        
Common shares, no par value per share - unlimited shares authorized; 92,938,802 and 172,255 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively*  283,295,592   65,042,657 
Additional paid-in-capital  22,967,868   2,964,795 
Subscription receivable - digital assets  (24,233,587)  - 
Obligation to issue shares  44,214   44,214 
Accumulated deficit  (93,977,325)  (60,782,119)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (1,121,137)  (1,158,294)
Total shareholders’ equity  186,975,625   6,111,253 
         
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $194,964,640  $10,763,983 


AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
       
   Q4 2025   Q4 2024 
REVENUE $1,089,687  $26,572 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES        
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation $701,905  $56,048 
Depreciation and amortization  329,888   156,771 
Impairment of assets  5,563,227   - 
Consulting  257,183   65,348 
Investor and public relations  169,501   169,032 
Lease expense  27,307   866 
Office and administrative  588,776   (190,726)
Professional fees  322,329   196,997 
Repairs and maintenance  (18,970)  20,610 
Research and development  (1)  70,198 
Sales and marketing  27,581   44,631 
Severance expense  231,104   - 
Share-based compensation  173,550   259,416 
Shareholder and regulatory  87,370   66,899 
Travel and entertainment  62,964   15,232 
Wages and salaries  458,657   1,050,661 
Realized gain on sale of digital assets  (38,357)  - 
Unrealized loss on market valuation of digital assets  7,847,075   - 
Write-off deposit  -   50,000 
Legal settlement  -   111,196 
Write-off inventory  5,961   - 
Total operating expenses  16,797,050   2,143,179 
         
Operating loss  (15,707,363)  (2,116,607)
         
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE        
Accretion of interest on debentures  827,151   305,957 
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities  0   (193,976)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)  6,895   (177,911)
(Gain) loss on conversion of convertible debt  0   - 
Loss on debt extinguishment  11,527   582,056 
Gain on extinguishment of warrant liability  -   - 
Other (income) expense  33,251   73,443 
Other loss  51,997   - 
Total other expenses, net  930,820   589,569 
         
Net loss from continuing operations  (16,638,183)  (2,706,176)
         
Loss from operations of discontinued operations  0   (82,873)
Loss on disposal of discontinued operations  (0)  880,482 
Net loss from discontinued operations  0   797,609 
         
Net loss $(16,638,183) $(1,908,567)


AVAX ONE TECHNOLOGY LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
For the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
       
   2025   2024 
REVENUE $2,340,811  $26,572 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES        
Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation $1,430,667  $56,048 
Depreciation and amortization  1,204,126   650,239 
Impairment of assets  5,563,227   4,137,271 
Consulting  447,258   393,142 
Investor and public relations  570,194   273,492 
Lease expense  49,798   60,224 
Office and administrative  1,134,384   663,155 
Professional fees  1,093,327   614,332 
Repairs and maintenance  388,423   20,610 
Research and development  18,774   75,285 
Sales and marketing  141,361   123,653 
Severance expense  356,087   - 
Share-based compensation  1,520,156   387,090 
Shareholder and regulatory  238,723   165,779 
Travel and entertainment  72,078   47,147 
Wages and salaries  2,091,507   2,256,402 
Realized gain on sale of digital assets  (86,728)  - 
Unrealized loss on market valuation of digital assets  7,766,498   - 
Write-off deposit  -   50,000 
Legal settlement  -   111,196 
Write-off inventory  5,961   38,470 
Total operating expenses  24,005,821   10,123,535 
         
Operating loss  (21,665,010)  (10,096,963)
         
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE        
Accretion of interest on debentures  3,148,068   2,978,722 
Change in fair value of derivative liabilities  (2,976,911)  (1,392,530)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)  80,443   (204,730)
(Gain) loss on conversion of convertible debt  (86,563)  1,627,858 
Loss on debt extinguishment  10,131,237   2,805,306 
Gain on extinguishment of warrant liability  -   (14,769)
Other (income) expense  33,251   (29,319)
Other loss  -   4,252 
Total other expenses, net  10,329,525   5,774,790 
         
Net loss from continuing operations  (31,994,535)  (15,871,753)
         
Loss from operations of discontinued operations  (320,189)  (403,062)
Loss on disposal of discontinued operations  (880,482)  - 
Net loss from discontinued operations  (1,200,671)  (403,062)
         
Net loss $(33,195,206) $(16,274,815)
Other comprehensive loss        
Foreign currency translation  37,157   (831,698)
Comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders $(33,158,049) $(17,106,513)
         
Earnings per share:        
Basic net loss per common share for continuing operations $(1.95) $(200.17)
Basic net loss per common share for discontinued operations $(0.07) $(5.08)
Basic net loss per common share, total $(2.03) $(205.25)
         
Diluted net loss per common share for continuing operations $(2.08) $(195.08)
Diluted net loss per common share for discontinued operations $(0.07) $(4.43)
Diluted net loss per common share, total $(2.15) $(199.51)
         
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding – basic and diluted*        
Basic  16,390,876   79,292 
Diluted  16,646,525   91,049 
         
*Reflects the 1:9 reverse stock split effected on July 28, 2025 and 1:100 reverse stock split effected on December 5, 2024. Additional information regarding the reverse stock splits may be found in Note 2, “Basis of Presentation” included in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. 

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