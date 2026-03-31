Bond Provides Business Update Highlighting Transition from a Year of Foundational Investments to NASDAQ listing and Multichannel International Growth

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), the creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC and provided a business update highlighting strong operational execution, accelerating enterprise adoption and growing global traction since its public listing on February 4, 2026.

"Following a year of foundational investments, Bond is well positioned to capitalize on its leadership as the world's inventor of the first AI-Powered Preventative Personal Security platform,” commented Bond's founder and CEO, Doron Kempel. “To date, Bond has invested over $100M and over 300 engineering years developing this platform which has been proven to be effective in over 1.25M cases and over 10,000 emergencies, demonstrating its scalability and affordability while facing no direct competition globally."

"During 2025, Bond focused on four strategic pillars that position us for sustained multiyear global growth and leadership. First, we expanded our global security platform to include 28 countries and 5 languages, an investment that we expect to see returns on throughout 2026. Second, we secured contracts with some of the largest corporations in the world, demonstrating the Return on Investment of the Bond platform that includes lower risk of workplace violence, lower cost of employee churn and higher employee productivity due to enhanced engagement, while reducing legal and reputational risks as well as reduction of benefits costs due to reduced injuries as a result of violence against employees. We are already seeing a growing traction among these corporations to expand the Bond platform to more employees, even entire workforces, and expect this to continue to accelerate in 2026. We are creating a new market and a new reality of AI-powered preventative personal security which did not exist and was not possible before. Having leading corporations adopt Bond across their workforce and allocate a new budget for Bond’s novel services is gradually bringing us to a tipping point, which will encompass corporations and consumers.”

“Third, Bond invested over $1M in going public which we believe is a catalyst for growth that broadens market awareness and makes it easier to educate both organizations and individuals about the platform. Lastly, Bond developed new routes to market which we will be refining and optimizing in the upcoming months. This includes selling through corporations to their customers – not only their employees, selling directly to consumers, and selling together with mayors who endorse Bond on behalf of their residents. These new routes to market reflect the immense potential of the Bond service and platform to cover any individual as an end-user, anywhere, via a range of possible channels.”

“In terms of specific deals, we recently announced several important enterprise deployments that demonstrate the growing demand for our preventative personal security platform among large global organizations. For example, one of the three largest telecommunications companies in the United States recently deployed our platform to support a major sales team. This initial rollout represents an important entry point within a large enterprise customer. As we have seen with other deployments, these engagements typically begin with targeted teams and expand across broader employee populations over time. If adopted more broadly across the organization’s workforce, the opportunity associated with this relationship could represent more than $2 million in annual recurring revenue, with meaningful potential for further expansion.”

“We have also continued to expand our agreement with an existing enterprise customer—one of the most globally recognized brands valued at more than $1 trillion—by extending our preventative personal security services coverage to now include the US, France and Mexico. The customer continues to offer the Bond service to employees in the US, and recently we launched Bond on their behalf in Mexico in Spanish. This deployment builds on our ongoing collaboration with the company and reflects the scalability of our platform across international markets. At full workforce coverage, this relationship also has the potential to generate over $2 million in annual recurring revenue.”

“In addition, we continue to see growing traction in the financial services sector, where organizations increasingly recognize the importance of providing employees with real-time preventative security support as part of their duty-of-care obligations. Recently, a European fintech organization adopted the Bond platform to support employees operating across international markets. We believe financial services represents a particularly attractive opportunity for Bond, given the global mobility of employees and the heightened focus on safety, risk management, and corporate responsibility within the sector.”

“These engagements illustrate a broader trend we are seeing across industries: global organizations are increasingly prioritizing proactive security solutions that can scale across their workforces. Bond’s platform is designed specifically to meet that need by combining artificial intelligence with trained security professionals who can provide real-time assistance before situations escalate.”

“Our strategy has always been to build long-term enterprise relationships through an initial deployment that can expand across larger employee populations and additional geographies over time. Many of our enterprise engagements begin with a specific team, department or region, and as organizations experience the value of the platform, they expand adoption across additional parts of the business.”

“This land-and-expand model positions Bond to build a durable and growing recurring revenue base while allowing our enterprise customers to scale preventative personal security capabilities across their global workforces. As awareness of preventative security continues to grow, we believe this approach will drive increasing adoption and long-term value creation for both our customers and our shareholders.”

“Our long-term vision remains - to establish Bond as the global leader in preventative personal security, defining what we believe will become an essential new category in personal safety for consumers and corporations. Traditionally, security services have focused on reacting after incidents occur. Bond’s mission is to change that model by helping people stay safe before situations escalate, providing real-time support that allows individuals to navigate the world with greater confidence.”

“Overall, we are entering the market from a position of considerable strength, supported by a vast and largely untapped opportunity rooted in essential human needs, approximately $10 million in high-quality annual revenue, and a proven, life-saving technology and service. Adoption by some of the world’s largest companies continues to expand, signaling a broader inflection point, while the company’s significant investment—exceeding $100 million and more than 300 engineering years—has established a formidable competitive moat with no direct peers. Now, as a public company, we believe Bond is strategically positioned to scale across channels and international markets. Taken together, these factors reinforce our conviction in the Company’s long-term trajectory; while the path forward will naturally involve the optimization characteristic of entrepreneurial growth, we believe the foundation is firmly in place for enduring success,” concluded Mr. Kempel.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. TG-17, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

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OBAI@crescendo-ir.com