Global Crossing Airlines Reports Fleet Expansion Milestones and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (Cboe: JET, OTCQB: JETMF) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”), The Nation's Fastest Growing Charter Airline®, today announced a series of significant operational and fleet milestones, including the commencement of revenue operations for the first of four previously announced Airbus A319 aircraft, the delivery of two additional A319s currently undergoing conformity, and the delivery of the Company's first owned Airbus A320 — a key step in its hybrid ownership strategy.

First A319 Enters Revenue Service

GlobalX is pleased to confirm that N316NV (MSN 2481), the first of four Airbus A319 aircraft previously announced under lease agreements with funds managed by AE Industrial Partners, LP, has successfully been added to the Company's Air Operator's Certificate and is currently in revenue operation. The aircraft's entry into service represents a meaningful advancement in the Company's 2026 fleet expansion plan and its ability to meet the growing needs of its charter and ACMI customers.

Two Additional A319s Delivered; Certificate Addition Expected in Q2 2026

The Company has also taken delivery of two additional Airbus A319 aircraft from the same previously announced lease portfolio — N318NV (MSN 2492) and N319NV (MSN 2503) — both of which are currently undergoing conformity preparations. GlobalX expects both aircraft to enter revenue service in the second quarter of 2026.

Owned A320 Delivery Advances Hybrid Ownership Model

GlobalX has taken delivery of its previously announced owned Airbus A320 (MSN 2840) — the Company's second aircraft acquisition and a continuation of its strategic transition from an exclusively leased fleet to a hybrid ownership model. The aircraft is currently undergoing scheduled maintenance and is expected to be available for revenue operations in the second quarter of 2026. This delivery marks continued execution of the Company's long-term fleet strategy aimed at improving asset flexibility, reducing costs, and strengthening its balance sheet.

"The pace of our fleet delivery and integration is a direct reflection of the strength of our team and the partnerships we have built," said Ryan Goepel, President and CFO of GlobalX. "Having N316NV in active revenue service while simultaneously preparing three additional aircraft for Q2 entry is a strong indicator of GlobalX’s platform and revenue generation model. We are building the infrastructure to capitalize on demand that continues to outpace our capacity."

Upcoming Investor Conference Participation

The GlobalX management team will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in Spring 2026.

Lytham Partners Industrials & Basic Materials Investor Summit is being held virtually on April 1, 2026. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please click here to register for the event.

is being held virtually on April 1, 2026. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30 p.m. ET. Please click here to register for the event. Evercore Transportation & Logistics Summit is being held April 28-29, 2026, at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, FL. The Company will host 1x1 meetings throughout both days.

is being held April 28-29, 2026, at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, FL. The Company will host 1x1 meetings throughout both days. Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference is being held virtually on May 28, 2026. The Company will participate in a webcast presentation and host 1x1 meetings throughout the day. Please click here to register for the event.



To request a meeting with the GlobalX team, please contact the respective conference representative or email the Company’s investor relations team at JET@elevate-ir.com.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc.

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company’s services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCOs for Europe, the UK, and Australia.

For more information:

Company Contact

Ryan Goepel, President & CFO

Tel: (720) 330-2829

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Email: JET@elevate-ir.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s continued business expansion, forecasts of contracted block hours, the ability to meet the needs of charter and ACMI customers, demand expectations, details on the hybrid ownership model, expected availability of aircraft, revenue generation, timeline for announcement of financial results, long-term balance sheet improvements, reporting strong first quarter results and the Company’s status as the Nation’s fastest growing charter airline. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; GlobalX will be able to successfully conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI; the timely receipt of governmental approvals, including from the FAA and DOT; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company has identified certain known material risk factors applicable to it in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC and its other filings with the SEC. Moreover, it is not always possible for the Company to predict how new risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time may affect it. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.