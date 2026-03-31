SalesCloser Technologies Announces Engagement of Market Maker & Strategic and Advisory Consulting Agreement

Vancouver, BC, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SalesCloser Technologies Inc. (“SalesCloser” or the “Company”), in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation, announces that it has engaged Generation IACP Inc. (“Generation”) to provide market making services (the “IACP Agreement”) with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s common shares.

Under the IACP Agreement, Generation will receive a monthly fee of C$8,500 plus applicable taxes. The IACP Agreement has an initial term of six (6) months and will be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) months periods (collectively, the “Term”) unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company. The fee payable to Generation will automatically be increased by 3% annually. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the IACP Agreement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

The Company also announces that it has entered into a consulting agreement (the “Consulting Agreement”) with Green Times Consulting Ltd., an Ontario corporation, for the provision of strategic and advisory services to the Company (the ”Services”). The Services include providing analysis to support the Company’s commercial strategy, identifying and analysing market opportunities, advising on marketing strategies and advising on branding, positioning and messaging to support the Company’s commercialization efforts.

The Consulting Agreement provides that the Services will be provided for a two-month period commencing on April 1, 2026. Green Times will be paid $200,000 plus GST (the “Consulting Fee”) for the provision of the Services, of which 65% (or $130,000 plus GST) will be payable for the one month period ending April 30, 2026 (the “First Billing Period”), and 35% (or $70,000 plus GST) will be payable for the subsequent one month period ending May 31, 2026 (the “Second Billing Period”). The Consulting Fee will be paid in common shares of the Company at the conclusion of each of the First Billing Period and the Second Billing Period, respectively (the “Payment Shares”). The number of shares issued in payment of the Consulting Fee for each of the First Billing Period and the Second Billing Period, as applicable, shall be determined by dividing that portion of the Consulting Fee payable in respect of such billing period divided by the average closing price of the Company’s common shares for the five trading days immediately preceding the conclusion of such billing period. The Payment Shares will be subject to a four-month resale hold period from issuance.

Green Times is an arm’s length party to the Company and its affiliates. The issuance of the Payment Shares is subject to the approval of the TSXV Venture Exchange.

The Company is expecting to obtain a final bulletin from the TSXV in the near future and will advise the market of the first day of trading as soon as possible.

About SalesCloser

SalesCloser.ai is a Vancouver-based AI software company focused on automating and scaling revenue generation through conversational AI. The Company’s platform enables businesses to deploy AI-powered virtual sales agents that engage prospects and customers across the sales lifecycle. SalesCloser’s agents conduct real-time, personalized interactions across voice, video, and digital channels, including lead qualification, product demonstrations, follow-ups, and meeting scheduling. By augmenting core sales functions, the platform helps organizations increase capacity, accelerate pipeline velocity, and improve conversion rates without a corresponding increase in headcount. The platform integrates with existing CRM and business systems, supports multilingual deployment, and delivers consistent, high-quality customer interactions across industries. SalesCloser operates under a subscription-based SaaS model, generating recurring revenue with strong visibility and high gross margins while continuously enhancing its AI capabilities. The Company’s technology is supported by a growing portfolio of patent applications focused on improving the performance of AI-driven conversational workflows. SalesCloser.ai is being listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker “SCAI”.

For more information, visit the SalesCloser website at: https://salescloser.ai.

Corporate Contact:

Adrian Lim, CFO

Email: investors@salescloser.ai

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

Phone: (318) 508-9755

SCAI@arxhq.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about and references to expected results from future operations, future growth of the Company’s products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, including SalesCloser, references to the growth of the Company’s product portfolio and future profitability, including whether additional products or features may be developed in the future, and the functionality and timing of such products, financial results or operational activities that may be undertaken by the Company, completion of either or both of the LOI and the Proposed Transaction, completion of the Bridge Financing, the ability of the Company to successfully negotiate and enter into an updated forbearance and reservation of rights letter with its senior lender, the ability of the Loan to adequately support the Company’s working capital and short-term liquidity requirements, the results of the Company’s cost-savings, research and development and other initiatives, expectations around the outcome of applications for any of the Company’s patents, any future acquisitions or other activities done to grow the Company both organically or inorganically, expectations, beliefs, plans, future operations, the impact of broader economic factors including inflation and other general economic risks on the Company, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, assumptions, including those related to trends and prospects, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targets”, “projects”, “is designed to”, “strategy”, “should”, “believe”, “contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with changes to SalesCloser and other product’s revenue and profitability, changes to customer preferences, competition, use cases for SalesCloser and other products, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.