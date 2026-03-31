FibroBiologics Announces Successful Manufacturing of CYWC628 Drug Product to Support Upcoming Diabetic Foot Ulcer Clinical Trial

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroBiologics, Inc., (Nasdaq: FBLG) (“FibroBiologics”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced the successful completion of manufacturing of the first batch of FibroBiologics’ proprietary CYWC628 drug product that will support upcoming first-in-human clinical trials. Manufactured in accordance with Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP), the drug product will be released after it successfully passes all required safety and quality testing.

The CYWC628 fibroblast-based therapy targets diabetic foot ulcers, a condition that affects millions of patients worldwide and currently lacks effective long-term treatment solutions.

“CYWC628 is not only the first fibroblast-based spheroid therapeutic candidate, its manufacture also represents the first large-scale CGMP manufacturing of a spheroid product for therapeutic use,” said Pete O’Heeron, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of FibroBiologics. “These achievements by our scientific team allow us to move forward with our planned Phase 1/2 clinical trial utilizing CYWC628 in DFU patients in the first half of 2026.”

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics’ website, email FibroBiologics at info@fibrobiologics.com or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning expected research targets and indications of interest, and plans for, and the timing of, clinical trials. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics’ management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. When used in this communication, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics’ management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in FibroBiologics’ annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) FibroBiologics’ ability to manufacture sufficient drug product to conduct the CYWC628 clinical trial; (b) the manufactured drug product passing all required safety and quality testing; (c) risks related to FibroBiologics’ liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (d) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of our R&D efforts and preclinical studies; and (e) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration.

General Inquiries:

info@fibrobiologics.com

Investor Relations:

Nic Johnson

Russo Partners

(212) 845-4242

fibrobiologicsIR@russopr.com

Media Contact:

Liz Phillips

Russo Partners

(347) 956-7697

Elizabeth.phillips@russopartnersllc.com