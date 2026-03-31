HeartCore Reports Full Year 2025 Results

 | Source: HeartCore Enterprises Inc. HeartCore Enterprises Inc.

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), an IPO consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Recent Operational Highlights

  • As of March 31, 2026, HeartCore was engaged with 16 Go IPO clients, including 6 clients currently in various stages of preparation for potential public registrations and U.S. exchange listings.
  • Authorized one-time distribution payment to stockholders.
  • Authorized $2.0 million share repurchase program.
  • Divested software business subsidiary, HeartCore Co., Ltd (“HeartCore Japan”).
  • Established Higgs Field Co., Ltd. (“Higgs Field”) on October 31, 2025, as a new subsidiary in Japan to support the Company’s strategic transition toward financial services.

Management Commentary

HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented:“Over the past year, we executed a strategic transformation of our business, including the divestiture of our software business subsidiary, HeartCore Japan, and a shift toward financial services and capital markets-related activities. We have also made progress in our Go IPO business, with an expanding client base and multiple engagements advancing through various stages of the registration and listing process. In addition, we established Higgs Field in the fourth quarter of 2025 to serve as our new operating platform in Japan. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our focus on financial services and aim to drive sustainable growth and long-term stockholder value.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Results
Revenues were $9.0 million, compared to $22.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to receipt of $13 million in warrant revenue from one large Go IPO deal in the prior period, and no comparable revenue in the current period.

Gross profit was $3.2 million, compared to $14.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the absence of a significant warrant-related revenue contribution from a large Go IPO deal recognized in the prior period.

Operating expenses decreased to $6.3 million, compared to $14.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in operating expenses to save cash flows and the absence of impairment charges for intangible assets and goodwill during the current period.

Net income was $5.5 million, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the gain on the sale of HeartCore Japan.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.5 million, compared to $7.3 million in the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a leading consulting services company providing U.S. market listing support and related advisory services primarily to Japanese corporate clients. For more information, please visit https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities, changes in fair value of investment in warrants, interest income, and interest expenses.

This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”).

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the Company’s core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

ItemFY25FY24
Net income (loss)$5.5 million$(5.2) million
(+) Depreciation$0.0 million$0.1 million
(+) Impairment loss on goodwill$0.0 million$3.3 million
(+) Impairment loss on intangible assets$0.0 million$3.9 million
(+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities$1.5 million$2.4 million
(+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants$(0.6) million$(1.7) million
(+) Loss on sale of warrants$0.0 million$4.0 million
(+) Impairment of investment in equity securities$0.0 million$0.3 million
(+) Changes in fair value of derivative liability$(0.1) million$0.0 million
(+) Loss on forgiveness of note receivable$0.1 million$0.1 million
(+) Interest income$(0.0) million$(0.0) million
(+) Interest expenses$0.1 million$0.1 million
Adjusted EBITDA$6.5 million$7.3 million


Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
John Yi and Steven Shinmachi
HTCR@gateway-grp.com
(949) 574-3860

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
      
  December 31,
  December 31,
  2025
  2024
      
ASSETS
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$1,985,962  $1,973,810 
Accounts receivable 707,865   1,030,243 
Investments in marketable securities 3,690,187   4,495,703 
Prepaid expenses 182,077   131,325 
Current portion of long-term note receivable 100,000   100,000 
Deferred offering costs 250,000   - 
Other current assets 208,503   136,217 
Current assets of discontinued operations -   1,550,067 
Proceeds receivable from sale of discontinued operations 1,291,298   - 
Total current assets 8,415,892   9,417,365 
      
Non-current assets:     
Property and equipment, net 291,589   475,697 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,449   172,594 
Long-term investment in warrants 280,924   577,786 
Long-term note receivable -   100,000 
Deferred tax assets 23,121   31,575 
Security deposits 282,958   108,880 
Other non-current assets 549   11,715 
Non-current assets of discontinued operations -   3,069,422 
Long-term proceeds receivable from sale of discontinued operations 3,736,995   - 
Total non-current assets 4,645,585   4,547,669 
      
Total assets$13,061,477  $13,965,034 
      
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$1,146,501  $1,637,108 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 124,618   47,199 
Accrued payroll and other employee costs 509,547   273,115 
Due to related party 285   885 
Short-term debt - related party 75,000   75,000 
Current portion of long-term debts 50,598   46,382 
Insurance premium financing 13,430   16,626 
Factoring liability 135,982   172,394 
Operating lease liabilities, current 32,793   134,910 
Finance lease liabilities, current -   15,956 
Income tax payables 1,857,386   818,030 
Deferred revenue 676,216   751,251 
Derivative liability 121,719   - 
Other current liabilities 586,175   589,762 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations -   2,843,104 
Total current liabilities 5,330,250   7,421,722 
      
Non-current liabilities:     
Long-term debts 448,376   498,706 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current -   41,530 
Finance lease liabilities, non-current -   43,593 
Asset retirement obligations -   72,463 
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations -   2,425,005 
Total non-current liabilities 448,376   3,081,297 
      
Total liabilities 5,778,626   10,503,019 
      
Shareholders' equity:     
Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; Series A convertible preferred shares, 4,000 and no shares designated, 1,017 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $1,158,362 and nil as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 691,858   - 
Common shares, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 25,419,807 and 21,937,987 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 2,542   2,193 
Subscription receivable -   (103,942)
Additional paid-in capital 21,899,754   20,656,153 
Accumulated deficit (13,755,534)  (16,244,843)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (58,497)  343,936 
Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity 8,780,123   4,653,497 
Non-controlling interests (1,497,272)  (1,191,482)
Total shareholders' equity 7,282,851   3,462,015 
      
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$13,061,477  $13,965,034 
      



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
      
  For the Years Ended December 31,
  2025
  2024
      
Revenues$8,968,732  $22,685,544 
Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues resulting from transactions with a related party of $261,257 and $160,502 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 5,817,279   7,969,898 
Gross profit 3,151,453   14,715,646 
      
Operating expenses:     
Selling expenses 233,744   621,070 
General and administrative expenses (including general and administrative expenses resulting from transactions with a related party of $29,048 and $41,786 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 6,039,026   6,921,959 
Research and development expenses -   179,762 
Impairment of intangible asset -   3,878,125 
Impairment of goodwill -   3,276,441 
Total operating expenses 6,272,770   14,877,357 
      
Loss from continuing operations (3,121,317)  (161,711)
      
Other income (expenses):     
Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (1,494,234)  (2,412,385)
Changes in fair value of investments in warrants 625,675   1,657,699 
Loss on sale of warrants -   (3,970,628)
Impairment of investment in equity securities -   (300,000)
Changes in fair value of derivative liability 114,422   - 
Loss on forgiveness of note receivable (100,000)  (100,000)
Interest income 5,381   15,882 
Interest expenses (87,660)  (118,789)
Other income 100,233   32,042 
Other expenses (181,605)  (153,917)
Total other expenses (1,017,788)  (5,350,096)
      
Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (benefit)(4,139,105)  (5,511,807)
      
Income tax expense (benefit) 44,900   (363,156)
      
Net loss from continuing operations (4,184,005)  (5,148,651)
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 9,677,293   (64,249)
Net income (loss) 5,493,288   (5,212,900)
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (300,596)  (3,731,526)
Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. 5,793,884   (1,481,374)
Dividends accrued on Series A convertible preferred shares (94,357)  - 
Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. common shareholders$5,699,527  $(1,481,374)
      
Other comprehensive loss:     
Foreign currency translation adjustment (152,969)  (16,614)
      
Total comprehensive income (loss) 5,340,319   (5,229,514)
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (305,790)  (3,760,195)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.$5,646,109  $(1,469,319)
      
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. per common share     
Basic$(0.17) $(0.07)
Diluted$(0.17) $(0.07)
      
Income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share     
Basic$0.42  $(0.00)
Diluted$0.38  $(0.00)
      
Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. per common share   
Basic$0.25  $(0.07)
Diluted$0.22  $(0.07)
      
Weighted average common shares outstanding     
Basic 23,072,519   20,940,956 
Diluted 25,459,388   20,940,956 



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
      
  For the year ended December 31,
  2025
  2024
      
Cash flows from operating activities of continuing operations:     
Net income$5,493,288  $(5,212,900)
Income from discontinued operations, net of income tax 9,677,293   (64,249)
Net loss from continuing operations (4,184,005)  (5,148,651)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to net cash flows   
used in operating activities of continuing operations:     
Depreciation and amortization expenses 46,373   676,047 
Loss on disposal of property and equipment 116,981   1,798 
Non-cash lease expense 62,845   126,217 
Gain on termination of lease (9,059)  - 
Impairment of intangible asset -   3,878,125 
Impairment of goodwill -   3,276,441 
Deferred income taxes 9,192   (1,297,495)
Stock-based compensation (151,139)  368,744 
Marketable securities received as noncash consideration -   (572,010)
Warrants received as noncash consideration (837,913)  (12,969,683)
Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities 1,494,234   2,412,385 
Changes in fair value of investment in warrants (625,675)  (1,657,699)
Loss on sale of warrants -   3,970,628 
Impairment of investment in equity securities -   300,000 
Impairment of investment in SAFE -   75,000 
Changes in fair value of derivative liability (114,422)  - 
Loss on forgiveness of note receivable 100,000   100,000 
Gain on settlement of asset retirement obligations (45,873)  - 
Changes in assets and liabilities:     
Accounts receivable 322,040   1,050,522 
Prepaid expenses 86,563   178,949 
Other assets (119,413)  71,469 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (485,665)  318,803 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 79,600   47,955 
Accrued payroll and other employee costs 234,835   (59,033)
Due to related party (585)  - 
Operating lease liabilities (54,400)  (131,935)
Income tax payables 1,036,456   667,483 
Deferred revenue (75,035)  (98,145)
Other liabilities (3,036)  523,768 
Net cash flows used in operating activities of continuing operations (3,117,101)  (3,890,317)
      
Cash flows from investing activities of continuing operations:     
Purchase of investment in SAFE -   (75,000)
Net proceeds from sale of warrants -   5,640,000 
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities 1,071,732   749,546 
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash divested 4,518,868   - 
Net cash flows provided by investing activities of continuing operations 5,590,600   6,314,546 
      
Cash flows from financing activities of continuing operations:     
Payments for finance lease (14,666)  (16,518)
Proceeds from related party debt -   75,000 
Repayment of long-term debts (46,114)  (33,919)
Repayment of insurance premium financing (142,696)  (156,063)
Net repayment of factoring arrangement (36,412)  (390,373)
Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholder -   67,195 
Dividends paid for common shares (3,304,575)  (834,566)
Proceeds from issuance of common shares related to at the market offering agreement 30,445   1,423,342 
Proceeds from collection of subscription receivable 103,942   - 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 117,000   - 
Proceeds from issuance of Series A convertible preferred shares and common shares related to securities purchase agreement, net of share issuance costs 1,800,000   - 
Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities of continuing operations (1,493,076)  134,098 
      
Cash flows from discontinued operations:     
Net cash flows used in operating activities of discontinued operations (854,831)  (884,654)
Net cash flows provided by investing activities of discontinued operations 171,641   34,658 
Net cash flows used in financing activities of discontinued operations (351,089)  (452,744)
Net cash flows used in discontinued operations (1,034,279)  (1,302,740)
      
Effect of exchange rate changes (81,271)  (146,977)
      
Net change in cash and cash equivalents (135,127)  1,108,610 
      
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the year 2,121,089   1,012,479 
      
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the year$1,985,962  $2,121,089 
      
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:     
Interest paid$109,440  $143,101 
Income taxes paid$211,844  $298,466 
      
Non-cash investing and financing transactions:     
Insurance premium financing$139,500  $172,689 
Warrants converted to marketable securities$1,760,450  $6,443,276 
Issuance of common shares related to equity purchase agreement$250,000  $- 
Dividends accrued on Series A convertible preferred shares$94,357  $- 
Issuance of common shares for dividends on Series A convertible preferred shares$220,000  $- 
Series A convertible preferred shares converted to common shares$668,728  $- 

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