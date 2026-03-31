HeartCore Reports Full Year 2025 Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), an IPO consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025.

Recent Operational Highlights

As of March 31, 2026, HeartCore was engaged with 16 Go IPO clients, including 6 clients currently in various stages of preparation for potential public registrations and U.S. exchange listings.

Authorized one-time distribution payment to stockholders.

Authorized $2.0 million share repurchase program.

Divested software business subsidiary, HeartCore Co., Ltd (“HeartCore Japan”).

Established Higgs Field Co., Ltd. (“Higgs Field”) on October 31, 2025, as a new subsidiary in Japan to support the Company’s strategic transition toward financial services.



Management Commentary

HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno commented:“Over the past year, we executed a strategic transformation of our business, including the divestiture of our software business subsidiary, HeartCore Japan, and a shift toward financial services and capital markets-related activities. We have also made progress in our Go IPO business, with an expanding client base and multiple engagements advancing through various stages of the registration and listing process. In addition, we established Higgs Field in the fourth quarter of 2025 to serve as our new operating platform in Japan. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our focus on financial services and aim to drive sustainable growth and long-term stockholder value.”

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues were $9.0 million, compared to $22.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to receipt of $13 million in warrant revenue from one large Go IPO deal in the prior period, and no comparable revenue in the current period.

Gross profit was $3.2 million, compared to $14.7 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the absence of a significant warrant-related revenue contribution from a large Go IPO deal recognized in the prior period.

Operating expenses decreased to $6.3 million, compared to $14.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to the reduction in operating expenses to save cash flows and the absence of impairment charges for intangible assets and goodwill during the current period.

Net income was $5.5 million, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the gain on the sale of HeartCore Japan.

Adjusted EBITDA was $6.5 million, compared to $7.3 million in the same period last year.

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.0 million.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, and is a leading consulting services company providing U.S. market listing support and related advisory services primarily to Japanese corporate clients. For more information, please visit https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes references to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. For the purposes of this presentation, adjusted EBITDA is calculated by adjusting net loss to exclude depreciation and amortization, changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities, changes in fair value of investment in warrants, interest income, and interest expenses.

This measure is presented as supplemental information and is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”).

Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors by highlighting the Company’s core operational performance, excluding non-cash and non-recurring items. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Item FY25 FY24 Net income (loss) $5.5 million $(5.2) million (+) Depreciation $0.0 million $0.1 million (+) Impairment loss on goodwill $0.0 million $3.3 million (+) Impairment loss on intangible assets $0.0 million $3.9 million (+) Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities $1.5 million $2.4 million (+) Changes in fair value of investment in warrants $(0.6) million $(1.7) million (+) Loss on sale of warrants $0.0 million $4.0 million (+) Impairment of investment in equity securities $0.0 million $0.3 million (+) Changes in fair value of derivative liability $(0.1) million $0.0 million (+) Loss on forgiveness of note receivable $0.1 million $0.1 million (+) Interest income $(0.0) million $(0.0) million (+) Interest expenses $0.1 million $0.1 million Adjusted EBITDA $6.5 million $7.3 million



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

HTCR@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

December 31, 2025

2024

ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,985,962 $ 1,973,810 Accounts receivable 707,865 1,030,243 Investments in marketable securities 3,690,187 4,495,703 Prepaid expenses 182,077 131,325 Current portion of long-term note receivable 100,000 100,000 Deferred offering costs 250,000 - Other current assets 208,503 136,217 Current assets of discontinued operations - 1,550,067 Proceeds receivable from sale of discontinued operations 1,291,298 - Total current assets 8,415,892 9,417,365 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 291,589 475,697 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,449 172,594 Long-term investment in warrants 280,924 577,786 Long-term note receivable - 100,000 Deferred tax assets 23,121 31,575 Security deposits 282,958 108,880 Other non-current assets 549 11,715 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 3,069,422 Long-term proceeds receivable from sale of discontinued operations 3,736,995 - Total non-current assets 4,645,585 4,547,669 Total assets $ 13,061,477 $ 13,965,034 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,146,501 $ 1,637,108 Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party 124,618 47,199 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 509,547 273,115 Due to related party 285 885 Short-term debt - related party 75,000 75,000 Current portion of long-term debts 50,598 46,382 Insurance premium financing 13,430 16,626 Factoring liability 135,982 172,394 Operating lease liabilities, current 32,793 134,910 Finance lease liabilities, current - 15,956 Income tax payables 1,857,386 818,030 Deferred revenue 676,216 751,251 Derivative liability 121,719 - Other current liabilities 586,175 589,762 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 2,843,104 Total current liabilities 5,330,250 7,421,722 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debts 448,376 498,706 Operating lease liabilities, non-current - 41,530 Finance lease liabilities, non-current - 43,593 Asset retirement obligations - 72,463 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 2,425,005 Total non-current liabilities 448,376 3,081,297 Total liabilities 5,778,626 10,503,019 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares, $0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; Series A convertible preferred shares, 4,000 and no shares designated, 1,017 and no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; aggregate liquidation preference of $1,158,362 and nil as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 691,858 - Common shares, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 25,419,807 and 21,937,987 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 2,542 2,193 Subscription receivable - (103,942 ) Additional paid-in capital 21,899,754 20,656,153 Accumulated deficit (13,755,534 ) (16,244,843 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (58,497 ) 343,936 Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity 8,780,123 4,653,497 Non-controlling interests (1,497,272 ) (1,191,482 ) Total shareholders' equity 7,282,851 3,462,015 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,061,477 $ 13,965,034









HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) For the Years Ended December 31, 2025

2024

Revenues $ 8,968,732 $ 22,685,544 Cost of revenues (including cost of revenues resulting from transactions with a related party of $261,257 and $160,502 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 5,817,279 7,969,898 Gross profit 3,151,453 14,715,646 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 233,744 621,070 General and administrative expenses (including general and administrative expenses resulting from transactions with a related party of $29,048 and $41,786 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively) 6,039,026 6,921,959 Research and development expenses - 179,762 Impairment of intangible asset - 3,878,125 Impairment of goodwill - 3,276,441 Total operating expenses 6,272,770 14,877,357 Loss from continuing operations (3,121,317 ) (161,711 ) Other income (expenses): Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (1,494,234 ) (2,412,385 ) Changes in fair value of investments in warrants 625,675 1,657,699 Loss on sale of warrants - (3,970,628 ) Impairment of investment in equity securities - (300,000 ) Changes in fair value of derivative liability 114,422 - Loss on forgiveness of note receivable (100,000 ) (100,000 ) Interest income 5,381 15,882 Interest expenses (87,660 ) (118,789 ) Other income 100,233 32,042 Other expenses (181,605 ) (153,917 ) Total other expenses (1,017,788 ) (5,350,096 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax expense (benefit) (4,139,105 ) (5,511,807 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 44,900 (363,156 ) Net loss from continuing operations (4,184,005 ) (5,148,651 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income tax 9,677,293 (64,249 ) Net income (loss) 5,493,288 (5,212,900 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (300,596 ) (3,731,526 ) Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. 5,793,884 (1,481,374 ) Dividends accrued on Series A convertible preferred shares (94,357 ) - Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. common shareholders $ 5,699,527 $ (1,481,374 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (152,969 ) (16,614 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) 5,340,319 (5,229,514 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests (305,790 ) (3,760,195 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ 5,646,109 $ (1,469,319 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. per common share Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.07 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share Basic $ 0.42 $ (0.00 ) Diluted $ 0.38 $ (0.00 ) Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. per common share Basic $ 0.25 $ (0.07 ) Diluted $ 0.22 $ (0.07 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 23,072,519 20,940,956 Diluted 25,459,388 20,940,956







