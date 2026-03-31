Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.02 Per Share

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq GSM: RVSB) (“Riverview” or the “Company”) today announced that on March 26, 2026, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share which remained unchanged compared to the preceding quarter. The dividend is payable on April 24, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 13, 2026.

About Riverview

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (www.riverviewbank.com) is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington – just north of Portland, Oregon, on the I-5 corridor. With assets of $1.51 billion at December 31, 2025, it is the parent company of Riverview Bank, as well as Riverview Trust Company. The Bank offers true community banking services, focusing on providing the highest quality service and financial products to commercial, business and retail clients through 17 branches, including 13 in the Portland-Vancouver area, and 3 lending centers. For the past 11 years, Riverview has been named Best Bank by the readers of The Vancouver Business Journal and The Columbian.

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are “forward-looking statements.” These statements relate to the Company’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind these risks and uncertainties, as well as any cautionary statements the Company may make including those described in 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. Moreover, you should treat these statements as speaking only as of the date they are made and based only on information then actually known to the Company.

Contacts: Nicole Sherman and David Lam

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. 360-693-6650



