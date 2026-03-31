Optimove Announces New AI–Powered Capabilities to Improve and Accelerate the Content Lifecycle

New York, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, announced new AI agents and AI-powered capabilities that improve and accelerate the entire content lifecycle. The announcement reflects Optimove's continued investment in empowering marketers with the tools for content creation, quality assurance, and decisioning. Marketers can now move faster from idea to execution, with the confidence that every piece of content is on-brand, meets compliance requirements, and is delivered to the right customer.

This announcement advances Positionless Marketing, which gives marketers three transformative powers: Data Power, Creative Power, and Optimization Power, enabling them to execute any task, instantly and independently. These new capabilities directly advance Creative Power. What once required a team of specialists and weeks of back and forth, ensuring content was on-brand, met compliance requirements, and reached the right customer, can now be done by any marketer, independently, without waiting.

They also help meet the ultimate goal of customer retention marketing, to deliver timely, relevant messages at the speed of each customer’s interaction with a brand. When content keeps pace with the consumer, engagement deepens, loyalty grows, and customer lifetime value compounds over time.

While generative AI has dramatically accelerated content creation, marketing teams still struggle with key questions:

Can AI-generated content be trusted to stay on brand and compliant?

Which content actually works, and for whom?

How can marketers scale high-performing content without increasing manual work or operational complexity?

As a result, marketers still spend significant time on approvals, QA checks, rework, and manual testing. Content is no longer hard to create — but it remains difficult to operationalize, optimize, and scale across channels with confidence.

According to Shai Frank, SVP of Product and GM of the Americas of Optimove, “Generative AI has removed the barriers to content creation. The challenge our new AI agents and AI-powered capabilities overcome is ensuring every piece of content is on-brand, meets compliance requirements, and is continuously optimized based on what actually performs.”

The following capabilities work together across the content lifecycle:

Creation

Optimove AI Assistant — An advanced AI agent that works alongside marketers to create, validate, and optimize content through guided prompts

Template Creation Agent — An agent that creates new emails from natural language prompts by referencing existing pre-approved templates that ensure agent output is on brand, style, and voice

Content Studio — A centralized workspace where marketers create, edit, and manage campaign content across channels in one place



Assurance

Global Brand Guidelines — Similar to other vibe-coding platforms such as Claude, brands can define tone of voice, brand values, localization rules, compliance requirements, and more to ensure AI-generated content consistently stays on brand

Content Advisor Agent — Evaluates generated content against brand guidelines and industry requirements, scoring content quality and identifying potential risks before activation

Content QA Agent — An AI agent built to automatically scan campaigns for errors, broken links, missing personalization, and compliance risks before content is sent to customers

Decisioning

Content Decisioning Agent — Generates and A/B/n tests multiple content variations and dynamically delivers the best-performing variant to each customer based on real engagement metrics

Content Intelligence Agent — Delivers AI-powered content insights from every campaign by analyzing its content performance. The agent automatically identifies each message’s tone of voice, promotion type, and product category, allowing marketers to discover what resonates with each customer and audience

This announcement comes on the heels of Optimove’s recently announced AI Decisioning Studio a single place where marketers can interact, monitor, and collaborate with their agentic marketing team.

About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For two years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, recognized for its AI-driven decisioning, prescriptive insights, and proven ability to orchestrate thousands of personalized campaigns in real time across channels. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove’s visionary leadership. By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today’s Positionless Marketing standard.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.