SurgePays to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

BARTLETT, Tenn., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG)("SurgePays" or the "Company"), a wireless and fintech point of sale company connecting subprime and underserved consumers to essential mobile and financial services, today announced that it plans to host a conference call and report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Event: SurgePays Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. E.T.

Dial-in Number: 1-888-506-0062

Access Code: 395490

Webcast: https://ir.surgepays.com/company-events

The webcast replay will remain available until 12:00 a.m. E.T. on Wednesday, April 14, 2027.

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURG) is a wireless and fintech technology company focused on expanding access to essential mobile and financial services for subprime and underserved consumers. The company operates a nationwide ecosystem that includes its own wireless brands and a proprietary point of sale platform inside thousands of retail locations. This infrastructure supports SIM activations, top-ups, financial transactions, and other digital services used daily by prepaid and underbanked customers.

SurgePays is building on this foundation by advancing into data driven marketing and digital partnerships that monetize verified consumer engagement. This approach creates recurring, high margin revenue streams while expanding the company’s reach across both online and retail channels. SurgePays aims to become a leading digital marketplace and data intelligence platform serving the one-third of America that relies on prepaid and subprime financial services.

Visit www.SurgePays.com and www.ProgramBenefits.com for more information.

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

SurgePays@KCSA.com

