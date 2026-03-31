Kirby Corporation Announces Date for 2026 First Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Webcast

HOUSTON, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby Corporation ("Kirby") (NYSE: KEX) will announce its 2026 first quarter results at 6:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time (“CDT”) on Thursday, April 30, 2026. This announcement will be followed by an earnings conference call webcast at 7:30 a.m. CDT.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register at Kirby Earnings Call Registration. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. To listen to the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website at www.kirbycorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for a period of one year by visiting the Investor Relations section of Kirby’s website.

The financial and other information to be discussed in the conference call will be available in the 2026 first quarter press release and in a Form 8-K to be posted prior to the call on Kirby’s website at www.kirbycorp.com.

Kirby Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, is the nation’s largest domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, and coastwise along all three United States coasts. Kirby transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barge. In addition, Kirby participates in the transportation of dry-bulk commodities in United States coastwise trade. Through the distribution and services segment, Kirby provides equipment, after-market parts and services for power generation systems in applications that include behind the meter power systems and emergency backup systems, after-market and genuine replacement parts and services for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, specialized electrical distribution and controls systems, and related equipment used in power generation, marine, on-highway, oilfield services, and other industrial applications. Kirby also rents equipment including generators, industrial compressors, high-capacity lift trucks, construction equipment and refrigeration trailers for use in a variety of industrial markets. Kirby also manufactures and remanufactures specialized equipment, including pressure pumping units and electric fracturing systems, electric power generation equipment, and specialized electrical distribution and control equipment for data centers, oilfield service, railroad and other industrial customers.