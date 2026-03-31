Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Company Veteran Bo Gresham as its First Chief Revenue Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) today announced the appointment of James “Bo” Gresham as the company’s first Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective March 30, 2026. Mr. Gresham will lead the company's unified revenue organization with a focus on scaling strategic market expansion and strengthening relationships with key stakeholders for Dycom’s next chapter of growth.





Mr. Gresham, a seasoned industry leader and U.S. Army veteran, brings nearly three decades of operational and strategic experience to the role. Since joining the corporate leadership team in 2023 as Vice President of Strategy, he has been a key contributor to the company’s recent expansion and has worked closely with the executive team to align Dycom’s capabilities with the evolving needs of the digital infrastructure market. The appointment comes as the telecommunications and digital infrastructure industries enter a multi-year cycle of unprecedented expansion driven by high-speed fiber deployments and the integration of AI-driven network infrastructure. As CRO, reporting to CEO Dan Peyovich, Gresham will lead efforts to ensure Dycom is structurally positioned to capitalize on these accelerating opportunities across its diverse service offerings.

Mr. Gresham’s journey at Dycom is a testament to the company’s commitment to internal talent development and career mobility. He began his career in 1997 as a ground hand at Ervin Cable Construction, a Dycom subsidiary. Over the next 26 years, Gresham rose through the ranks of Ervin’s operational leadership, eventually serving as Vice President of Operations before transitioning to the Dycom corporate team.

“Bo’s appointment as our first Chief Revenue Officer is a reflection of both where we are going and who we are as a company,” said Dan Peyovich, Dycom’s President and CEO. “The scale of the opportunities ahead of us in the digital infrastructure space is vast, and Bo’s leadership will be instrumental in our next phase of growth. Furthermore, Bo embodies the Dycom spirit: starting his career on the front lines as a ground hand and rising to the executive team is a powerful example of the career paths available at Dycom. His deep operational roots and strategic acumen are an advantage in driving our revenue initiatives forward.”

“I am honored to take on this new challenge during such a transformative era for our industry,” said Bo Gresham. “Having started in the field, I have seen firsthand the dedication of our crews and the value we provide to our customers and communities. I look forward to working with our entire team to seize the growth opportunities ahead and continue building the infrastructure that connects America.”

About Dycom Industries, Inc.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries throughout the United States. These services include program management, planning, engineering and design; aerial, underground, and wireless construction; maintenance; and fulfillment services for telecommunications providers. Additionally, Dycom provides electrical contracting services for data centers and other vital industries, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, as well as other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

For more information, contact:

Callie Tomasso, Vice President Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Email: investorrelations@dycomind.com

Phone: (561) 627-7171

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8792073-9d03-43a2-b4fb-2f6ff27e381d