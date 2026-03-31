CAPREIT Announces Timing of First Quarter 2026 Results & Conference Call

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TORONTO, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (“CAPREIT”) (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today it will issue its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 after markets close on:

Thursday, May 7, 2026

A conference call to discuss the results will be hosted by the CAPREIT senior management team on:

Friday, May 8, 2026 at 9:00 am ET

The telephone numbers for the conference call are:

Canadian Toll Free: +1 (833) 950-0062

International: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 155612

The call will also be webcast live and accessible through the CAPREIT website at www.capreit.ca – click on “For Investors” and follow the link at the top of the page. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the webcast at the same link.

The slide presentation to accompany senior management’s comments during the conference call will be available on the CAPREIT website an hour and a half prior to the conference call.

For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,500 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 400 suites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.7 billion (excluding approximately $0.1 billion of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.