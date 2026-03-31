LAKE FOREST, Calif., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, is recognizing National Burrito Day by hooking up fans with a FREE Classic Burrito on April 2 with any $3 minimum purchase for Del Yeah! Rewards members. With the recent reintroduction of its popular signature fold, Del Taco’s Classic Burritos deliver a more satisfying, made-to-order experience that brings fresh ingredients and bold flavors together in every bite. Whether it’s a midday craving or a last-minute dinner run, Del Taco is giving fans every reason to drop what they’re doing and grab a burrito on the house.

“Free burritos, FRESH flavor and that signature Del Taco experience -- it’s everything our fans love, all in one place,” said Noah Chillingworth, Chief Marketing Officer of Del Taco. “National Burrito Day is all about showing up in a big way for our Del Yeah! Rewards members and delivering that extra ‘Del Yeah!’ moment.”

The one-day offer is available exclusively through the Del Yeah!™ Rewards program and can be redeemed via the Del Taco app or at deltaco.com. Guests can sign up for free to unlock access to this deal and other exclusive perks.

Offer Details:

Guests can receive one FREE Classic Burrito with a minimum $3 purchase. Offer valid on April 2, 2026, at participating locations only. Limit one per guest. Del Yeah!™ Rewards registration required. Must save and select the offer prior to redemption and order via the Del Taco app or at deltaco.com. Not valid with limited-time offers, other promotions, discounts or coupons. No cash value. Price and participation may vary. Not valid with third-party delivery providers.

For more information or to sign up for Del Yeah!™ Rewards, visit www.deltaco.com.





Del Taco Celebrates National Burrito Day with FREE Classic Burritos for Rewards Members

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2025 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards, Del Taco offers a unique variety of Mexican and American favorites, such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco now serves more than three million guests each week at nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information about the Del Taco brand, and to find your nearest location, visit deltaco.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bacf958-52c7-444d-b952-19d2923c115e