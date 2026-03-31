Nearly Half a Million Meals Raised by FB Society North Texas Restaurants in One Month

Dallas, TX, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What started as a month of dining for good has delivered a major win for North Texans facing hunger.

FB Society, the Dallas-based multi-brand restaurant group, today announced the results of its inaugural Food Bank February campaign, donating more than $148,000 to the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB). The campaign, which ran throughout February across 16 FB Society restaurants and Legacy Hall, translates to an estimated 446,000 meals for North Texans facing hunger.

Food Bank February directed 10% of net Tuesday sales at each participating location to NTFB throughout the month. Guests also had the opportunity to add personal donations to their checks, with every dollar providing the equivalent of three meals. The campaign engaged all participating locations, mobilizing teams across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex around a shared mission.

"We're proud of what this team built in year one, and grateful to every guest who joined us in supporting North Texas Food Bank," said Jack Gibbons, CEO of FB Society. "From the beginning, this was about more than a campaign. It was about showing up for the community we call home. Hunger is a real and urgent challenge in our own backyard, and Food Bank February gave us a way to make a big impact together."

More than 744,000 North Texans face food insecurity, and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex ranks third in the nation for the number of people experiencing hunger. One in six North Texans struggles to access consistent, nutritious food — and 1 in 5 are children. NTFB distributes more than 100 million meals annually through a network of 500 food pantries and community organizations across the region.

“We are thankful for corporate partners like FB Society that are bridging the gap between hunger and help in North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Their collaboration and gift address the significant hunger needs in our community, including the 1 in 5 children who are facing food insecurity. We are deeply grateful for FB Society’s trust and will use these funds to continue to advance our mission of a hunger-free and healthy North Texas.”

FB Society presented the final donation to North Texas Food Bank on March 31 at Whiskey Cake in Plano, with CEO Jack Gibbons joined by CFO Brad Leist, President and COO Christine Magrann and Sixty Vines CEO Jeff Carcara.

About the North Texas Food Bank:

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need.

Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity. Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About FB Society:

FB Society, an award-winning restaurant incubator and operator, has built a portfolio of chef-driven, experience-focused brands rooted in its core mission: to create and execute experiences never imagined. Co-founded by Jack Gibbons and Randy DeWitt, FB Society challenges convention and creates brands designed to disrupt, connect, and leave a lasting impact. FB Society has launched over 20 brands including Haywire, The Ranch at Las Colinas, Mexican Sugar, Whiskey Cake, Sixty Vines, Ida Claire, Son of a Butcher, Legacy Food Hall, and Assembly Hall. For more information visit www.fb-society.com or connect with us @f.b.society.

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