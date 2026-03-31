The Peach Cobbler Factory Signs Largest Development Deal in Company History with 15-Unit Agreement in Minnesota

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory has officially signed a 15-Unit State Development Agreement in Minnesota, marking the largest development deal in the company’s history and a major milestone in the brand’s continued national expansion.

This significant agreement introduces The Peach Cobbler Factory to the state of Minnesota and will bring multiple locations to communities across the state in the coming years. The development will be led by a highly qualified QSR franchise group with extensive operational experience and the infrastructure needed to successfully scale and operate multiple locations throughout the market.

The partnership represents a strategic step into a new, high-potential region, further strengthening the company’s growing national footprint and positioning the brand for continued expansion into emerging territories across the United States.

“The signing of this 15-unit agreement is an exciting milestone for our brand,” said Greg George, CEO of The Peach Cobbler Factory. “Minnesota represents an incredible opportunity for growth, and we’re thrilled to partner with an experienced franchise group that shares our commitment to operational excellence and delivering an exceptional guest experience. Deals like this are a testament to the strength of our brand and the momentum we are seeing across the country.”

With Minnesota now officially joining the growing list of states entering development, The Peach Cobbler Factory continues to focus on aligning with experienced owner-operators and best-in-class franchise partners as it builds a strong, scalable, and nationally recognized franchise system.

Additional updates will be announced as development progresses, and locations begin moving toward opening.

Minnesota is officially on the map, and this is just the beginning.

About The Peach Cobbler Factory

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2022, The Peach Cobbler Factory has grown to 120+ locations across 24 states, with 150+ additional locations currently in development nationwide. The brand serves guests through traditional retail stores, mobile trailers, stadium locations, and airport venues, while also supporting a rapidly expanding national catering platform.

The menu features fruit cobblers, banana pudding, cobbler shakes, cookies, brownies, churro stix, gourmet coffee, and specialty beverages, each crafted to deliver a memorable Southern-inspired dessert experience.

The company is co-owned by Larry Johnston, former Chairman and CEO of Albertsons, and Greg George, a franchising veteran with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling successful franchise brands.

For more information, visit:

www.PeachCobblerFactory.com

Media Contact

Emeka Diayi

Director of Social

The Peach Cobbler Factory

emeka@peachcobblerfactory.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96dcdbc1-4f89-4259-b6fb-ac2c8b442ae2