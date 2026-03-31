Global Ion Exchange Materials Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by Green Hydrogen, Water Treatment Standards and Energy Security Demands

Boston, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ion exchange materials market is projected to grow from $3.5 billion in 2024 to $5.9 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%, according to a new report from BCC Research.

The report, Ion Exchange Materials: Technologies and Global Markets, provides a comprehensive analysis of the materials, technologies and applications driving growth across water treatment, energy storage, chemical processing and emerging green economy applications.

Key Findings

The global ion exchange materials market will reach $5.9 billion by 2030 , growing at a 9.2% CAGR from a 2024 base of $3.5 billion — accelerated by green hydrogen production requirements, tightening water purity standards and expanding energy security investments.

, growing at a 9.2% CAGR from a 2024 base of $3.5 billion — accelerated by green hydrogen production requirements, tightening water purity standards and expanding energy security investments. Asia-Pacific dominates with 48.7% market share , reflecting the region's massive water treatment infrastructure buildout, industrial chemical processing capacity and leading role in battery materials and green hydrogen development.

, reflecting the region's massive water treatment infrastructure buildout, industrial chemical processing capacity and leading role in battery materials and green hydrogen development. Green hydrogen production is emerging as a major growth catalyst. Ion exchange membranes are critical components in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, and the global push for hydrogen as a clean energy carrier is creating substantial new demand.

Ion exchange membranes are critical components in proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzers, and the global push for hydrogen as a clean energy carrier is creating substantial new demand. Material science advances are expanding addressable applications , including next-generation ion exchange resins for lithium extraction from brines, high-performance membranes for energy storage systems and specialty materials for pharmaceutical purification.

, including next-generation ion exchange resins for lithium extraction from brines, high-performance membranes for energy storage systems and specialty materials for pharmaceutical purification. The competitive landscape includes established chemical and materials companies such as 3M, Asahi Kasei, Bio-Rad Laboratories, DuPont, Ecolab, Kurita Water Industries, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Chemical, Solvay, The Chemours Company, Thermax and Xylem.

Market Drivers

The convergence of several structural trends is accelerating market growth. Global water scarcity and tightening regulatory standards are driving investment in advanced water treatment infrastructure. The green hydrogen economy requires high-performance ion exchange membranes for electrolysis. Energy security concerns are spurring investment in battery materials and energy storage technologies that rely on ion exchange processes. And the pharmaceutical and food processing industries continue to demand higher-purity separation technologies.

Investment Considerations

The ion exchange materials market sits at the intersection of multiple high-growth end markets — clean energy, water infrastructure, battery technology and pharmaceutical manufacturing. Companies with advanced membrane and resin technologies, particularly those serving the green hydrogen and energy storage segments, are positioned for above-market growth through the forecast period.

About the Report

Ion Exchange Materials: Technologies and Global Markets delivers detailed market sizing, segmentation by material type, application and geography, competitive landscape analysis, technology assessment and growth forecasting through 2030.

For more information or to download the report, visit https://www.bccresearch.com/market-research/advanced-materials/ion-exchange-materials-markets-report.html

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.