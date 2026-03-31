EMF Shield Home Protection System Claims Evaluated: Effective Whole Electromagnetic Radiation Home & Office Safety Kit

St. Petersburg, FL, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This release provides an informational overview of how the EMF Shield Home Protection System is described by the company, including publicly available product information, material disclosures, and usage context presented on the official website. The phrase "claims evaluated" in this context refers to a structured summary of company-provided descriptions and does not represent an independent product review or third-party verification.

The product is described by the company as an "effective" whole electromagnetic radiation home and office safety kit; however, this terminology reflects brand-provided language and has not been independently validated within this overview.

This article may contain affiliate links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. This is an informational overview and does not constitute medical, health, or scientific advice. All product details described below are stated as presented by the company and should be verified directly on the official website before any purchasing decision.

If you've been looking into ways to reduce electromagnetic radiation exposure in your home — especially after learning that the average person spends roughly 90% of their time indoors — you've probably come across the EMF Shield Home Protection System. It's a product that has been generating interest among homeowners, parents, and remote workers who spend significant time surrounded by WiFi routers, smart meters, Bluetooth devices, and the general tangle of electronics that fills a modern household.

Whether you found the product through a social media ad, a wellness blog, or a direct search for whole-home EMF protection options, you probably have questions. What does this system actually include? How does the company describe its approach to shielding? What materials are involved? And what should you know about the EMF shielding category before you spend several hundred dollars on any product in this space?

That's what this overview covers. Everything described below reflects information the company provides on its official website and product pages. Where broader scientific context is relevant, it's included to help you make a more informed decision — not to replace your own research or professional consultation.

You can review the full product details, current pricing, and terms anytime by View the current EMF Shield Home Protection System offer (official EMF Shield page).

Company Overview of the EMF Shield Home Protection System

The EMF Shield Home Protection System is marketed as a whole-home electromagnetic radiation shielding kit. According to the company's website, the system uses adhesive-backed metal plates designed to be placed on fuse boxes, WiFi routers, electrical outlets, and outer walls throughout your home or office.

The company behind the product operates under the name Your Emf Shield, with the product available through emfsshield.com. The founder, Matt, is described on the company's About page as someone who started the brand after searching for EMF protection options for his own family and deciding to create his own product line. The company's website indicates that EMF Shield has since expanded to offer a range of products including stickers, pendants, bracelets, and the whole-home system covered here.

Order support and payment processing are handled through Digistore24 Inc., located at 360 Central Avenue, Suite 800, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA. The company's product store is hosted on Shopify.

This is not a medical device, and the product has not been evaluated by the FDA. It is marketed as a consumer electronics accessory designed for EMF-conscious households.

How the Product Is Described by the Company

According to the official product page, the EMF Shield Home Protection System is described as creating a protective barrier around your home. The company states the shields are designed to reduce EMF radiation exposure from everyday sources including laptops, WiFi routers, tablets, televisions, cell phones, Bluetooth transmitters, printers, microwaves, baby monitors, smart meters, and more.

The product page describes the shields as blocking up to 99% of EMF radiation from entering the protected area. This figure is presented within the company's marketing materials. No independent laboratory testing documentation, third-party verification report, or standardized testing methodology is referenced on the website to support this specific percentage. Consumers should understand this represents the company's description of the product.

The company also states that the shields will not interfere with your wireless signal — describing the material as specifically designed to allow WiFi, cellular, and Bluetooth signals to continue functioning normally while reducing EMF exposure. For anyone evaluating this claim, it's worth understanding that electromagnetic shielding and wireless signal transmission operate on the same physical principles. Materials that block electromagnetic radiation would typically also attenuate wireless signals, since WiFi and Bluetooth are forms of electromagnetic energy. The company does not detail the mechanism by which selective blocking is achieved.

Additionally, the product page describes the shields as helping to restore the natural ion balance in the air by attracting and trapping charged particles. This represents a separate concept from electromagnetic shielding, and the company does not explain how adhesive metal plates achieve both EMF attenuation and air ion modification simultaneously.

No independent laboratory testing of the finished EMF Shield Home Protection System product is referenced within this overview. Product-related statements reflect company-provided descriptions and should be independently verified by consumers prior to purchase.

Materials and Design Information Presented

The company describes the EMF Shield Home Protection System as using metal plates with secure adhesive backing. The product page references the following design characteristics:

Adhesive backing: According to the company, the adhesive allows the shields to attach to flat surfaces and prevents sliding or falling. The shields are described as removable and reusable — meaning you can take them with you if you move, travel, or want to reposition them within your home.

Non-toxic materials: The company states the shields are made with safe materials that will not cause harm when they come into contact with skin. Specific material compositions — such as alloy types, metal percentages, or material sourcing — are not disclosed on the product page.

Versatile placement: Company descriptions indicate the shields can be placed on fuse boxes, WiFi routers, outlets, outer walls, and also on individual devices including cell phones, tablets, laptops, and microwaves if you have extra shields available.

For context, electromagnetic shielding effectiveness in published engineering literature depends on several factors: the material's conductivity, its thickness, the frequency of the electromagnetic field being shielded, and — critically — the completeness of the shielding enclosure. Published research consistently demonstrates that effective EMF shielding typically requires a continuous barrier around the source or area being protected. Discrete patches placed on individual surfaces would leave gaps through which electromagnetic fields can propagate, potentially reducing overall shielding effectiveness compared to a full enclosure approach.

This scientific context does not mean adhesive-based products have zero utility. It means consumers evaluating any EMF shielding product should understand the engineering principles involved and factor that into their expectations.

Intended Usage and Placement Context (Company Description)

The EMF Shield Home Protection System is available in two configurations, according to the product page:

V2000 Kit (described as recommended for homes smaller than 2,000 square feet): Includes one large shield for a fuse box or WiFi router and six small shields for outlets and outer walls.

V5000 Kit (described as recommended for homes larger than 2,000 square feet): Includes two large shields and twelve small shields. The large shields are described for fuse boxes or WiFi routers, while the small shields are described for outer walls and selected outlets.

The company's FAQ notes that if you have two or more fuse boxes, you can place the large metal plates directly on each fuse box or on your WiFi router. The product is described as portable — the company even suggests buying an additional package to bring when traveling and applying the shields to hotel rooms or temporary housing.

Per the company's product descriptions, installation is straightforward: apply the shields to the designated surfaces, and the system begins working. The product is described as requiring no tools, no wiring, no professional installation, and no permanent modifications to your home.

The company also notes that the whole-home system protects only the area inside your home. Once you step outside, you are no longer protected by the system. For outdoor or on-the-go protection, the company suggests its separate EMF Defense stickers, pendants, or bracelets.

What Consumers Should Know About the EMF Shielding Category

Before purchasing any EMF shielding product — whether from EMF Shield or any other brand — there's broader context worth understanding about this product category.

How EMF exposure is viewed by major health organizations:

The World Health Organization (WHO) maintains that everyday low-level EMF exposure from household electronics generally falls within internationally accepted safety guidelines established by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP). The WHO's published position notes that current evidence has not confirmed that low-level electromagnetic field exposure from consumer devices causes adverse health effects, while acknowledging that research in this area continues.

Some individuals report symptoms they associate with EMF exposure — including headaches, fatigue, sleep disruption, and difficulty concentrating. This is sometimes described as electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). The WHO notes that EHS is not a recognized medical diagnosis and that controlled studies have not established a causal link between typical household EMF levels and the symptoms reported. This does not dismiss anyone's experience — it means the scientific community has not identified EMF exposure at normal residential levels as the confirmed cause.

If you're experiencing persistent symptoms like these, consulting a qualified healthcare provider is the most important step you can take, regardless of what you believe may be causing them. A medical professional can help identify the underlying issue and guide appropriate next steps.

How EMF shielding products are regulated:

EMF shielding accessories marketed as consumer products are generally not subject to pre-market regulatory review, standardized efficacy testing requirements, or mandatory labeling standards. This places the evaluation burden on you as the consumer. Products that reference independent testing typically provide specific details: the testing laboratory name, the testing standard used (such as IEEE 299 or ASTM D4935), the frequency ranges tested, and the measured attenuation in decibels. The presence or absence of this documentation is one of the most useful indicators when evaluating any product's shielding claims.

What effective shielding typically requires:

Published electromagnetic shielding research indicates that effective attenuation typically requires continuous material coverage — meaning a complete enclosure around the source or the area being protected, with minimal gaps. Industrial and military shielding applications use materials like copper, aluminum, and mu-metal in full-enclosure configurations precisely because gaps significantly reduce shielding effectiveness. Consumer-grade adhesive products represent a different application approach, and consumers should calibrate their expectations accordingly.

Product Statements and Disclosures Provided by the Brand

The following features are presented as described on the official EMF Shield Home Protection System product page:

Creates a protective barrier around your home: The company describes the shields as forming a barrier that reduces EMF radiation from household electronics, WiFi, smart meters, and external sources including neighboring WiFi networks.

Secure adhesive backing: According to the company, the adhesive prevents the shields from sliding or falling off once applied.

Blocks EMF radiation from outside sources: The company describes the shields as capable of blocking EMF radiation from external sources, specifically mentioning EMF from neighboring WiFi networks.

Non-toxic and reusable: The company states the shields are made from safe, non-toxic materials and can be removed and reapplied as needed.

Versatile placement options: According to the product page, spare shields can be applied to individual devices including phones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and microwaves.

All of the above descriptions are attributed to the company's publicly available product pages and have not been independently verified within this overview.

EMF Shield Home Protection System Pricing and Availability

According to pricing information published on the official website at the time of this overview, the EMF Shield Home Protection System V2000 Kit is listed at a promotional price of approximately $449.00, with a stated original price of $1,000.00. The V5000 Kit pricing is available on the product page.

The company's website indicates that the product ships from a US warehouse. Standard shipping is described as taking 3 to 8 business days. The site notes that orders cannot ship to P.O. boxes, military bases, or diplomatic locations. International shipping is described as available to most countries, with customs duties and taxes being the responsibility of the customer.

The company states it uses the latest technology to create the product and is committed to providing accessible EMF protection options. According to the company's published materials, all products are backed by a satisfaction guarantee.

Pricing and availability can change, so you should verify current terms by View the current EMF Shield Home Protection System offer (official EMF Shield page).

EMF Shield Refund Policy and 180-Day Guarantee

According to the company's published return policy, you have 180 days after receiving the product to request a return. The policy requires the item to be in the same condition as received.

To start a return, the company instructs customers to contact hi@youremfshield.com. Per the terms listed on the website, items sent back without first requesting a return will not be accepted. If a return is accepted, the company states it will send a return shipping label and instructions. The site also notes that consumers assume the risk of loss or damage to returned products while in transit.

The return policy also notes that certain product categories are excluded from returns — including perishable goods, custom products, and personal care goods. The company states that once a return is received and inspected, the refund will be processed to the original payment method.

It's worth reading the complete refund policy on the official website before you order and keeping all confirmation details. Refund requests can also be directed through Digistore24's support system at helpdesk@digistore24.com or +1-800-356-7947.

Consumer Considerations When Evaluating EMF Shielding Products

Consumers evaluating EMF shielding products may consider a range of factors including product design, level of independent verification, intended use environment, and personal expectations regarding electromagnetic exposure. The following points reflect general considerations within this category rather than recommendations for any specific product.

Consumers interested in non-invasive home solutions may consider adhesive-based designs. Products like the EMF Shield Home Protection System use adhesive application rather than hardwiring or renovation. According to the company, the shields can be applied the same day they arrive and removed without surface damage — which may appeal to renters, frequent movers, or anyone who prefers reversible modifications.

Individuals who already prioritize environmental wellness may explore EMF shielding as one component. If your household already uses air purifiers, water filtration, or organic materials, EMF shielding products are positioned within that same consumer interest space. The EMF Shield Home Protection System represents one approach to addressing indoor EMF exposure as described by the company.

Remote workers and home-based professionals surrounded by electronics may have heightened interest. People who spend 8+ hours daily near WiFi routers, multiple monitors, phones, and other connected devices represent a core audience for products marketed in this category.

Consumers who require independently verified shielding data may need additional documentation. If you need quantifiable attenuation measurements — specific dB readings at stated frequencies, tested by an identified independent laboratory — the information currently available on the product website may not meet your verification standards. Industrial-grade shielding products typically provide this level of documentation.

Individuals experiencing health symptoms should prioritize medical consultation. If persistent headaches, fatigue, sleep disruption, anxiety, or other symptoms are your primary concern, consulting a qualified healthcare provider should come first. Consumer shielding accessories are not medical devices and are not designed or marketed as treatments for any health condition.

Consumers who require full material composition disclosure may find current information limited. The product page describes the shields as metal plates made from non-toxic materials but does not disclose specific alloy compositions, metal percentages, or material certifications.

Questions Worth Considering

Before choosing any EMF shielding product, these questions can help clarify your own evaluation criteria:

Have you had your home's actual EMF levels measured with calibrated equipment? Without knowing your baseline exposure, it can be difficult to evaluate whether any shielding product produces a measurable difference in your specific environment.

What level of independent verification do you personally require before spending several hundred dollars on a consumer product? Are company-provided descriptions sufficient for your comfort level, or do you need third-party testing data?

If health symptoms are motivating your interest, have you discussed those symptoms with a healthcare provider? Multiple conditions can produce similar symptoms, and professional evaluation helps ensure you are addressing the actual cause.

Does the 180-day refund window give you enough time to evaluate the product on your own terms, and do you fully understand the return conditions before ordering?

Your answers help determine whether the EMF Shield Home Protection System — or any EMF shielding product — aligns with your specific situation, expectations, and purchasing standards.

Consumer Questions About the EMF Shield Home Protection System

What does "blocking up to 99% of EMF radiation" mean?

This phrase appears in the company's product marketing. According to the product page, the shields are described as blocking up to 99% of EMF radiation from entering the protected area. No independent testing documentation, standardized methodology, or frequency-specific measurements are referenced on the website to support this figure. You should consider this a company marketing description and verify the claim to your own satisfaction before placing an order.

How does the EMF Shield Home Protection System work?

According to the company's FAQ, the shields work by absorbing and dissipating electromagnetic fields emitted by electrical wiring and devices in your home. The specific material composition and shielding mechanism are not detailed beyond descriptions of adhesive metal plates.

Will the shields affect my WiFi or phone signal?

The company states the material is specifically designed to not interfere with wireless signals. Published electromagnetic shielding principles indicate that materials effective at blocking electromagnetic radiation would generally also affect wireless signals, since WiFi, Bluetooth, and cellular signals are forms of electromagnetic energy. The company does not detail how selective blocking is achieved.

Is this a medical device?

No. The EMF Shield Home Protection System is marketed as a consumer electronics accessory. It has not been evaluated, cleared, or approved by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition.

Who handles payments?

Per available information, payment processing is handled by Digistore24 Inc. Digistore24's role as payment processor does not constitute an endorsement or verification of any product claims.

Can I move the shields if I relocate?

According to the company, yes. The shields are described as removable and reusable. The company suggests gently peeling them from the surface, after which they can be reapplied in a new location.

Do I still need separate EMF stickers for my phone if I have the home system?

According to the company's FAQ, the home protection system only protects the area inside your home. Once you leave, you would need separate EMF protection products — such as the company's EMF Defense stickers, pendants, or bracelets — for on-the-go coverage.

When should I replace the shields?

According to the company, the shields are designed to last as long as you need them. The company states it uses high-quality materials and construction methods. However, if a shield shows signs of wear and tear, the company suggests replacing it to maintain described performance levels.

Additional Consumer Research

The following resources are provided for general category-level information and are not endorsements of any specific product.

Consumers researching EMF shielding products may benefit from reviewing additional informational content in this category. A 2026 consumer education overview of EMF blocker claims, shielding materials, and unverified technology provides additional category-level context on what manufacturers in this space commonly describe and what documentation gaps typically exist. A separate 2026 informational overview of EMF Defense Pendant descriptions covers wearable EMF accessories from the same brand family.

The World Health Organization publishes fact sheets on electromagnetic fields and public health. The Federal Communications Commission provides information on radio frequency safety standards. Reviewing multiple independent sources is always recommended before making a purchasing decision in any product category where independent testing documentation is limited.

Summary of Key Considerations

The EMF Shield Home Protection System is a consumer accessory marketed as a whole-home EMF shielding solution using adhesive metal plates applied to fuse boxes, WiFi routers, outlets, and walls. The company describes the product as creating a protective barrier, blocking up to 99% of EMF radiation, and not interfering with wireless signals.

These descriptions are presented by the company on its official website. No independent laboratory testing documentation, standardized testing methodology, or frequency-specific attenuation measurements are referenced on the product pages. Published electromagnetic shielding principles indicate that effective shielding typically requires continuous enclosures rather than discrete patches, and that materials blocking electromagnetic radiation would generally also affect wireless signals.

The WHO maintains that everyday low-level EMF exposure from household electronics generally falls within internationally accepted safety guidelines. Individuals experiencing health symptoms should consult qualified healthcare providers.

The company provides a 180-day refund guarantee with conditions. Payments are processed through Digistore24 Inc.

Complete product details, current pricing, and terms are available by View the current EMF Shield Home Protection System offer (official EMF Shield page).

Contact Information

For questions before or during the ordering process, the following support information is available according to publicly listed sources:

Order Support Email: helpdesk@digistore24.com

Order Support Phone: +1-800-356-7947

Brand Contact Email: hi@youremfshield.com

Payment Processor: Digistore24 Inc., 360 Central Avenue, Suite 800, St. Petersburg, FL 33701, USA

Disclaimers

Content and Consumer Information Disclaimer: This article is an informational overview and does not constitute scientific validation, medical advice, health advice, or product endorsement. All product details, material descriptions, pricing, and policy terms described in this article are stated as presented by the company on its publicly available website and product pages. This content has not been independently audited or verified unless specifically noted. Readers are encouraged to verify all claims directly with the manufacturer and to consult qualified professionals before making decisions based on EMF exposure concerns.

No Efficacy Assessment: This overview does not evaluate whether the EMF Shield Home Protection System performs as the manufacturer describes. All product performance descriptions, including the "blocking up to 99% of EMF radiation" figure, represent company-provided statements and are not independently verified performance claims. No independent laboratory testing documentation was identified on the company's website at the time of this overview.

Health Notice: EMF shielding accessories are consumer products and are not medical devices. They are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition. Individuals experiencing health symptoms should consult a qualified healthcare provider. The health concerns that sometimes motivate consumer interest in EMF shielding products — including headaches, fatigue, sleep disruption, and anxiety — have multiple potential causes that should be evaluated by a medical professional.

Results, Pricing, and Product Variability: All pricing, shipping terms, and refund policies referenced in this article are based on information published on the official product website at the time of writing (March 2026) and may change without notice. Consumers should verify current terms through the official website or through Digistore24 before completing any purchase.

FTC Affiliate Disclosure: This article contains affiliate links. If a product is purchased through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost to the buyer. Digistore24 Inc. serves as the authorized payment processor for this product. Digistore24's role as payment processor does not constitute an endorsement, approval, or review of this product or any claim, statement, or opinion used in its promotion. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented.

Publisher Responsibility: The publisher of this article has made every effort to ensure accuracy at the time of publication based on publicly available information. We do not accept responsibility for errors, omissions, or outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Readers are encouraged to verify all details directly with the manufacturer and qualified professionals before making decisions.