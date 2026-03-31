Binah Capital Group Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

– Grew Total Revenue 11% Year-over-Year to $187.1 Million –

– Assets Under Management (“AuM”) Increased 11% Year-over-Year to $29.9 Billion –

– Net Income of $2.3 Million –

– Increased EBITDA[*] to $5.4 Million from $2.0 Million in the Prior Year –

NEW YORK, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Binah Capital Group, Inc. (“Binah”, “Binah Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BCG; BCGWW), a leading financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms empowering independent financial advisors, today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

“We completed our first full year as a public company with strong results in the fourth quarter, which reflects the continuing growth of our differentiated platform,” stated Craig Gould, Chief Executive Officer of Binah Capital Group. “The momentum we have created through our growth initiatives led to double-digit year-over-year growth in revenue and importantly, GAAP profitability. This excellent performance reflects the continuing contributions of our expanding team, whose determination helped us achieve our goals despite a sometimes challenging market. We remain focused on attractive opportunities to continue our growth in 2026, while we demonstrate the appeal and agility of our differentiated platform to more customers. We are confident that our strong performance will also drive meaningful long-term shareholder value.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Key Highlights

Total advisory and brokerage assets as of December 31, 2025, grew 11% year-over-year to $29.9 billion.



Total revenue grew 13.2% to $50.5 million.

Gross profit was $10.3 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior-year period.

Total operating expenses were $10.5 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior-year period, reflecting a stabilization in expense levels compared to prior year results that included non-recurring business combination costs.

GAAP net income rose to $0.2 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.01 compared to $(0.07) in the prior year quarter.

EBITDA of $0.5 as compared to EBITDA of $1.0 in the prior year quarter which is driven primarily by the change in the income tax provision.

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 as compared to $2.2 million in the prior year quarter, which included an adjustment for business combination and re-financing costs incurred during such quarter.





Full Year 2025 Key Highlights

Total advisory and brokerage assets as of December 31, 2025, grew 11% to $29.9 billion.



Total annual revenue increased by 10.7% to $187.1 million.



Annual Gross profit was $37.8 million, compared to $33.7 million in 2024.



Total annual operating expenses were $35.2 million, compared to $36.8 million in 2024.



Annual GAAP net income rose to $2.3 million, compared to a GAAP net loss of $4.6 million in 2024.



Annual GAAP diluted EPS was $0.04 compared to $(0.39) in the prior year.



Annual EBITDA increased to $5.4 million from $1.9 million in the prior year.





* Non-GAAP Financial Measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures defined as net income (loss) adjusted for depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest expense, share-based compensation and income tax. See the section captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for a detailed description and reconciliation of such Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as required by Regulation G.

Liquidity and Capital

The Company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.7 million and outstanding long-term debt of $17.7 million as of December 31, 2025.

About Binah Capital Group

Binah Capital Group (“Binah Capital”, “Binah” or the “Company,” is a financial services enterprise that owns and operates a network of industry-leading firms that empower independent financial advisors. As a national broker-dealer aggregator, Binah specializes in delivering value through its innovative hybrid-friendly model, making it an optimal platform for RIAs navigating today’s complex financial landscape. Binah’s portfolio companies are built to help advisors run, manage, and execute commission-based business seamlessly while providing best in class resources to support their advisory practice. We don’t just offer tools—we cultivate partnerships. Binah Capital Group stands alongside RIAs as a trusted ally, delivering the structure, flexibility, and cutting-edge solutions they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

For more, please visit: www.binahcap.com

Contact:

Binah Capital Investor Relations

Mary T. Conway

Conway Communications

mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

Binah Capital Media Relations

Donald Cutler or Lorene Yue

Haven Tower Group

(424) 317-4864 or (424) 317-4854

binah@haventower.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus non-recurring costs related to our business combination, costs related to the re-financing of the senior credit facility, and share-based compensation costs. The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not a measure of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is used in connection with the Company’s credit agreements, specifically in the calculation of financial-related covenants.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in the footnotes to the table of our key operating, business and financial metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended that are intended to be subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections and other applicable laws. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements, many of which are outside the control of Binah. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding: Binah’s financial and operational outlook; Binah’s operational and financial strategies, including planned growth initiatives and the benefits thereof, Binah’s ability to successfully effect those strategies, and the expected results therefrom. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” ‎‎”intend,” “anticipate,” “goals,” “prospects,” “will,” “would,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

While Binah believes that the assumptions concerning future events are reasonable, it cautions that there are inherent difficulties in predicting certain important factors that could impact the future performance or results of its business. The factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our ability to comply with supervisory and regulatory compliance obligations, the risk we may be held liable for misconduct by our advisors; poor performance of our investment products and services; our ability to effectively maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to expand and retain our customer base; our future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; the risk that an increase in government regulation of the industries and markets in which we operate could negatively impact our business; the impact of worldwide and regional political, military or economic conditions, including declines in foreign currencies in relation to the value of the U.S. dollar, hyperinflation, devaluation and significant political or civil disturbances in international markets; and the effectiveness of Binah’s control environment, including the identification of control deficiencies.

These forward-looking statements are also affected by the risk factors, forward-looking statements and challenges and uncertainties set forth in documents filed by Binah with ‎the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual ‎Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent ‎periodic reports. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Binah cautions you not to place undue reliance on the ‎forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Binah assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Binah does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Binah Capital Group Consolidated Balance Sheet

BINAH CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND DECEMBER 31, 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



2025 2024 ASSETS Assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 10,716 $ 8,486 Receivables, net: Commissions receivable 10,441 9,198 Due from clearing broker 707 873 Other 1,261 938 Property and equipment, net 342 599 Right of use assets 3,097 3,730 Intangible assets, net 671 1,021 Goodwill 39,839 39,839 Other assets 3,141 1,993 TOTAL ASSETS $ 70,215 $ 66,677 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 13,103 $ 10,208 Commissions payable 12,632 11,468 Operating lease liabilities 3,221 3,820 Notes payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $590 and $739 as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 17,679 19,561 Promissory notes-affiliates 5,313 5,442 TOTAL LIABILITIES 51,948 50,499 Mezzanine Equity: Redeemable Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001, 2,000,000 shares authorized, 1,626,000 and 1,555,000 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 15,668 14,947 Stockholders’ Equity and Members’ Equity: Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001, 500,000 shares authorized, 150,000 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 1,500 1,500 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 55,000,000 authorized, 16,716,000 and 16,602,460 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively – – Additional paid-in-capital 23,709 22,984 Accumulated deficit (22,496 ) (23,253 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (114 ) – Total Stockholders’ Equity and Mezzanine Equity 18,267 16,178 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 70,215 $ 66,677



Binah Capital Group Consolidated Statement of Operations

BINAH CAPITAL GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE PERIODS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Revenue from Contracts with Customers: Commissions $ 40,934 $ 36,616 $ 153,440 $ 139,452 Advisory fees 7,653 6,689 28,601 24,939 Total Revenue from Contracts with Customers 48,587 43,305 182,041 164,391 Interest and other income 1,924 1,303 5,102 4,512 Total revenues 50,512 44,608 187,144 168,903 Expenses: Commissions and fees 39,037 36,093 149,277 135,280 Employee compensation and benefits 4,929 4,556 18,885 15,544 Rent and occupancy 284 280 1,141 1,150 Professional fees 458 912 2,265 6,971 Technology fees 769 64 2,963 1,292 Interest 476 1,394 2,119 4,026 Depreciation and amortization 160 157 697 1,019 Other 4,635 1,722 7,186 6,768 Total expenses 50,748 45,178 184,533 172,050 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (236 ) (570 ) 2,611 (3,147 ) Provision for income taxes (403 ) 525 303 1,415 Net income (loss) $ 167 $ (1,095 ) $ 2,308 $ (4,562 ) Net income attributable to Legacy Wentworth Management Services LLC members – – – 730 Net income (loss) attributable to Binah Capital Group, Inc. $ 167 $ (1,095 ) $ 2,308 $ (5,292 ) Net income (loss) per share basic $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.05 $ (0.39 ) Net income (loss) per share diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.07 ) $ 0.04 $ (0.39 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: basic 16,715 16,593 16,657 16,593 Weighted average shares outstanding: diluted 16,813 16,593 16,975 16,593



Binah Capital Group Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income plus interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, plus non-recurring costs related to our business combination, costs related to the re-financing of the senior credit facility, and share-based compensation costs. The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company’s earnings from operations. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not a measure of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is used in connection with the Company’s credit agreements, specifically in the calculation of financial-related covenants.

A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appears below in the footnotes to the table of our key operating, business and financial metrics.