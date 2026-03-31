Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Conference Call to Discuss Full Year 2025 Results Scheduled for April 1, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. ET

 | Source: Onfolio Holdings Inc. Onfolio Holdings Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP) (“Onfolio” or the “Company”), an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses, announces financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2025. The Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • Secured a $300 million convertible note financing facility in November 2025; approximately $6 million raised to date.
  • Portfolio operating profit grew from approximately $1.4M annually in 2024 to approximately $1.8 million annually by end of 2025.
  • EBITDA As Defined turned positive at $151,000, compared to ($588,000) in 2024.
  • Initiated digital asset treasury strategy with approximately $2.3 million in BTC, ETH, and SOL holdings generating staking rewards.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue grew 36% to $10.73M vs. $7.86M in 2024
  • Revenue from services (B2B) grew 62% to $7.39M vs. $4.66M in 2024, driven primarily by the full-year contribution of Eastern Standard (approximately $3.34M) and DDS Rank (approximately $91K)
  • Revenue from product sales (B2C) grew 5% to $3.34M vs. $3.20M in 2024
  • Gross profit grew 41% to $6.43M, or 60% of revenue, vs. $4.54M, or 58% of revenue, in 2024
  • Total operating expenses increased 32% to $9.34M vs. $7.05M in 2024, driven primarily by the full-year inclusion of Eastern Standard
  • Net loss was $2.54M (including $2.37M in non-cash expenses, a $1.10M non-cash gain on change in fair value of derivative liabilities, and a $0.23M non-cash loss on change in fair value of digital assets) vs. $1.77M in 2024
  • Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(3.06M) or $(0.58) per share vs. $(2.12M), or $(0.41) per share, in 2024
  • Cash operating loss (excluding non-cash items) improved 38% to $0.88M vs. $1.42M in 2024
  • EBITDA As Defined was positive $151,000 vs. negative $(588,000) in 2024
  • Cash at 12/31/25 was $2.17M vs. $0.48M at 12/31/24

“2025 was a year of operational foundation-building. We grew revenue 36 percent, expanded our gross margin profile, and ended the year with a stronger cash position. Portfolio operating profit tripled from 2023 to 2025, which we believe is the most useful measure of our portfolio’s bottom-line trajectory,” commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells.

“We made a deliberate decision to pause acquisitions in 2025 and focus on getting our existing portfolio to a point where it could fund parent company costs. The honest assessment is that we got close, but not quite there. Q3 was our strongest quarter, with portfolio operating profit reaching approximately $500,000. We then saw headwinds in Q4, primarily driven by a deliberate pullback in advertising spend at Proofread Anywhere where returns had diminished. That decision compressed Q4 revenue but we believe it was the right call. Q1 2026 appears to show early improvement.”

“Eastern Standard, our largest business, grew revenues approximately 10 percent year over year in its first full year under our ownership, and began distributing meaningfully to the parent company in the second half. That is exactly what we acquired it to do,” continued Wells.

“We are now consolidating our five agency businesses into a unified platform, with centralized sales and marketing, shared fulfilment, and clearer accountability. We believe this structure makes our agencies more durable and positions them well for the AI-driven changes happening across the industry.”

“Heading into 2026, our priorities are clear: grow cash flow from the existing portfolio, resume accretive acquisitions, and close the gap between what the portfolio distributes and what it costs to run the parent company. When those two numbers cross, we are self-funding,” Wells continued.

“The $300 million financing facility has materially changed our position in the market. Deal flow has increased in both size and quality. We are actively evaluating opportunities that were simply out of reach a year ago, and we expect to make multiple acquisitions in 2026.”

“Our plan is straightforward, control costs, grow portfolio cash flow, and acquire additional profitable businesses,” concluded Wells.

Recent Business and Operational Highlights

  • Agency Consolidation: The Company is consolidating its five B2B agency businesses (Eastern Standard, RevenueZen, SEO Butler, Pace Generative, DDS Rank) into a unified platform with centralized sales and marketing execution.
  • Path to Profitability: Published detailed roadmap outlining plan to reach self-funding through cost discipline, operational improvement, and accretive acquisitions. Full report: onfolio.com/path-to-profit
  • AI-Native Operating Model: AI tools driving structural advantages across the portfolio, reducing costs, expanding small-team capacity, and converting internal tools into new revenue streams. Full report: onfolio.com/ai-strategy-report-card
  • Acquisition Pipeline: Actively pursuing acquisitions with strengthened deal flow and growing seller interest in stock-based transaction structures. Full report: onfolio.com/acquisition-pipeline-update
  • Digital Asset Holdings: Approximately $2.3M in digital assets as of December 31, 2025, consisting of 5.32 BTC, 318.33 ETH (288.16 staked), and 6,786.17 SOL (all staked), generating approximately 4% annualized staking yield.

For more detailed information regarding Onfolio’s financial results, please see the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings at investors.onfolio.com/filings.

Conference Call

Onfolio will hold a conference call on April 1, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern time

Webcast Link: Here

Dial-In Link: Here

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-704-4453

International dial-in number: 1-201-389-0920

Conference ID: 13759145

Please call one of the conference telephone numbers 5-10 minutes prior to the start time, and an operator will register your name and organization. Alternatively, you can connect instantly to the event via the webcast link or dial-in link above.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (OTC: ONFOP)is an owner-operator of cash-generative online businesses. The Company acquires and operates profitable online businesses across diverse verticals, including marketing, education, and e-commerce, with a focus on sustainable cash flow and long-term value creation. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words “may,” “will,” “should,” “plans,” “explores,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1A “Risk Factors” in our most recent Form 10-K; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company’s control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Contact

investors@onfolio.com


 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
  
 December 31 December 31 
  2025   2024  
     
Assets    
     
Current Assets:    
Cash$2,175,223  $476,874  
Accounts receivable, net 476,578   755,804  
Inventory 44,800   65,876  
Prepaids and other current assets 227,224   138,007  
Total Current Assets 2,923,825   1,436,561  
     
Intangible assets 1,683,798   3,323,211  
Goodwill 4,203,145   4,210,557  
Investment in digital assets 2,263,471   9,465  
Fixed Assets 3,423   5,135  
Due from related party 95,189   126,530  
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 188,007   213,007  
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method -   268,231  
Other assets -   -  
     
Total Assets$11,360,858  $9,592,697  
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity    
     
Current Liabilities:    
Accounts payable and other current liabilities$1,066,702  $969,068  
Dividends payable 121,789   100,797  
Notes payable, current 487,658   312,634  
Notes Payable - Related Party, current 897,904   790,000  
Contingent consideration 164,382   981,591  
Derivative liability 3,463,727   -  
Deferred revenue 497,113   589,913  
Total Current Liabilities 6,699,275   4,194,003  
     
Notes payable -   450,000  
Notes payable - related parties 480,141   1,049,000  
Convertible notes, net of discount 276,273   -  
Due to joint ventures - long term -   -  
Total Liabilities 7,455,689   5,243,003  
     
Commitments and Contingencies    
     
Stockholders' Equity:    
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized    
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 169,460 and 134,460 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and 2024 169   134  
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,127,395 and 5,107,395 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 5,864   5,128  
Additional paid-in capital 24,524,989   22,316,751  
Accumulated other comprehensive income 91,110   68,105  
Accumulated deficit (22,141,797)  (19,078,287) 
Total Onfolio Inc. stockholders equity 2,480,335   3,311,831  
Non-Controlling Interests 1,424,834   1,037,863  
Total Stockholders' Equity 3,905,169   4,349,694  
     
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$11,360,858  $9,592,697  
     
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 



 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
 
 For the Three Months Ended Dec 31, For the Years Ended Dec 31, 
 2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 
         
         
Revenue, services$1,648,519  $1,833,257  $7,386,084  $4,660,069  
Revenue, product sales 379,514   703,547   3,344,134   3,202,008  
Total Revenue 2,028,033   2,536,804   10,730,218   7,862,077  
         
Cost of revenue, services 939,139   1,018,386   3,910,452   2,609,061  
Cost of revenue, product sales 75,293   158,982   389,568   708,139  
Total cost of revenue 1,014,432   1,177,368   4,300,020   3,317,200  
         
Gross profit 1,013,601   1,359,436   6,430,198   4,544,877  
         
Operating expenses        
Selling, general and administrative 1,351,274   1,861,661   7,467,169   5,718,243  
Professional fees 420,597   353,695   1,212,805   948,751  
Acquisition costs -   142,465   68,625   264,731  
Impairement of goodwill and intangible assets 439,964   116,322   439,964   121,000  
Total operating expenses 2,211,835   2,474,143   9,188,563   7,052,725  
         
Loss from operations (1,198,234)  (1,114,707)  (2,758,365)  (2,507,848) 
         
Other income (expense)        
Equity method income (loss) -   748   767   (4,812) 
Dividend income 8,632   6,313   26,095   12,157  
Interest income (expense), net (217,390)  (41,103)  (498,409)  (101,667) 
Other income (8,941)  3,249   (2,093)  6,183  
Gain on change in fair value of digital assets (226,753)  -   (226,753)  -  
Gain on change in fair value of contingent consideration (14,233)  368,464   111,813   368,464  
Change in fair value of derivative liability 1,083,185   -   1,083,185   -  
Impairment of investments -   -   (293,998)  -  
Gain on sale of business -   -     453,581  
Total other income 624,500   337,671   200,607   733,906  
         
Loss before income taxes (573,734)  (777,036)  (2,557,758)  (1,773,942) 
         
Income tax (provision) benefit -   -   17,390   -  
         
Net loss (573,734)  (777,036)  (2,540,368)  (1,773,942) 
         
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 49,769   -   (48,291)  7,737  
Net loss attributable to Onfolio Holdings Inc. (523,965)  (777,036)  (2,588,659)  (1,766,205) 
         
Preferred Dividends (130,895)  (54,231)  (474,851)  (354,228) 
Net loss to common shareholders$(654,860) $(831,267) $(3,063,510) $(2,120,433) 
         
Net loss per common shareholder        
Basic and diluted$(0.12) $(0.16) $(0.58) $(0.41) 
         
Weighted average shares outstanding        
Basic and diluted 5,654,788   5,110,195   5,260,327   5,117,941  
         
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 


Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
 
Net income to Non-GAAP EBITDA 
For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
 
  
  2025   2024  
Net Income/(Loss)$(2,540,368) $(1,773,942) 
Interest  498,409   101,667  
Taxes  17,390   -  
Depreciation & Amortization  1,201,161   906,737  
EBITDA  (823,408)  (765,538) 
Impairment losses 733,962   121,000  
Stock based compensation  240,653   56,887  
EBITDA as Defined $151,207  $(587,651) 
      


 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
 
  2025   2024  
     
Cash Flows from Operating Activities    
Net loss$(2,540,368) $(1,773,942) 
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Stock-based compensation expense 240,653   56,887  
Equity method loss (income) (767)  4,812  
Dividends received from equity method investment -   -  
Depreciation expense 1,712   -  
Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 140,685   -  
Amortization of intangible assets 1,199,449   906,737  
Impairment of intangible assets 439,964   121,000  
Gain on sale of subsidiary -   (453,581) 
Impairment of investments 293,998    
Change in FV of contingent consideration (111,813)  (368,464) 
Change in FV of derivative (1,083,185)  -  
Change in FV of digital assets 229,086   -  
Earning on digital assets (2,333)  -  
Net change in:    
Accounts receivable 286,637   (282,002) 
Inventory 21,076   26,761  
Prepaids and other current assets (89,217)  4,891  
Accounts payable and other current liabilities 97,634   477,247  
Due to joint ventures 31,341   24,441  
Deferred revenue (92,800)  86,850  
Due to related parties -   -  
     
Net cash used in operating activities (938,248)  (1,168,363) 
     
Cash Flows from Investing Activities    
Cash paid to acquire businesses -   (255,000) 
Cash received for sale of subisiary -   780,000  
Investments in joint ventures -   (59,000) 
Cash received for sale of digital assets 3,612   -  
Investment in digital assets (2,484,371)  (15,000) 
Net cash used in investing activities (2,480,759)  451,000  
     
Cash Flows from Financing Activities    
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock 805,000   20,000  
Proceeds from sale of common stock units 993,356   -  
Proceeds from exercise of stock options -   12,960  
Payments of preferred dividends (453,859)  (321,442) 
Distributions to non-controlling interest holders (61,320)  (20,400) 
Proceeds from notes payable 593,371   881,650  
Payments on note payables (955,847)  (386,339) 
Proceeds from convertible notes payable 4,770,000   -  
Proceeds from notes payable - related parties 60,965   200,000  
Payments on note payables - related parties (461,919)  (1,000) 
Payments on contigent consideration (195,396)  (59,093) 
     
Net cash provided by financing activities 5,094,351   326,336  
     
Effect of foreign currency translation 23,005   (114,360) 
     
Net Change in Cash 1,698,349   (505,387) 
Cash, Beginning of Period 476,874   982,261  
     
Cash, End of Period 2,175,223   476,874  
     
Cash Paid For:    
Income Taxes$-  $-  
Interest$337,730  $101,667  
     
Non-cash transactions:    
Dividends on preferred stock$474,851  $354,228  
Non-controlling interest issued for settlement of note payable$400,000  $-  
Settlement of contingent consideration$510,000  $-  
Digital assets contributed for convertible note$-  $-  
Establishment of derivative liability on conversion feature$4,546,912    
Notes payable issued for asset acquisitions$-  $1,890,000  
Preferred stock issued for acquisitions$-  $1,035,000  
Contingent consideration issued for acquisitions$-  $1,349,148  
Common stock options issued for acquisitions$-  $60,000  
Non-controlling interest issued for acquisitions$-  $1,066,000  
     
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 


 
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024
 
 Preferred Stock, $0.001 Par value Common Stock, $0.001 Par Value Additional Accumulated Accumulated Other Non Stockholders' 
 Shares Amount Shares Amount Paid-In Capital Deficit Comprehensive Income Controlling Interest Equity 
                   
Balance, December 31, 202392,260  93 5,107,395   5,108  21,107,311  (16,957,854)  182,465   -   4,337,123  
     -   -    -   -   -   -  
Acquisition of Business41,400  41 -   -  1,094,959  -   -   1,066,000   2,161,000  
Sale of preferred stock for cash800  - -   -  20,000  -   -   -   20,000  
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  56,887  -   -   -   56,887  
Partner Contributions         24,654        24,654  
Common stock issued for exercise of options-  - 20,000   20  12,940  -   -   -   12,960  
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -  (354,228)  -   -   (354,228) 
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -  -   (114,360)    (114,360) 
Distribution to non-controlling interest               (20,400)  (20,400) 
Net loss-  - -   -  -  (1,766,205)  -   (7,737)  (1,773,942) 
                   
Balance, December 31, 2024134,460  134 5,127,395   5,128  22,316,751  (19,078,287)  68,105   1,037,863   4,349,694  
     -   -    -   -   -   -  
Sale of common stock for Cash-  - 735,819   736  992,620  -   -   -   993,356  
Sale of preferred stock for cash32,200  32 -   -  804,968  -   -   -   805,000  
Preferred stock and common stock options issued for payment of contingent consideration2,800  3 -   -  169,997  -   -   -   170,000  
Stock-based compensation-  - -   -  240,653  -   -   -   240,653  
Payment of note payble by NCI               400,000   400,000  
Preferred dividends-  - -   -  -  (474,851)  -   -   (474,851) 
Foreign currency translation-  - -   -  -  -   23,005     23,005  
Distribution to non-controlling interest               (61,320)  (61,320) 
Net loss-  - -   -  -  (2,588,659)  -   48,291   (2,540,368) 
                   
Balance, December 31, 2025169,460 $169 5,863,214  $5,864 $24,524,989 $(22,141,797) $91,110  $1,424,834  $3,905,169  
                   
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements 



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