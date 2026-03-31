Islington Playground For Disabled Children Revived By Professional Clean-up from Fantastic Commercial Services

Islington, LONDON, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayward Adventure Playground in Islington has benefited from a major professional spring clean and clear-up, by a team from Fantastic Commercial Services, helping improve a vital space used by more than 120 local disabled children and young people.

A professional cleaner from Fantastic Commercial Services deep cleaning the kitchen at Kids' Hayward Adventure Playground in Islington.

The site, run by national charity Kids, provides a child-led environment where children and young people aged 6 to 25 with special educational needs and disabilities can play freely, build friendships and access opportunities they often cannot find elsewhere.

Fantastic Commercial Services donated a day of staff time from a team of six professionals, who carried out a deep clean of the building, including the kitchen, main room, art room, soft play area and bathrooms. They also completed extensive outdoor work across the two-acre site, clearing overgrown areas, trimming grass, removing nettles and fallen branches, and sweeping walkways clear of leaves. Waste removal work cleared bulky garden waste and broken equipment, freeing up access to the charity’s equipment store.

Robin McKeown, Manager of Hayward Adventure Playground, said, “It’s such an amazing space, but maintaining over two acres is a real challenge. Having a team of experts come in with the right equipment and skills has been incredible.

“We have waiting lists, so funding has to go towards the children and young people using the service. If we had to pay for this level of work, it would mean cutting sessions, and that is something we simply do not want to do.”

The playground supports around 120 local children and young people, many of whom require one-to-one support and some two-to-one support. Demand for places continues to grow, with waiting lists for some sessions.

The improvements come ahead of a planned building refurbishment later this year and will help the charity continue to meet inspection standards, including food hygiene requirements, while creating a safer and more welcoming space.

Nikki Pinfold, Head of Partnerships and Events at Kids, said, “We truly appreciate Fantastic Services donating their time. We are fortunate to have corporate partners who support us, but what has been transformational here is the expertise and equipment Fantastic Services brought. This is work we simply could not achieve ourselves.

“Their time, energy and care have made such a difference, helping to ensure the adventure playground remains safe, welcoming and enjoyable for the disabled children and young people who rely on it.”

Georgi Georgiev, Co-founder of Fantastic Commercial Services, said, “We are delighted to be able to help a local charity providing such a life-changing service for these children and their families. When you see what this playground means to the young people who use it, it is clear how important it is that the space is safe, welcoming and well looked after.”

For the children, staff say the impact will be immediate.

Robin McKeown added, “The children will notice it straight away. More space to play, leaf-free ramps, and a place that feels looked after and loved. That’s what this space is all about. It is a place where their differences are not just accepted, they are celebrated.”

Hayward Adventure Playground has supported disabled children and young people in Islington for 51 years and remains a rare specialist setting where they can play freely, build confidence and feel fully at home.

Notes to editors

What is Hayward Adventure Playground?

Founded 51 years ago, Hayward Adventure Playground has a long history of supporting disabled children and young people who may feel excluded from mainstream environments.

It is a specialist Kids service in Islington for children and young people aged 6 to 25, providing a safe, accessible and child-led environment for play, development and social connection.

The current building dates from 1998 and was modelled on a bandstand once located in the park previously on the site. The playground’s roots are linked to the influence of Lady Allen of Hurtwood, the pioneering landscape architect and advocate of adventure play who helped drive the creation of adventure playgrounds for disabled children.

Who uses the service?

Around 120 local children and young people use the site, many needing one-to-one support and some needing two-to-one support.

What work was carried out?

Fantastic Commercial Services donated the time of six employees to complete a deep clean of indoor areas, extensive garden maintenance and large-scale waste clearance.

Why was the support important?

Kids says many corporate partners generously support the charity with volunteering days, but they do not usually have the specialist equipment or maintenance expertise needed for work on this scale. Paying for this level of work would put pressure on stretched resources and could mean diverting funding or staff time away from children’s sessions.

What does the playground offer beyond play?

The site hosts after-school clubs, youth activities, holiday sessions, school visits, community events, trips and projects, including a monthly pop-up restaurant, which help young people build confidence and gain work-related experience.

About Fantastic Commercial Services

Fantastic Commercial Services delivers expert cleaning and property maintenance for commercial premises, residential developments and specialist facilities across London. With more than a decade of experience, the company supports offices, coworking spaces, build-to-rent and co-living schemes, block and facility managers, embassies, healthcare settings, schools, hospitality and leisure venues, retailers, charities, short-term rentals, and social housing providers. Its tailored services help clients maintain clean, safe, compliant and welcoming environments that protect asset value, support wellbeing, enhance customer and tenant satisfaction, and uphold brand reputation. Fantastic Commercial Services is part of the Fantastic Services group of companies. Visit https://www.fantasticservices.com/commercial/ for details.

About Kids

Kids is a national charity for disabled children, young people and their families with a mission to create a world where all kinds of children have all kinds of opportunities. For more than 50 years, we have provided a wide range of services to disabled children and young people from 0 – 25 years of age.

We reach 22,000 people each year through specialist services: supporting learning and development in the early years and beyond; providing play and social opportunities, including adventure playgrounds, playschemes, after school activities and youth clubs; and delivering family advice, support and mediation services, giving expert advice to help parents and carers navigate the complex SEND landscape.



A gardener from Fantastic Commercial Services clearing the all weather football pitch at Kids' Hayward Adventure Playground in Islington.

Press Inquiries

Allan Edwards

allan [at] binarypr.co.uk

07956583080

https://www.fantasticservices.com/commercial/