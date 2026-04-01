AAVantgarde appoints Philip Lao as Senior Vice President of Business Development

MILAN, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering therapies for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) focused on large gene delivery via its two proprietary Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) vector platforms, today announced the appointment of Philip Lao as Senior Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Lao joins the Company’s leadership team and will report to Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, Chief Executive Officer.

“Philip brings extensive genetic medicine and ophthalmology experience, and his track record of creating value through strategic partnerships will significantly strengthen our business development capabilities at this crucial time for AAVantgarde,” said Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, Chief Executive Officer of AAVantgarde. “Philip’s proven track record will help drive the company's future strategic growth. We are pleased to welcome him to AAVantgarde.”

“I am excited to join AAVantgarde and help accelerate the company’s progress by expanding strategic partnership and commercial opportunities for our novel pipeline of retinal therapeutics and beyond. I am confident that our proprietary platforms will deliver transformative therapies for underserved patients who currently lack effective treatment options,” said Mr. Philip Lao, Senior Vice President of Business Development of AAVantgarde.

Prior to joining AAVantgarde, Mr. Lao served as Head of Business Development at Adverum Biotechnologies, a retinal gene therapy company, where he led the successful sale of the company to Eli Lilly in December 2025. His career includes extensive experience in M&A and strategic licensing roles at Novartis, Pfizer, and Takeda, where he led cross-functional teams in the evaluation and execution of complex global transactions. Philip began his career in the Healthcare Investment Banking team at Deutsche Bank and holds a BA in Economics and an MBA, both from the University of Chicago.

About AAVantgarde Bio

AAVantgarde is a clinical stage, biotechnology company advancing best-in-class therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases. The company’s lead programs target Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa due to Usher syndrome type 1B, two severe, inherited retinal diseases with no approved treatments. With a strong foundation in translational science and a commitment to clinical excellence, AAVantgarde is working to bring transformative therapies to patients. For more information, please visit: www.aavantgarde.com

Media Contact:

Barnaby Pickering – Director, 59 North Communications

Barnaby.Pickering@59north.bio