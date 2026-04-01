Glasswing Ventures Fuels Portfolio Acceleration with Addition of 14 AI Leaders to Exclusive Advisory Councils

BOSTON, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glasswing Ventures , the first-capital-in investor in AI-native and Frontier Tech startups transforming B2B and cybersecurity markets, today announced the appointment of 14 distinguished AI and enterprise leaders to its Connect and Protect Advisory Councils. The advisors represent the highest tier of AI talent, including business leaders at the forefront of the latest technology waves, operators driving innovation within iconic businesses, and founders building and scaling companies. Together, they strengthen the firm’s knowledge network by equipping portfolio founders with strategic insight into how enterprises adopt and operationalize AI and Frontier Tech and by introducing the firm to founders within their communities. In return, these advisors gain early access to innovations actively reshaping the market.

Glasswing Advisor Councils

Glasswing’s advisors serve as an extension of the firm, providing tactical and visionary guidance on go-to-market initiatives, product development, and thought leadership throughout the startup journey. The cohort is divided into two councils:

Connect Council : Business leaders, academics, and AI pioneers providing expertise across business functions

Business leaders, academics, and AI pioneers providing expertise across business functions Protect Council : Cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and risk management leaders dedicated to leveraging frontier technology safely and securely





New Advisor Appointments:





Attracting the “Best of the Best” in Enterprise AI

"At Glasswing, we have built a unique community of 70 world-class advisors who work with our exceptional founders to create category-defining companies," said Rudina Seseri, Founder and Managing Partner of Glasswing Ventures. "The addition of these 14 extraordinary leaders to our Advisory Councils reflects our growth and momentum. Their collective expertise across enterprise, cybersecurity, and frontier technology will continue to give our portfolio companies a strong competitive advantage and industry access, accelerating their path to market leadership."

Glasswing's Advisory Councils are active growth engines for portfolio companies throughout their startup lifecycle. The advisors not only deliver real-time market intelligence but also provide warm introductions to potential Fortune 500 customers, strategic partners, and top-level talent.

“What makes this community so powerful is the breadth and depth of council members' experience,” said Ellen Rubin , Operating Partner, Glasswing Ventures. “Our advisors not only share their expertise with our founders, but they also engage actively with the Glasswing team and with each other. Together, they bring a wealth of technology and scaling know-how to drive innovation across the industry.”

According to Deloitte’s 2026 State of AI in the Enterprise report, the number of companies with 40% or more of AI projects in production is on track to double within six months. As enterprises rapidly move from AI experimentation to deployment, the competitive advantage increasingly belongs to startups that can demonstrate domain credibility, enterprise readiness, and ROI. Glasswing advisors help founders do exactly that, lending the institutional insight that accelerates enterprise adoption.

“The Glasswing advisors have been world-class in supporting Ship Angel’s growth,” said Graham Parker , CEO of Ship Angel. “Having direct access to CIOs from some of the largest exporters in the U.S. has been invaluable as we design and deploy next-generation global supply chain solutions. Beyond strategic guidance, the advisors have played a critical role in opening doors to key enterprise relationships and helping us identify top-tier talent in pivotal areas of the business. Their involvement has materially accelerated both our product development and go-to-market execution.”

About Glasswing Ventures

Glasswing Ventures is a first-capital-in venture capital firm dedicated to building the future of enterprise and security through AI and Frontier Technology. The firm combines deep domain expertise, decades of building, operating, and investing experience, and the guidance of world-class advisory councils to identify and partner with exceptional founders at their earliest stages and help them scale. The firm is committed to backing the AI-native and Frontier Tech platforms and products that will transform markets, establish new categories, and power the next generation of enduring global companies. Visit Glasswing Ventures for more information.

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