Brookfield Infrastructure to Host First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will hold its first quarter 2026 conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. (ET).

Results will be released that morning before 7:00 a.m. (ET) and will be available on our website at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast.

Conference Call

Please pre-register at: BIP2026Q1ConferenceCall

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.





Webcast

Please join and register at: BIP2026Q1Webcast





About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media

John Hamlin

Director,

Communications

Tel: +44 204 557 4334

Email: john.hamlin@brookfield.com Investor Relations

Stephen Fukuda

Managing Director,

Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (416) 956 5129

Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com



