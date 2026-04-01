TIFIN Give Works With Canterbury Consulting to Expand Strategic Philanthropic Planning Capabilities

BOULDER, Colo., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TIFIN Give today announced a new collaboration with Canterbury Consulting, an independent investment advisory firm known for its fiduciary rigor, customized portfolio design, and long-standing service to institutions, foundations, family offices, and private clients. Through this engagement, TIFIN Give is expected to serve as Canterbury’s recommended donor-advised fund solution, supporting the firm’s ability to integrate structured philanthropy into comprehensive financial strategies where appropriate.

For more than three decades, Canterbury Consulting has delivered objective investment advice grounded in deep client understanding and disciplined portfolio management. As clients increasingly seek to align capital with purpose, Canterbury is expanding its toolkit to better support charitable planning as part of broader financial and mission-driven objectives.

“Philanthropy today sits at the intersection of mission, tax strategy, and long-term capital planning,” said Paul Lussow, CEO at TIFIN Give. “Canterbury’s commitment to thoughtful, fiduciary guidance makes them a natural fit. By accessing our donor-advised fund platform, they can offer clients a modern and efficient structure for charitable giving that complements institutional investment policies and family objectives.”

Through TIFIN Give, Canterbury advisors gain access to a streamlined, advisor-led donor-advised fund solution that supports clients with charitable planning needs. The platform accommodates complex assets, preserves investment flexibility, and simplifies administrative oversight. It is designed for clients who require both sophistication and transparency in their charitable structures, particularly those managing multi-stakeholder governance or long-term mission mandates.

Expanding Alternative Investment Access Across the TIFIN Give Platform

As part of the collaboration, Canterbury Consulting’s institutional-caliber alternative investment programs are expected to be among the investment options available to advisors across the TIFIN Give network. Canterbury manages a suite of private investment vehicles, including private equity fund-of-funds spanning buyout, growth equity, secondary, and opportunistic strategies; a private income fund focused on direct lending, special situations, and real estate debt; and a core bond fund targeting long-term total return through investment-grade fixed income. These programs, built on Canterbury’s rigorous manager research process, are structured to extend institutional-quality private market access to a broader investor base.

By integrating these offerings into the TIFIN Give ecosystem, advisors who custody donor-advised fund assets on the platform will gain the ability to allocate charitable capital into diversified private market strategies, reflecting a shared belief that philanthropic capital deserves the same investment discipline applied to endowment and foundation pools.

“At Canterbury, our role is to serve as trusted fiduciaries, ensuring every element of a client’s portfolio is aligned with their long-term goals,” said Jason Levey, CEO at Canterbury Consulting. “Philanthropy is often a meaningful component of that mandate. Collaborating with TIFIN Give allows us to incorporate donor-advised fund capabilities into our advisory framework with the same discipline and clarity our clients expect — and making our investment programs available to Give’s broader advisor community reflects our shared commitment to bringing institutional-quality solutions to more clients.”

Donor-advised funds continue to grow as a preferred vehicle for charitable capital, reflecting increasing demand for flexible, tax-efficient structures that can integrate with institutional investment oversight and family governance models. By adding Give’s technology-enabled platform and Canterbury’s alternative investment programs, both firms strengthen their ability to support clients whose financial objectives extend beyond returns alone and include long-term stewardship, impact, and legacy planning.

About TIFIN Give

Give, a TIFIN company, is a donor-advised fund (DAF) platform that enables wealth firms to grow assets and strengthen relationships through modern philanthropy. By engaging the next generation, offering unmatched investment flexibility, and integrating tax-efficient strategies, TIFIN Give turns charitable giving into a strategic lever for client retention, acquisition, and expansion.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN’s companies include Magnifi , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN Sage , TIFIN AMP , TIFIN Wealth , Give and TIFIN AXIS. TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

About Canterbury Consulting

Canterbury Consulting is an independent investment advisory firm founded in 1988 and headquartered in Newport Beach, California. The firm provides consulting and outsourced CIO services to endowments, foundations, healthcare organizations, family offices, and private clients, advising on approximately $24 billion in assets. Canterbury designs and manages customized investment programs grounded in objective advice, disciplined asset allocation, and institutional-quality manager research across public and private markets. The firm also manages a suite of private investment vehicles spanning private equity, private credit, and fixed income, structured to extend institutional access to a broader investor base.

Media Contact

Samantha Davison

TIFIN Give

samantha.davison@tifinamp.com

TIFIN Give does not offer legal or tax advice. Please consult the appropriate professional regarding your individual circumstance.

Mutual Funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETF’s) are sold by prospectus. Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. The prospectus, which contains this and other information about the investment company, can be obtained from the Fund Company or your financial professional. Be sure to read the prospectus carefully before deciding whether to invest. An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

A donor‑advised fund is a charitable giving account held at a sponsoring organization (e.g., Fidelity Charitable, Schwab Charitable, a community foundation). When you contribute to a DAF, your contribution becomes an irrevocable charitable gift and the assets legally belong to the sponsoring nonprofit.

Investing in alternative assets involves higher risks than traditional investments and is suitable only for sophisticated investors. Alternative investments are often sold by prospectus that discloses all risks, fees, and expenses. They are not tax efficient and an investor should consult with his/her tax advisor prior to investing. Alternative investments have higher fees than traditional investments and they may also be highly leveraged and engage in speculative investment techniques, which can magnify the potential for investment loss or gain and should not be deemed a complete investment program. The value of the investment may fall as well as rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

Interests are only being offered to institutional investors as well as persons who qualify as Accredited Investors under the Securities Act, and a Qualified Purchaser as defined in Section 2(a)(51)(A) under the Company Act or an eligible employee of the management company. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy Interests in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. There will not be any public market for the Interests.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6aad65cb-bc33-4c79-b897-7524d646dfbb