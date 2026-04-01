Soleo Health Selected as an Authorized Specialty Pharmacy of QIVIGY® For Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency (PI) Treatment

FRISCO, Texas, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleo Health, an innovative leader and national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services, announced today it has been named a limited distribution specialty pharmacy partner to dispense QIVIGY® (immune globulin intravenous, human-kthm), manufactured by Kedrion Biopharma.

QIVIGY is a ready-to-use 10% immune globulin (Ig) liquid for intravenous administration, indicated for the treatment of adults with primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI). As an IgG replacement therapy, QIVIGY provides a broad spectrum of IgG antibodies against bacterial and viral agents to help protect patients against recurrent and serious infections.

Soleo Health also serves as an authorized specialty pharmacy for Kedrion Biopharma’s COAGADEX®, GAMMAKED®, GAMMAPLEX®, RYPLAZIM®, and YIMMUGO®.

“We value our long-standing relationship with Soleo Health as we introduce QIVIGY for patients living with primary humoral immunodeficiency. Through our proven, collaborative approach, we aim to continue to ensure patients receive consistent, high-quality therapy and specialized support,” said Bob Rossilli, Chief Commercial Officer of Kedrion Biopharma.

“We are proud to strengthen our successful relationship with Kedrion as a select specialty pharmacy for QIVIGY, an important and innovative therapy for patients who face recurrent or serious infections,” said Drew Walk, Chief Executive Officer of Soleo Health. “Our patient-centered care model, supported by extensive clinical expertise in complex therapies, streamlines treatment and elevates the overall experience for individuals receiving immunoglobulin therapy.”

For more information about receiving QIVIGY therapy and services through Soleo Health, contact the Company at phone 844.575.1515, fax 844.797.5050 or email specialtyreferrals@soleohealth.com.

About Soleo Health

Frisco, Texas-based Soleo Health is a leading national provider of complex specialty pharmacy services administered in the home or at alternate sites of care. Soleo Health’s interdisciplinary team comprises highly experienced clinical pharmacists, registered nurses, reimbursement specialists and patient care ambassadors collaborating with its referring partners. The Company optimizes patient access solutions and delivers comprehensive services, leading to quantifiable clinical and economic value, resulting in positive patient experiences.

Soleo Health has 28 pharmacy locations with national nursing coverage and pharmacy licensure in 50 states. It is accredited by URAC for Specialty Pharmacy, ACHC for Specialty Pharmacy, with a Distinction in Rare Diseases and Orphan Drugs, Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Home Infusion Therapy, and Infusion Pharmacy, and the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy. Additionally, the Company operates more than 30 infusion suites and centers throughout the U.S.

Visit www.soleohealth.com or connect with Soleo Health on LinkedIn, Facebook and X for more information.