Tilray Brands Delivers Record Q3 Fiscal 2026 Results; Net Revenue Increases to $207 Million with 11% Organic Growth and Gross Profit Expands to $55 Million, Increasing 6% Year-Over-Year

 | Source: Tilray Brands, Inc. Tilray Brands, Inc.

International Cannabis Accelerates with 73% Net Revenue Growth and 100% Increase in Cannabis Flower Sales Volume Year-Over-Year

Canadian Adult-Use and Medical Cannabis Net Revenue Combined Increased 8% Year-Over-Year; Tilray Maintains #1 Cannabis Leadership Position in Canada by Revenue

BrewDog Acquisition1 for ~£40 Million Cash Positions Tilray as a Global Craft Beverage Leader with Multi-Region Expansion Across Europe, Middle East, Australia, Asia-Pacific and the U.S.

Strong Balance Sheet Supports Growth with $265 Million in Cash and Marketable Securities2 and ~$3.5 Million Net Cash

NEW YORK and LONDON and LEAMINGTON, Ontario, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”, “our”, “we” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended February 28, 2026, highlighting record net revenue, record gross profit, record international cannabis revenue and continued successful execution of its global expansion strategy. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tilray Brands, stated, “Our third quarter results demonstrated the strength of our global strategy in action, delivering our strongest Q3 net revenue and gross profit to date. Our international cannabis business delivered its best quarterly net revenue in Company history, with over 70% year-over-year growth, which reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy across key global markets. We are seeing that our strategy works, driving growth through scale, product innovation, and strong distribution.”

Mr. Simon, continued, “With the acquisition of BrewDog, the UK’s leading craft beer brand, and our recently announced partnership with Carlsberg beginning in 2027, we are accelerating the buildout of a scaled global beverage platform. These initiatives broaden our infrastructure, strengthen our brand portfolio, and enhance our distribution capabilities, positioning Tilray to capture growth across key markets in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and Asia-Pacific. Supported by our diversified platform across cannabis, beverage, pharmaceutical distribution, and wellness, we are well-equipped to navigate industry headwinds while leveraging emerging opportunities driven by global consumer trends and regulatory changes. We remain focused on building a leading global consumer platform designed to drive sustained growth, expand profitability, and deliver long-term shareholder value.”

_________________________
1 BrewDog acquisition is not reflected in the Company’s third quarter results or balance sheet, as the transaction closed and completed subsequent to quarter end.
2 Cash, restricted cash and Marketable Securities is a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for additional discussion regarding these non-GAAP measures and for a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP Measures to our most comparable GAAP measure.


Financial Highlights
All comparisons made to the prior year period

  • Net revenue increased 11% to a record $206.7 million in the third quarter compared to $185.8 million.
  • Gross profit increased 6% to a record $55.0 million in the third quarter compared to $52.0 million.
  • Gross margin was 27% in the third quarter compared to 28%.
  • Cannabis net revenue increased 19% to $64.8 million in the third quarter compared to $54.3 million as a result of a 73% increase in international cannabis revenue and an 8% increase in Canadian adult-use and medical cannabis net revenue combined.
    • Cannabis gross profit increased 18% to $26.0 million in the third quarter compared to $22.0 million.
    • Cannabis gross margin was 40% in the third quarter compared to 41%.
  • Beverage net revenue was $42.6 million in the third quarter compared to $55.9 million.
    • Beverage gross profit was $13.6 million in the third quarter compared to $19.9 million.
    • Beverage gross margin was 32% in the third quarter compared to 36%.
  • Wellness net revenue increased 16% to $16.4 million in the third quarter compared to $14.1 million.
    • Wellness gross profit increased 19% to $5.4 million in the third quarter compared to $4.5 million.
    • Wellness gross margin increased to 33% in the third quarter compared to 32%.
  • Distribution net revenue, which includes Tilray Pharma, grew to a third quarter record net revenue of $83.0 million compared to $61.5 million.
    • Distribution gross profit increased to $10.0 million in the third quarter compared to $5.6 million.
    • Distribution gross margin increased to 12% in the third quarter compared to 9%.
  • Net loss improved 97% to $25.2 million in the third quarter compared to a net loss of $793.5 million, and net loss per share improved to $(0.24) in the third quarter from $(8.69).
  • Adjusted net income (loss)3 and adjusted net income (loss) per share3 improved to $2.4 million and $0.02 in the third quarter compared to adjusted net loss of $2.9 million and $(0.03).
  • Adjusted cash operating income4 improved to $4.0 million in the third quarter compared to an adjusted cash operating loss of $3.1 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA5 increased 19% to $10.7 million in the third quarter compared to $9.0 million.

_________________________
3 Adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per share are Non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and for a reconciliation of this Non-GAAP Measure to our most comparable GAAP measure.
4 Adjusted cash operating income (loss) is a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and for a reconciliation of this Non-GAAP Measure to our most comparable GAAP measure.
5 Adjusted EBITDA is a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” below for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and for a reconciliation of this Non-GAAP Measure to our most comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Update: Our balance sheet remains strong, supported by cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities balance of $264.8 million at the end of the third quarter, providing flexibility for strategic opportunities and investment. In the quarter, we also further reduced our total outstanding debt by $4.2 million, highlighting our improved debt position.

Net (Debt) Cash Position: Our net cash position of $3.5 million improved $40.2 million from a net debt position of $36.6 million in the prior year period.

Project 420 Update: In the quarter, we completed the previously-announced Project 420 synergy program, delivering approximately $33 million in annualized cost savings and meaningfully strengthening the cost structure of our Beverage business.

Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance
For its fiscal year ended May 31, 2026, the Company reconfirms its guidance to achieve; adjusted EBITDA of $62 million to $72 million, representing growth of 13% to 31% as compared to fiscal year 2025.

Management’s guidance for adjusted EBITDA is provided on a non-GAAP basis and excludes stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; purchase price accounting step-up; impairments of intangible assets and goodwill; Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable; litigation costs; restructuring costs, transaction (income) costs and other non-operating income (expenses) and other non-recurring items that may be incurred during the Company's fiscal year 2026, which the Company will continue to identify as it reports its future financial results.  Given the escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including Iran, we are monitoring various factors that may directly and indirectly impact operating expenses and, therefore, our adjusted EBITDA expectations, including energy, fuel, logistics, and supply chain disruption.

The Company cannot reconcile its expected adjusted EBITDA to net income “Fiscal Year 2026 Guidance” without unreasonable effort because of certain items that impact net income, and other reconciling metrics are out of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted at this time.

Live Audio Webcast

Tilray Brands will host a webcast to discuss these results today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may join the live webcast available on the Events & Presentations section of Tilray’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available and archived on the Company’s website.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “position,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the Company’s ability to become a leading lifestyle consumer packaged goods company; the Company’s ability to become a leading beverage alcohol Company; the Company’s ability to achieve long term profitability; the Company’s ability to achieve operational scale, market share, distribution, profitability and revenue growth in particular business lines and markets; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve revenue growth, margin and profitability improvements, production and supply chain efficiencies, synergies and cost savings; the Company’s ability to achieve fiscal year 2026 financial guidance, including expected Adjusted EBITDA of $62 to $72 million and synergy optimizations; the Company’s expected revenue growth, sales volume, profitability, synergies and accretion related to any of its acquisitions; expected opportunities in the U.S., including upon U.S. federal cannabis legalization or rescheduling and the Company’s ability to leverage its platform in connection therewith; the Company’s ability to successfully leverage artificial intelligence strategies; the Company’s anticipated investments and acquisitions, including in organic and strategic growth, partnership efforts, product offerings and other initiatives; and the Company’s ability to commercialize new and innovative products.

Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of the Company and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of the Company made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Use of Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted gross margin (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), Adjusted gross profit (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted cash operating income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, constant currency presentations of revenue, cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, and net (debt) cash. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company's operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, nor should adjusted net income (loss) per share be used as a measure of liquidity. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include litigation and related expenses, transaction costs, impairments of intangible assets and goodwill, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's GAAP financial results.

The Company believes presenting net sales at constant currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company's consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present this information for historical periods, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year. A reconciliation of prior year revenue to constant currency revenue as the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before income tax expense (recovery), net; interest expense, net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; purchase price accounting step-up; project 420 optimization costs; other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable; impairments; litigation costs; restructuring costs, and transaction (income) costs, net. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Adjusted cash operating income (loss) is calculated as operating loss, less; amortization; stock-based compensation; other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable; impairments; and change in fair value of contingent consideration. A reconciliation of adjusted cash operating income (loss) to operating loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release. Adjusted cash operating income (loss) is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative for GAAP operating income or as a measure of liquidity.

Adjusted net income (loss) is calculated as net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., less; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; project 420 optimization costs; other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable; impairments; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs, net. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) to net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release.

Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated as net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., net; non-operating income (expense), net; amortization; stock-based compensation; change in fair value of contingent consideration; project 420 optimization costs; other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable; impairments; litigation costs; restructuring costs and transaction (income) costs, divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding. A reconciliation of Adjusted net income (loss) per share to net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been included below in this press release. Adjusted net income (loss) per share is not calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative for GAAP net income (loss) per share or as a measure of liquidity.

Adjusted gross profit (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), is calculated as gross profit adjusted to exclude the impact of purchase price accounting valuation step-up. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross profit, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release. Adjusted gross margin (consolidated and for each of our reporting segments), excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, is calculated as revenue less cost of sales adjusted to add back amortization of inventory step-up, divided by revenue. A reconciliation of Adjusted gross margin, excluding purchase price accounting valuation step-up, to gross margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets, net. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release. Adjusted free cash flow is comprised of two GAAP measures which are net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities less investments in capital and intangible assets, net, and the exclusion of growth CAPEX from investments in capital and intangible assets, net, which excludes the amount of capital expenditures that are considered to be associated with growth of future operations rather than to maintain the existing operations of the Company, and excludes cash paid for litigation settlements. A reconciliation of net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities to adjusted free cash flow, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, has been provided in the financial statement tables included above in this press release.

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities are comprised of three GAAP measures, cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash both added to marketable securities. The Company’s management believes that this presentation provides useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its short-term liquidity position by combing these three GAAP metrics.

Net (debt) cash is comprised of GAAP measures and reduces bank indebtedness, current and non-current portions of long-term debt, the principal balance of convertible debt by cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities. The company believes this metric provides useful information to management, analysts, and investors regarding its liquidity and the Company’s ability to repay all of its debt.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
investors@tilray.com
Pro-TLRY@prosek.com

Media
News@tilray.com


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
  February 28, May 31, 
(in thousands of US dollars)  2026   2025  
Assets     
Current assets     
Cash and cash equivalents $204,620  $221,666  
Restricted cash  44,885     
Marketable securities  15,312   34,697  
Accounts receivable, net  118,372   121,489  
Inventory  292,303   270,882  
Prepaids and other current assets  40,819   34,092  
Assets held for sale  2,449   5,800  
Total current assets  718,760   688,626  
Capital assets  543,008   568,433  
Operating lease, right-of-use assets  17,939   22,279  
Digital assets  614     
Intangible assets  23,343   21,423  
Goodwill  752,350   752,350  
Long-term investments  7,634   10,132  
Other assets  11,074   11,084  
Total assets $2,074,722  $2,074,327  
Liabilities     
Current liabilities     
Bank indebtedness $8,834  $7,181  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  223,996   235,322  
Contingent consideration     15,000  
Warrant liability     1,092  
Current portion of lease liabilities  7,259   6,941  
Current portion of long-term debt  17,453   14,767  
Total current liabilities  257,542   280,303  
Long - term liabilities     
Lease liabilities  60,282   64,925  
Long-term debt  134,982   148,493  
Convertible debentures payable  88,268   86,428  
Deferred tax liabilities, net  7,877   3,748  
Other liabilities  164   855  
Total liabilities  549,115   584,752  
Stockholders' equity     
Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 1,416,000,000 common shares authorized; 116,546,939 and 106,067,875 common shares issued and outstanding, respectively)1  116   106  
Treasury Stock (321,391 and 200,422 treasury shares issued and outstanding, respectively)1       
Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 preferred shares authorized; nil and nil preferred shares issued and outstanding, respectively)       
Additional paid-in capital  6,520,501   6,401,657  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (44,198)  (43,063) 
Accumulated deficit  (4,919,051)  (4,847,226) 
Total Tilray Brands, Inc. stockholders' equity  1,557,368   1,511,474  
Non-controlling interests  (31,761)  (21,899) 
Total stockholders' equity  1,525,607   1,489,575  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,074,722  $2,074,327  
      
1Current and prior year share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split (as defined below), which became effective on December 2, 2025. See Note 1 (Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies).



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
  For the three months ended     For the nine months ended     
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for per share data)
 February 28, February 28, Change % Change February 28, February 28, Change % Change 
  2026   2025  2026 vs. 2025  2026   2025  2026 vs. 2025 
Net revenue $206,732  $185,780  $20,952  11% $633,740  $596,774  $36,966  6% 
Cost of goods sold  151,778   133,769   18,009  13%  463,820   423,837   39,983  9% 
Gross profit  54,954   52,011   2,943  6%  169,920   172,937   (3,017) (2)% 
Operating expenses:                 
General and administrative  50,228   39,246   10,982  28%  142,456   129,356   13,100  10% 
Selling  10,617   13,905   (3,288) (24)%  35,321   41,757   (6,436) (15)% 
Amortization  5,106   23,182   (18,076) (78)%  13,393   67,913   (54,520) (80)% 
Marketing and promotion  8,692   6,793   1,899  28%  28,828   28,079   749  3% 
Research and development  62   85   (23) (27)%  181   250   (69) (28)% 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration          NM    (15,000)     (15,000) NM   
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill     699,235   (699,235) (100)%     699,235   (699,235) (100)% 
Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable     20,000   (20,000) (100)%     20,000   (20,000) (100)% 
Litigation costs, net of recoveries  621   2,758   (2,137) (77)%  2,497   5,254   (2,757) (52)% 
Restructuring costs  4,087   6,133   (2,046) (33)%  5,921   17,249   (11,328) (66)% 
Transaction costs (income), net  1,927   605   1,322  219%  2,896   2,563   333  13% 
Total operating expenses  81,340   811,942   (730,602) (90)%  216,493   1,011,656   (795,163) (79)% 
Operating loss  (26,386)  (759,931)  733,545  (97)%  (46,573)  (838,719)  792,146  (94)% 
Interest expense, net  (4,965)  (8,378)  3,413  (41)%  (17,035)  (25,986)  8,951  (34)% 
Non-operating income (expense), net  8,092   (24,022)  32,114  (134)%  (386)  (44,631)  44,245  (99)% 
Loss before income taxes  (23,259)  (792,331)  769,072  (97)%  (63,994)  (909,336)  845,342  (93)% 
Income tax expense (recovery), net  1,974   1,203   771  64%  3,235   4,125   (890) (22)% 
Net loss $(25,233) $(793,534) $768,301  (97)% $(67,229) $(913,461) $846,232  (93)% 
Total net income (loss) attributable to:                 
Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.  (26,572)  (789,436)  762,864  (97)%  (71,825)  (913,943)  842,118  (92)% 
Non-controlling interests  1,339   (4,098)  5,437  (133)%  4,596   482   4,114  854% 
Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax                 
Foreign currency translation gain (loss)  (4,687)  (5,389)  702  (13)%  (411)  (10,195)  9,784  (96)% 
Comprehensive loss $(29,920) $(798,923) $769,003  (96)% $(67,640) $(923,656) $856,016  (93)% 
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:                 
Stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.  (31,477)  (794,414)  762,937  (96)%  (72,960)  (923,379)  850,419  (92)% 
Non-controlling interests  1,557   (4,509)  6,066  (135)%  5,320   (277)  5,597  (2021)% 
Weighted average number of common shares - basic1  112,675,734   90,834,279   21,841,455  24%  109,657,744   86,079,372   23,578,372  27% 
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted1  112,675,734   90,834,279   21,841,455  24%  109,657,744   86,079,372   23,578,372  27% 
Net loss per share - basic1 $(0.24) $(8.69) $8.46  (97)% $(0.65) $(10.62) $9.96  (94)% 
Net loss per share - diluted1 $(0.24) $(8.69) $8.46  (97)% $(0.65) $(10.62) $9.96  (94)% 
                  
1Current and prior year share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Reverse Stock Split (as defined below), which became effective on December 2, 2025. See Note 1 (Basis of presentation and summary of significant accounting policies). 



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  For the nine months ended     
  February 28, February 28, Change % Change 
(in thousands of US dollars)  2026   2025  2026 vs. 2025 
Cash provided by (used in) operating activities:         
Net loss $(67,229) $(913,461) $846,232  (93)% 
Adjustments for:         
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense, net  3,235   2,686   549  20% 
Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss  (5,886)  30,725   (36,611) (119)% 
Amortization  48,260   99,410   (51,150) (51)% 
Accretion of convertible debt discount  5,977   8,751   (2,774) (32)% 
Impairments     699,235   (699,235) (100)% 
Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable     20,000   (20,000) (100)% 
Unrealized loss on digital assets  386      386  NM   
Other non-cash items  2,402   1,503   899  60% 
Stock-based compensation  31,060   18,189   12,871  71% 
Loss on long-term investments  4,449   5,540   (1,091) (20)% 
Loss (gain) on derivative instruments  3,495   (2,896)  6,391  (221)% 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (15,000)     (15,000) NM   
Change in non-cash working capital:         
Accounts receivable  3,117   321   2,796  871% 
Prepaids and other current assets  (3,717)  (8,258)  4,541  (55)% 
Inventory  (21,421)  (5,577)  (15,844) 284% 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (20,948)  (37,960)  17,012  (45)% 
Net cash used in operating activities  (31,820)  (81,792)  49,972  (61)% 
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities:         
Investment in capital and intangible assets  (22,838)  (26,586)  3,748  (14)% 
Proceeds from disposal of capital and intangible assets  1,798   833   965  116% 
Investment in digital assets  (1,000)     (1,000) NM   
Sale (purchase) of marketable securities, net  19,385   (16,276)  35,661  (219)% 
Investment in long-term investments  (3,595)     (3,595) NM   
Proceeds from long-term investments  1,629      1,629  NM   
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired     (18,210)  18,210  (100)% 
Net cash used in investing activities  (4,621)  (60,239)  55,618  (92)% 
Cash provided by (used in) financing activities:         
Share capital issued, net of cash issuance costs  73,058   139,738   (66,680) (48)% 
Cash paid in lieu fractional shares  (159)     (159) NM   
Proceeds from warrants exercised  2,367      2,367  NM   
Proceeds from long-term debt     3,450   (3,450) (100)% 
Repayment of long-term debt  (11,108)  (16,115)  5,007  (31)% 
Repayment of convertible debt     (330)  330  (100)% 
Repayment of lease liabilities  (2,991)  (2,586)  (405) 16% 
Net decrease in bank indebtedness  1,653   (7,293)  8,946  (123)% 
Net cash provided by financing activities  62,820   116,864   (54,044) (46)% 
Effect of foreign exchange on cash and cash equivalents  1,460   (3,217)  4,677  (145)% 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  27,839   (28,384)  56,223  (198)% 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  221,666   228,340   (6,674) (3)% 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $249,505  $199,956  $49,549  25% 
          
Within the consolidated statements of cash flows, cash and cash equivalents includes $44,885 of restricted cash as of February 28, 2026, and $nil as of February 28, 2025.



Net Revenue by Operating Segment
  For the three
months ended		 For the three
months ended		 For the nine
months ended		 For the nine
months ended		 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) February 28, 2026 % of Total Revenue February 28, 2025 % of Total Revenue February 28, 2026 % of Total Revenue February 28, 2025 % of Total Revenue 
Beverage business $42,558  21% $55,921  30% $148,380  24% $174,974  29% 
Cannabis business  64,828  31%  54,274  29%  196,871  31%  181,175  31% 
Distribution business  82,963  40%  61,493  33%  242,286  38%  197,175  33% 
Wellness business  16,383  8%  14,092  8%  46,203  7%  43,450  7% 
Total net revenue $206,732  100% $185,780  100% $633,740  100% $596,774  100% 
                  
Net Revenue by Operating Segment in Constant Currency
  For the three
months ended		 For the three
months ended		 For the nine
months ended		 For the nine
months ended		 
  February 28, 2026   February 28, 2025   February 28, 2026   February 28, 2025   
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue 
Beverage business $42,558  22% $55,921  30% $148,380  24% $174,974  29% 
Cannabis business  60,257  31%  54,274  29%  191,792  31%  181,175  31% 
Distribution business  73,969  39%  61,493  33%  223,636  37%  197,175  33% 
Wellness business  16,051  8%  14,092  8%  46,066  8%  43,450  7% 
Total net revenue $192,835  100% $185,780  100% $609,874  100% $596,774  100% 
                  
Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel
  For the three
months ended		 For the three
months ended		 For the nine
months ended		 For the nine
months ended		 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) February 28, 2026 % of Total Revenue February 28, 2025 % of Total Revenue February 28, 2026 % of Total Revenue February 28, 2025 % of Total Revenue 
Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $5,979  9% $5,839  11% $18,359  9% $18,773  10% 
Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis  52,570  81%  49,315  91%  179,085  91%  165,627  91% 
Revenue from wholesale cannabis  1,165  2%  3,893  7%  6,666  4%  15,993  9% 
Revenue from international cannabis  24,121  37%  13,935  26%  57,668  29%  40,991  23% 
Less excise taxes  (19,007) (29)%  (18,708) (35)%  (64,907) (33)%  (60,209) (33)% 
Total $64,828  100% $54,274  100% $196,871  100% $181,175  100% 
                  
Net Cannabis Revenue by Market Channel in Constant Currency
  For the three
months ended		 For the three
months ended		 For the nine
months ended		 For the nine
months ended		 
  February 28, 2026   February 28, 2025   February 28, 2026   February 28, 2025   
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue as reported in constant currency % of Total Revenue 
Revenue from Canadian medical cannabis $5,706  9% $5,839  11% $18,260  10% $18,773  10% 
Revenue from Canadian adult-use cannabis  50,170  83%  49,315  91%  178,406  93%  165,627  91% 
Revenue from wholesale cannabis  1,112  2%  3,893  7%  6,658  3%  15,993  9% 
Revenue from international cannabis  21,410  36%  13,935  26%  53,137  28%  40,991  23% 
Less excise taxes  (18,141) (30)%  (18,708) (35)%  (64,669) (34)%  (60,209) (33)% 
Total $60,257  100% $54,274  100% $191,792  100% $181,175  100% 
                  



Other Financial Information: Key Operating Metrics
  For the three months ended For the nine months ended
  February 28, February 28, February 28, February 28,
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)  2026   2025   2026   2025 
Net beverage revenue $42,558  $55,921  $148,380  $174,974 
Net cannabis revenue  64,828   54,274   196,871   181,175 
Distribution revenue  82,963   61,493   242,286   197,175 
Wellness revenue  16,383   14,092   46,203   43,450 
Beverage costs  28,977   35,986   97,741   106,961 
Cannabis costs  38,858   32,275   121,497   111,804 
Distribution costs  72,951   55,936   213,293   175,281 
Wellness costs  10,992   9,572   31,289   29,791 
Adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up) (1)  54,954   52,070   169,920   174,547 
Beverage adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) (1)  32%  36%  34%  40%
Cannabis adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) (1)  40%  41%  38%  38%
Distribution gross margin  12%  9%  12%  11%
Wellness gross margin  33%  32%  32%  31%
Adjusted EBITDA (1) $10,715  $9,040  $29,261  $27,391 
Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities (1) as at the period ended: 264,817   248,414   264,817   248,414 
Working capital as at the period ended: $461,218  $424,115  $461,218  $424,115 
         
(1)Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit (excluding PPA step-up) and adjusted gross margin (excluding PPA step-up) for each of our segments, and cash, restricted cash and marketable securities are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Measures” above for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of these Non-GAAP Measures to our most comparable GAAP measure.



Other Financial Information: Gross Margin and Adjusted Gross Margin
  For the three months ended February 28, 2026 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total 
Net revenue $42,558  $64,828  $82,963  $16,383  $206,732  
Cost of goods sold  28,977   38,858   72,951   10,992   151,778  
Gross profit  13,581   25,970   10,012   5,391   54,954  
Gross margin  32%  40%  12%  33%  27% 
            
  For the three months ended February 28, 2025 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total 
Net revenue $55,921  $54,274  $61,493  $14,092  $185,780  
Cost of goods sold  35,986   32,275   55,936   9,572   133,769  
Gross profit  19,935   21,999   5,557   4,520   52,011  
Gross margin  36%  41%  9%  32%  28% 
Adjustments:           
Purchase price accounting step-up  59            59  
Adjusted gross profit  19,994   21,999   5,557   4,520   52,070  
Adjusted gross margin  36%  41%  9%  32%  28% 
            
  For the nine months ended February 28, 2026 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total 
Net revenue $148,380  $196,871  $242,286  $46,203  $633,740  
Cost of goods sold  97,741   121,497   213,293   31,289   463,820  
Gross profit  50,639   75,374   28,993   14,914   169,920  
Gross margin  34%  38%  12%  32%  27% 
            
  For the nine months ended February 28, 2025 
(In thousands of U.S. dollars) Beverage Cannabis Distribution Wellness Total 
Net revenue $174,974  $181,175  $197,175  $43,450  $596,774  
Cost of goods sold  106,961   111,804   175,281   29,791   423,837  
Gross profit  68,013   69,371   21,894   13,659   172,937  
Gross margin  39%  38%  11%  31%  29% 
Adjustments:           
Purchase price accounting step-up  1,610            1,610  
Adjusted gross profit  69,623   69,371   21,894   13,659   174,547  
Adjusted gross margin  40%  38%  11%  31%  29% 
            



Other Financial Information: Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes and Amortization
  For the three
months ended		     For the nine
months ended		    
  February 28, February 28, Change % Change February 28, February 28, Change % Change
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  2026   2025  2026 vs. 2025  2026   2025  2026 vs. 2025
Net loss $(25,233) $(793,534) $768,301  (97)% $(67,229) $(913,461) $846,232  (93)%
Income tax expense (recovery), net  1,974   1,203   771  64%  3,235   4,125   (890) (22)%
Interest expense, net  4,965   8,378   (3,413) (41)%  17,035   25,986   (8,951) (34)%
Non-operating income (expense), net  (8,092)  24,022   (32,114) (134)%  386   44,631   (44,245) (99)%
Amortization  16,741   33,546   (16,805) (50)%  48,260   99,410   (51,150) (51)%
Stock-based compensation  13,725   4,035   9,690  240%  31,060   18,189   12,871  71%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration          NM    (15,000)     (15,000) NM  
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill     699,235   (699,235) (100)%     699,235   (699,235) (100)%
Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable    20,000   (20,000) (100)%     20,000   (20,000) (100)%
Project 420 business optimization     2,600   (2,600) (100)%  200   2,600   (2,400) (92)%
Purchase price accounting step-up     59   (59) (100)%     1,610   (1,610) (100)%
Litigation costs, net of recoveries  621   2,758   (2,137) (77)%  2,497   5,254   (2,757) (52)%
Restructuring costs  4,087   6,133   (2,046) (33)%  5,921   17,249   (11,328) (66)%
Transaction costs (income), net  1,927   605   1,322  219%  2,896   2,563   333  13%
Adjusted EBITDA $10,715  $9,040  $1,675  19% $29,261  $27,391  $1,870  7%
                 
Other Financial Information: Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted net income (loss) per share
  For the three
months ended		     For the nine
months ended		    
  February 28, February 28, Change % Change February 28, February 28, Change % Change
   2026   2025  Change  2026   2025  2026 vs. 2025
Net loss attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc. $(26,572) $(789,436) $762,864  (97)% $(71,825) $(913,943) $842,118  (92)%
Non-operating income (expense), net  (8,092)  24,022   (32,114) (134)%  386   44,631   (44,245) (99)%
Amortization  16,741   33,546   (16,805) (50)%  48,260   99,410   (51,150) (51)%
Stock-based compensation  13,725   4,035   9,690  240%  31,060   18,189   12,871  71%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration          NM    (15,000)     (15,000) NM  
Impairment of intangible assets and goodwill     699,235   (699,235) (100)%     699,235   (699,235) (100)%
Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.     13,600   (13,600) (100)%     13,600   (13,600) (100)%
Project 420 business optimization     2,600   (2,600) (100)%  200   2,600   (2,400) (92)%
Litigation costs, net of recoveries  621   2,758   (2,137) (77)%  2,497   5,254   (2,757) (52)%
Restructuring costs  4,087   6,133   (2,046) (33)%  5,921   17,249   (11,328) (66)%
Transaction costs (income)  1,927   605   1,322  219%  2,896   2,563   333  13%
Adjusted net income (loss) $2,437  $(2,902) $5,339  (184)% $4,395  $(11,212) $15,607  (139)%
Adjusted net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $0.02  $(0.03) $0.05  (167)% $0.04  $(0.13) $0.17  (131)%
                 
Other Financial Information: Free Cash Flow
  For the three
months ended		     For the nine
months ended		    
  February 28, February 28, Change % Change February 28, February 28, Change % Change
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)  2026   2025  2026 vs. 2025  2026   2025  2026 vs. 2025
Net cash used in operating activities $(21,942) $(5,761) $(16,181) 281% $(31,820) $(81,792) $49,972  (61)%
Less: investments in capital and intangible assets, net  (2,248)  (14,212)  11,964  (84)%  (21,040)  (25,753)  4,713  (18)%
Free cash flow $(24,190) $(19,973) $(4,217) 21% $(52,860) $(107,545) $54,685  (51)%
Add: growth CAPEX  1,782   1,808   (26) (1)%  7,413   6,318   1,095  17%
Add: cash paid for litigation settlements          NM    2,804      2,804  NM  
Adjusted free cash flow $(22,408) $(18,165) $(4,243) 23% $(42,643) $(101,227) $58,584  (58)%
                 



Other Financial Information: Adjusted cash operating income (loss)
  For the three
months ended		     For the nine
months ended		    
  February 28, February 28, Change % Change February 28, February 28, Change % Change
   2026   2025  2026 vs. 2025  2026   2025  2026 vs. 2025
Operating loss $(26,386) $(759,931) $733,545  (97)% $(46,573) $(838,719) $792,146  (94)%
Change in fair value of contingent consideration          0%  (15,000)     (15,000) 0%
Impairments     699,235   (699,235) (100)%     699,235   (699,235) (100)%
Other than temporary change in fair value of convertible notes receivable, attributable to stockholders of Tilray Brands, Inc.     20,000   (20,000) (100)%     20,000   (20,000) (100)%
Amortization  16,741   33,546   (16,805) (50)%  48,260   99,410   (51,150) (51)%
Stock-based compensation  13,725   4,035   9,690  240%  31,060   18,189   12,871  71%
Adjusted cash operating income (loss) $4,080  $(3,115) $7,195  (231)% $17,747  $(1,885) $19,632  (1,041)%
                 



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