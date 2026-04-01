A Kaleidoscope Inspires the Foundation for Sarcoidosis “See Sarcoidosis” Global Campaign for Sarcoidosis Awareness Month

CHICAGO, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Often described as a “snowflake disease,” sarcoidosis can affect every patient differently, making it difficult to diagnose, treat, and even recognize. This April, the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is leading Sarcoidosis Awareness Month with its 2026 campaign, “See Sarcoidosis,” a theme that highlights the many unseen ways the disease affects each person.

Inspired by a kaleidoscope, where shifting patterns create a unique image with every turn, the campaign reflects the complexity of sarcoidosis. No two cases present the same way, and symptoms can change over time, often affecting multiple organs and making the disease difficult to “see” clearly. This evolving, multi-system nature is a key reason patients frequently face long and complicated journeys to diagnosis.

To further bring visibility to the many ways sarcoidosis presents, FSR will highlight a distinct focus each week throughout April, ranging from diagnosis challenges and daily symptom burden to mental health impacts and advocacy needs, helping audiences better understand its full complexity over time. Week 1, “See Sarcoidosis – Make It Visible,” focuses on raising awareness through education and storytelling, helping the public better understand the realities of living with sarcoidosis. Week 2, “See Sarcoidosis – Spotlight Our Strength,” highlights the resilience of the community and the power of connection, emphasizing that patients, caregivers, clinicians, and advocates are stronger together.

Week 3, “See Sarcoidosis – Look Deeper,” calls for increased attention to research, earlier diagnosis, and improved patient/clinician communication, while encouraging participation in registries and clinical trials. Week 4, “See Sarcoidosis – Looking Forward: The Future is Bright,” focuses on sustaining momentum beyond April and advancing progress toward better treatments and, ultimately, a cure. Together, these themes underscore the importance of continued awareness, collaboration, and action to improve outcomes for all those affected by sarcoidosis.

“A kaleidoscope of shifting patterns reminds us that sarcoidosis is never one story, but many—each patient a unique expression of complexity, change, and resilience,” said Mary McGowan, FSR President and CEO. “Throughout the month, we’re highlighting the strength of this community, the urgency for deeper understanding, and the collective action needed to improve diagnosis, expand treatment options through research, and move closer to a cure.”





How to Participate in Sarcoidosis Awareness Month:

Join an Event (Locally or Virtually)

Participate in FSR’s educational, wellness, and community events throughout April. Whether attending in person or online, these events offer opportunities to learn from experts and connect with others impacted by sarcoidosis. Event details are available on the FSR awareness page.

Share Your Story

Patients and caregivers are encouraged to share their experiences, and what they wish others could see about sarcoidosis, to help others better understand the realities of the disease. Personal stories play a critical role in improving awareness and guiding people to trusted resources.

Post in Purple

Show your support by wearing and posting purple, the official color of sarcoidosis awareness, on social media, tagging @StopSarcoidosis and using the hashtags #PostInPurple and #SeeSarcoidosis to help increase visibility and spark conversation.

Fundraise for Impact

FSR is hosting Take Steps to See Sarcoidosis, a month-long virtual awareness and fundraising challenge that invites participants to turn movement into meaning. Throughout April, individuals and teams can track their steps as the community works toward a collective goal of 1.2 million steps, symbolizing the 1.2 million people worldwide living with sarcoidosis.

Participants are also encouraged to complete 12,000 steps by April 30 in recognition of those impacted by the disease. The initiative highlights the power of small, collective actions to drive awareness, support research, and strengthen resources for the sarcoidosis community.

Advocate for Change: Support the Congressional Sarcoidosis Caucus

Help drive policy change by urging your members of Congress to join the Congressional Sarcoidosis Caucus, a bipartisan group dedicated to raising awareness, advancing research, and improving patient outcomes. Joining the Caucus signals critical support for the sarcoidosis community and helps prioritize federal attention and resources. Individuals can contact their representatives and ask them to sign on using FSR’s advocacy tools and sample letter available here.

Throughout the month, the sarcoidosis community will come together to share personal stories, educate the public, and advance research and advocacy efforts. By amplifying lived experiences and encouraging broader awareness, FSR seeks to ensure that every person with sarcoidosis is seen, heard, and supported.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org/see-sarcoidosis/

About Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

Established in 2000, Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR), is the leading international non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for sarcoidosis patients through research, education, and support. Since inception, FSR has fostered nearly $10 million in sarcoidosis-specific research efforts and has worked diligently to provide resources to thousands. For more information and to join our community, visit www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please reach out to:

Cathi Davis, FSR Communications and Marketing Director

312-341-0500, cathi@stopsarcoidosis.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/990b35b6-bbe2-42c4-b32e-1bae87105b4a