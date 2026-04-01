CrownTV Powers Digital Signage Experience at Victoria’s Secret Fifth Avenue Flagship

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrownTV, a New York-based digital signage provider, today highlighted its work powering the digital display experience at Victoria’s Secret’s flagship store at 640 Fifth Avenue in New York City.

CrownTV was brought in by MG2 / The Lionesque Group, the experiential retail design firm managing the project, to supply and install large-format commercial displays for Victoria’s Secret’s “The Tour ’23” campaign — an immersive in-store experience tied to the brand’s reimagined fashion show on Prime Video.





The Victoria’s Secret Champagne bar at the Fifth Avenue flagship. Photo: Adrian Wilson / Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

The installation includes nine Samsung 4K UHD commercial-grade displays: three Samsung QM98C 98-inch screens and six Samsung QM85C 85-inch screens. The displays are positioned throughout the space alongside mannequin fashion displays, curated designer pieces, and a champagne bar, running vibrant campaign visuals and brand content in 4K resolution.





Samsung 4K displays run campaign content alongside the Champagne bar and mannequin displays at Victoria’s Secret Fifth Avenue. Photo: Adrian Wilson / Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

MG2 originally scoped the project for a smaller number of 98-inch screens. CrownTV recommended a hybrid approach — mixing 98-inch and 85-inch displays — which nearly doubled the total screen count while keeping the project within budget. The QM85C’s ultra-slim 28.5mm profile was a key factor, allowing screens to sit flush alongside physical retail displays without dominating the space.

“We don’t just drop screens on a wall and walk away,” said Estelle Bensousan, CEO of CrownTV. “The VS flagship needed displays that could hold their own next to high-end fashion pieces and a champagne bar — and still look like they belong. Getting creative with the screen mix let us cover more of the space without going over budget, and that’s the kind of problem-solving our clients come to us for.”

CrownTV handled the full scope of the project, including hardware sourcing, a pre-install site survey at the Fifth Avenue location, professional installation, direct-to-site shipping coordination, and content verification across all nine displays. The company also provided flexible content management options, with USB-based playback at launch and the ability to transition to CrownTV’s cloud-based dashboard for remote scheduling.





Inside “The Tour Experience” at Victoria’s Secret Fifth Avenue. Photo: Adrian Wilson / Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret





Samsung QM85C and QM98C displays showing “The Tour ’23” campaign visuals alongside designer fashion pieces. Photo: Adrian Wilson / Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

According to recent digital signage industry data, digital signage in retail environments can increase brand awareness by up to 47.7% and boost average purchase amounts by nearly 30%. Experiential retail spaces like the VS flagship — where digital and physical elements are designed to work together — represent a growing segment of the commercial display market.

About CrownTV

CrownTV is a New York-based digital signage company that handles hardware, installation, and cloud-based content management as a single turnkey solution. With over 13,500 screens deployed across 13+ years, CrownTV works with brands in retail, hospitality, healthcare, corporate, and restaurant spaces. Clients include L’Occitane en Provence, TLD, Invicta Watches, Janie and Jack, and Bonobos.

Photos: Adrian Wilson / Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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