MiniLuxe Announces Follow-On Investment of up to US$1.75M from Flow Capital

Company expands on its relationship with Flow Capital.

Boston, MA, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiniLuxe Holding Corp. (TSXV: MNLX)(“MiniLuxe” or the “Company”), the pioneer in clean nail care and ethical nail services, is pleased to announce that Flow Capital Corporation (TSXV:FW) (“Flow Capital”), a leading provider of flexible growth capital and alternative debt solutions, has completed a follow-on investment of up to US$1.75M pursuant to its existing term loan with the Company, bringing the total amount available to the Company under the facility to up to US$7.925 million.

Under the new tranche of the loan, an initial advance of US$1.35 million was funded to the Company on closing, and the Company is also eligible to receive an additional advance of up to US$400,000, subject to the satisfaction of certain financing milestones, which are expected to be announced in due course.

Following 11 consecutive quarters of unit economic improvement, the capital will be used to fund MiniLuxe’s growth plans and general operating purposes.

As part of the transaction, the Company will issue to Flow Capital warrants to purchase an aggregate of 687,234 Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company until April 30, 2028, being coincident with the maturity date of the loan, with 296,610 of the warrants exercisable at a strike price of US$0.59 per share, and 390,624 of the warrants exercisable at US$0.96 per share. The warrants are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the issuance date in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The refinancing has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and remains subject to their final approval.

About MiniLuxe

MiniLuxe is a lifestyle brand and talent empowerment platform servicing the beauty and self-care industry. MiniLuxe focuses on delivering high-quality nail care and esthetic services and offers a suite of trusted proprietary products that are used in the Company’s owned-and-operated studio services. For over a decade, MiniLuxe has been elevating industry standards through healthier, ultra-hygienic services, a modern design aesthetic, socially responsible labor practices, and better-for-you, cleaner products. MiniLuxe aims to radically transform a highly fragmented and under-regulated self-care and nail care industry through its brand, standards, and technology platform that collectively enable better talent and client experiences. For its clients, MiniLuxe offers best-in-class self-care services and better-for-you products, and for nail care and beauty professionals, MiniLuxe seeks to become the employer of choice. In addition to creating long-term durable economic returns for stakeholders, the Company seeks to positively impact and empower one of the most diverse and largest hourly worker segments through professional development and certification, economic mobility, and company ownership opportunities (e.g., equity participation and future franchise opportunities). Since its inception, MiniLuxe has performed over 4 million services. The Company is a Delaware corporation based in Boston, Massachusetts.