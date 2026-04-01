Pizza Hut UK Asks the Nation to Say “I Do” to Free Pizza!





•More Brits (34%) say that a takeaway is more satisfying than a date (29%).

• Over half (58%) are sceptical of the word “FREE” but Pizza Hut proves otherwise, with cheeky April Fool’s Day activation to celebrate Hut Rewards.

LONDON, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This April Fool’s Day, Pizza Hut UK is asking the nation to make things official with their pizza.

The bold and playful new campaign lands on none other than April 1st, a day synonymous with pranks and hoaxes, but this is no joke – really! In fact, the only chuckle-worthy thing about this campaign is that they’ve used their Chief Legal Officer as its face (again, we're being completely serious!).

Say “I Do” to Free Pizza is the bold headline inviting the nation to commit to a relationship which won’t let them down – Pizza Hut’s refreshed loyalty programme Hut Rewards.

It’s quick and easy to sign up, all customers need to do is download the Pizza Hut UK app and click the Rewards tab or visit the website and sign up. Customers new and existing who sign up before 19th April will also get a free small pizza* as our first date treat.

Every order earns stamps, Stamps 1, 4, 6 and 9 will earn customers treats such as free garlic bread, medium & large pizza even an incredible XXL Big New Yorker Pizza.

The tongue-in-cheek stunt is supported by new consumer research which reveals nearly one in five Brits (18%) said their romantic life rarely meets their expectations, with over a third (34%) saying that a takeaway is more satisfying to them. In fact, nearly two thirds of surveyed pizza lovers (64%) said that their favourite takeaway pizza met their expectations most of the time, so it’s no wonder that Pizza Hut has lined up big rewards for its loyal customers.

The research shows that whilst love lives might be unpredictable, Britain is a nation that has a rock steady relationship with its takeaway food. In fact, nearly half (45%) of all Brits would choose a weekday takeaway at home rather than a date or time with mates. A third of those who were currently dating (34%) also said they were more likely to be swiping right on their takeaway app than a dating one, and more than half (51%) of Brits chose pizza as one of their favourite takeaways to enjoy.

Jana Ulaite, CMO of Pizza Hut UK said, “At Pizza Hut, we wanted to create a loyalty programme that shows up every time & celebrates every occasion. It's the type of commitment that the nation has been craving, meaning no heartbreak, no ghosting, and no disappointment. Just great pizza and rewards that deliver. So make sure you join Hut Rewards and the loyalty program that loves you back”

*Minimum spend & Terms and Conditions apply. Please visit https://www.pizzahut.co.uk/terms-and-conditions for full details.

Notes to Editors:

Research conducted by One Poll to 2,000 nationally representative UK adults between 26th March - 30th March 2026.

About Hut Rewards:

Hut Rewards evolves Pizza Hut’s consumer offering beyond a spend-based model, to one that spotlights and rewards every order.

With Hut Rewards, whenever customers want to enjoy their Pizza Hut favourites, they’ll be rewarded with a stamp – all they have to do is come back. Stamps 1, 4, 6 and 9 will earn customers rewards – from a free garlic bread through to a free medium pizza, large pizza or an incredible XXL Big New Yorker. Minimum spend applies & free pizza offer end 19th April 2026. Valid for pizza hut delivery & collection only, not in pizza hut restaurants.

About Pizza Hut UK&I and Pizza Hut Global

Pizza Hut operates over 385 delivery and restaurant Huts in the UK and Northern Ireland. Yum! III (UK) limited trading as Pizza Hut Delivery in UK & Ireland is managed by Nicolas Burquier, Managing Director. Pizza Hut is part of Yum!, a Fortune 1000 company owning a multitude of international fast-food outlets, namely Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, KFC and Habit Burger & Grill.

Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas, USA, and is a global leader in the pizza category with nearly 20,000 restaurants in 110 markets and territories. The brand has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original® Pan and Original® Stuffed Crust pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order, and today Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders.

Leveraging its global presence, Pizza Hut works to positively impact its people, the communities it serves, and the environment through commitments across three priority areas: More Equity, Less Carbon, and Better Packaging.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59e71870-a2de-4780-b00e-9d334d0b55ca