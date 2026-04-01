Crane NXT Completes Acquisition of Antares Vision

Adds Market-Leading Capabilities in Detection, Inspection, and Traceability Technologies

Expands Crane NXT’s Portfolio into the ~$3 Billion Life Sciences and Food & Beverage Sectors

WALTHAM, Mass., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE: CXT) (“Crane NXT” or the “Company”), a global leader in authentication and traceability technologies, today announced the successful completion of the acquisition of Antares Vision S.p.A. (“Antares Vision”). Antares Vision has been delisted from the Euronext Milan stock exchange and is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Aaron W. Saak, Crane NXT’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The acquisition of Antares Vision is an important milestone in the continued evolution of Crane NXT. Antares Vision’s market-leading technology, software, and service offerings expands our capabilities as a global leader in authentication and traceability technologies. Additionally, Antares Vision positions Crane NXT to further capture the secular growth tailwinds in the life sciences and food & beverage markets.”

Antares Vision will be included in Crane NXT’s newly established Detection & Traceability Technologies segment, alongside the Company’s CPI business, and its results will be consolidated into Crane NXT’s financial statements. The Company will provide updated 2026 guidance reflecting the Antares Vision acquisition in its Q1 2026 earnings release.

About Crane NXT, Co.

Crane NXT is a global leader in authentication and traceability technologies that secure, detect, and authenticate what matters most to its customers. Through its two market-leading business segments, Security & Authentication Technologies and Detection & Traceability Technologies, Crane NXT provides innovative solutions that prevent the counterfeiting of products and identities and ensure the quality, authenticity, and traceability of products across the supply chain. Crane NXT’s approximately 6,000 employees help its customers protect their most important assets and ensure secure, seamless transactions around the world every day. For more information visit www.cranenxt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “believe(s),” “plan(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s),” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. The Company assumes no (and disclaims any) obligation to revise or update these statements to reflect future events or circumstances. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. The Company cautions investors not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to: the impact of tariffs and other trade measures; changes in global economic conditions (including inflationary pressures) and geopolitical risks, including macroeconomic fluctuations; demand for its products, which is variable and subject to factors beyond its control; risks associated with conducting a substantial portion of its business outside the U.S.; information systems and technology networks failures, breaches in data security, theft of personally identifiable and other information, and non-compliance with its contractual or other legal obligations regarding such information; being unable to identify or complete acquisitions, or to successfully integrate the businesses the Company acquires; fluctuation in the prices of, or disruption in its ability to source, components and raw materials, and delays in the distribution of its products; loss of personnel or being able to hire and retain additional personnel needed to sustain and grow its business as planned; being unable to successfully develop and introduce new products, which would limit its ability to grow and maintain its competitive position; governmental regulations and failure to comply with those regulations; the ability to protect its intellectual property; risks from litigation, claims and investigations, including those related to product liability and warranties, and employee, commercial, intellectual property and environmental matters; risks related to its ability to improve productivity, reduce costs and align manufacturing capacity with customer demand; significant competition in the Company's markets; additional tax expenses or exposures; adverse impacts from intangible asset impairment charges; inadequate or ineffective internal controls; and risks related to the Separation, including not obtaining the intended tax treatment of the Separation transaction, failure of Crane Company to perform under the various transaction agreements and actual or potential conflicts of interest with Crane Company. Readers should carefully review Crane NXT, Co.’s financial statements and the notes thereto, as well as the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Crane NXT, Co.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the other documents Crane NXT, Co. and its subsidiaries file from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Matt Roache

VP, Investor Relations

matthew.roache@cranenxt.com

www.cranenxt.com