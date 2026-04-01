Canada Carbon Announces Appointment of New Chief Financial Officer and Extension of MOU with Irondequoit

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Canada Carbon") (TSX-V:CCB) (FF:U7N1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Zind as Chief Financial Officer, effective March 31, 2026. subject to the prior acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. In connection with this appointment, Arran Thorpe has resigned as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

“I am pleased to join Canada Carbon at this important stage and look forward to working with the management team and board to support the Company’s financial reporting, governance and strategic objectives,” said Mr. Zind.

The Company welcomes Mr. Zind and thanks Mr. Thorpe for his service as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

In addition, the Company announces that it has extended the exclusivity period under its memorandum of understanding dated October 5, 2022, as amended on October 10, 2025 (the “MOU”), with Irondequoit Carbon Co., LLC (“Irondequoit”) to April 6, 2027. Pursuant to the MOU, Irondequoit has been granted exclusive rights, subject to further extension, to pursue binding offtake agreements for a minimum of 25% of graphite production from the Company’s Miller project, targeted at end‑use applications including aerospace, defence and high‑performance lithium battery energy storage. The extension of the exclusivity period reflects the parties’ continued engagement with respect to potential strategic offtake arrangements.

ABOUT CANADA CARBON INC.

Canada Carbon Inc. is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on high-purity graphite deposits, primarily the Miller and Asbury projects in Quebec. The Company is positioned to supply premium graphite materials for advanced industrial applications.

CANADA CARBON INC.

“Arran Thorpe”

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@canadacarbon.com

P: (905) 407-1212

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding, among other things, the MOU and other matters related thereto. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; financial abilities; the ability to develop the Miller deposit; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.