Milepost acquires Mer’s charging stations for every-day charging in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milepost AB, Sweden’s first independent EV-charging operator focusing on every-day charging (AC), has acquired Mer’s Swedish network of charging stations for every-day charging.

The acquisition comprises approximately 250 charge points across Sweden – from Åre in the north to Malmö in the south. Most of the charge points deliver up to 22 kW, however, a few charge points support up to 50 kW.

The agreement follows Mer’s strategy to fully focus on public fast charging. At the same time, it enables Milepost to strengthen its position in every-day charging and increases Milepost’s charging network that prior to the acquisition included approximately 750 charge points.

The integration of the acquired charging stations in Milepost’s network has commenced and is planned to be completed during the spring and early summer of 2026.

Resulting from the acquisition, Milepost also established its services in several new places in Sweden, such as Malmö and Linköping. When the acquisition has been completed, Milepost will have presence in over 70 municipalities in Sweden.

"We are very happy to be entrusted to take ownership of these charging stations. Mer has had an important role in the establishment of EV-charging infrastructure in Sweden, and we are looking forward to further run and develop these sites. At completion of the acquisition, we will have passed 1000 charge points, and we will offer our services in an additional 37 municipalities," says Lars Isaksson, head of business development and operations in Milepost.

"Our strategy is to fully focus on ultra-fast public EV-charging. We are therefore pleased to divest our AC-charging stations to Milepost, who has the right focus to further develop these sites," says Jesper Thyberg, Director of Network Management in Mer.

About Milepost

Milepost develops and operates EV-charging solutions in partnership with municipalities and property owners. Its charge points are available across Sweden, enabling drivers to charge where they live, work, or visit. Milepost is backed by Obligo Investment Management and Milepost’s management team.