Treasure Global’s Subsidiary Tadaa Technologies Partners with Anhui Fuyuan Group to Accelerate Global Drone and Electric Mobility Expansion

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) (“Treasure Global” or the “Company”), a Southeast Asia–anchored technology company, today announced that its subsidiary, Tadaa Technologies Sdn Bhd has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Anhui Fuyuan Electromechanical Technology Co. Ltd., establishing a framework to explore expansion into high-growth electric mobility and advanced technology markets.

Under the MOU, the collaboration is intended to explore a Malaysia-based hub for electric mobility solutions, with potential expansion into military-grade drones and next-generation mobility technologies, serving Europe and North America. Leveraging Anhui Fuyuan Group’s manufacturing expertise and Treasure Global’s global market strategy, the initiative positions the Company to potentially capitalize on scalable international distribution for both commercial and emerging defense-related applications, subject to regulatory approvals and definitive agreements.

Global demand for unmanned aerial systems and sustainable mobility solutions is surging. The commercial drone market alone is projected to grow from USD 30.02 billion in 2024 to USD 54.64 billion by 2030, driven by automation, smart logistics, and environmentally conscious industries. Beyond commercial deployment, the partnership aims to develop military-grade drone capabilities, enabling entry into defense and security sectors with high-margin potential, subject to regulatory approvals.

Recent fuel price increases due to ongoing global conflicts are accelerating the shift toward green energy and cost-efficient transportation solutions. This trend is driving rising demand for E-bikes and other electric mobility devices, creating immediate market opportunities for Treasure Global’s Malaysia hub to efficiently serve the markets of Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

“This partnership represents a pivotal step in delivering sustainable, high-growth technology solutions across commercial and defense sectors. By integrating advanced mobility and drone technologies with global distribution capabilities, we are creating a platform for long-term growth and shareholder value,” said Sam Teo, Executive Director of Treasure Global.

Treasure Global’s phased strategy begins with assembly and distribution, progressing to R&D and advanced component manufacturing. The initiative positions the Company to capture opportunities in the $50B+ global drone market and the expanding electric mobility ecosystem, strengthening its global innovation footprint and investor appeal.

Further updates on production capacity, technology development, and operational milestones will be shared as the project progresses.

About Treasure Global:

Treasure Global is a Malaysia-based technology solutions provider specializing in innovative platforms that drive digital transformation in retail and services. The Company’s flagship product is the ZCITY Super App, which integrates e-payment solutions with customer loyalty rewards to create a seamless online-to-offline user experience. As of December 2025, ZCITY has attracted 2.71 million registered users, positioning Treasure Global as a key player in Malaysia’s digital economy. Treasure Global continuously leverages cutting-edge technologies, including artificial intelligence and data analytics, to enhance its platform’s capabilities across e-commerce, fintech, and other verticals.

Visit treasureglobal.org for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements reflect the Company’s current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements typically include terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” or similar expressions.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to expand its e-commerce platform and F&B distribution business, customer acceptance of new products and services, changes in economic conditions affecting its operations, the outcome of partnership discussions, the impact of global health crises, supply chain disruptions, competition, and regulatory risks related to data privacy and security. Additional risks include volatility in digital asset markets, potential vulnerabilities in custodial security, and evolving global and domestic regulatory frameworks applicable to blockchain technologies. These risks, along with other factors, are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Investor Relations Team

Treasure Global

ir_us@treasureglobal.org