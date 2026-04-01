Lotus Technology to Report Unaudited Q4 and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Friday, April 10

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: LOT) (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Friday, April 10, 2026, before market opening in the United States.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Friday, April 10, 2026 (14:00 Central European Time / 20:00 China Standard Time on the same day).

There will be a live audio webcast and limited-time replay available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.group-lotus.com/news-events/events/

Participants who wish to view the live webcast may register at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/g29k9vbj

Participants who wish to join the conference call, please complete online registration prior to the scheduled call start time using the link provided below. Upon registration, participants will receive a confirmation email with conference call access information, including dial-in numbers and a unique PIN.

Participant online registration link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe972002f75524fe8b4ea313e70dd459a

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalization, and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “predict”, “potential”, “forecast”, “plan”, “seek”, “future”, “propose” or “continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries

ir@group-lotus.com