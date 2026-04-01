RemoniHealth Expands Hardware-Free "Vision-as-a-Service" Platform to Cover Over 90% of Chronic Eye Diseases

NEW YORK, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RemoniHealth, a pioneering digital health company and the creator of the first comprehensive Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Principal Care Management (PCM) platform for eye care, today announced a major expansion of its proprietary Vision-as-a-Service (VaaS) platform through exclusive licensing arrangements, and the completion of more than 150,000 remote monitoring encounters.

RemoniHealth added four powerful, clinically validated remote vision tests to its cloud-based VaaS ecosystem, expanding the platform to cover more than 90% of the U.S. population suffering from chronic, sight-threatening eye diseases - including Dry AMD, Wet AMD, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, dry eye, and various neuro-ophthalmic conditions.

RemoniHealth’s VaaS platform continues to be entirely hardware-free, delivering clinic-grade functional vision testing directly to patients in their homes using common technology such as a smartphone or a laptop.

"Surpassing 150,000 monitoring encounters is a testament to the immense need for continuous, proactive eye care beyond the four walls of the clinic," said Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of RemoniHealth. "We are transforming how ophthalmologists and optometrists manage chronic disease. We are no longer waiting for patients to lose vision between episodic office visits; we are empowering doctors with continuous, real-world functional data to intervene exactly when it matters most."

The newly integrated, visometric software on RemoniHealth’s platform includes:

Macustat® XT RF (Reading Fluency): An AI-based test that evaluates the reading fluency and speed of patients with retinal diseases. Reading performance serves as a highly sensitive functional biomarker, often presenting as the earliest sign of disease progression in conditions such as Geographic Atrophy, Wet AMD, and diabetic retinopathy.

An AI-based test that evaluates the reading fluency and speed of patients with retinal diseases. Reading performance serves as a highly sensitive functional biomarker, often presenting as the earliest sign of disease progression in conditions such as Geographic Atrophy, Wet AMD, and diabetic retinopathy. Macustat® XT PSRT (Photostress Recovery Test): A critical functional metric for macular conditions. Photostress recovery is prolonged in 62% of AMD patients—including 47% of those who still register normal visual acuity—and can reach up to six times the normal limit. This three-minute, hardware-free test provides unprecedented early detection capabilities directly through the VaaS platform.

A critical functional metric for macular conditions. Photostress recovery is prolonged in 62% of AMD patients—including 47% of those who still register normal visual acuity—and can reach up to six times the normal limit. This three-minute, hardware-free test provides unprecedented early detection capabilities directly through the VaaS platform. Vitastat™ PRO: The industry’s first digital agentic instrument designed to continuously assess quality of life and Patient-Reported Outcomes (PRO). Based on validated clinical questionnaires such as the NEI VFQ-25, Vitastat PRO allows for the daily, longitudinal assessment of visual function. It delivers vital real-world data to clinicians at the point of care while serving as an invaluable tool for clinical research.

The industry’s first digital agentic instrument designed to continuously assess quality of life and Patient-Reported Outcomes (PRO). Based on validated clinical questionnaires such as the NEI VFQ-25, Vitastat PRO allows for the daily, longitudinal assessment of visual function. It delivers vital real-world data to clinicians at the point of care while serving as an invaluable tool for clinical research. Neurostat™ (Comprehensive Dual-Pathway Neuroretinal Assessment): A first-in-class digital visiometric suite engineered for the end-to-end functional assessment of the neuroretina and optic nerve. By distinctly isolating the S-Cone and Magnocellular pathways, Neurostat detects subclinical ischemic, pressure-induced, and neurodegenerative damage. The multi-modal test uses advanced colorimetry and dynamic Tritan suppression to detect chromatic and metabolic failure in the S-Cone pathway. A second modality performs a Magnocellular Coherence Sweep (MCS) to assess for selective vulnerabilities in the Magnocellular pathway – often impacted in glaucoma and diabetic retina ischemia. Global motion coherence thresholds have been established as early functional biomarkers of neural degradation even when visual acuity is normal.



With this VaaS expansion, RemoniHealth stands alone in the digital health landscape. It is currently the only company offering a seamlessly integrated, HIPAA-compliant, point-of-care service that combines Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Principal Care Management (PCM), and population health management specifically purpose-built for chronic eye conditions.

By unifying these advanced monitoring digital extenders of the VaaS platform with clinical care coordination and reimbursable enterprise workflows, RemoniHealth enables eye care providers to improve patient outcomes, enhance clinical efficiency, and drive the future of remote ophthalmic care.

About RemoniHealth

RemoniHealth is a leader in RPM and PCM Integrated Care Continuity for ophthalmic and optometric practices. Through its proprietary Vision-as-a-Service (VaaS) platform, as well as its Care Management Service Center, the company helps patients connect the dots between clinic visits and enable eye doctors to deliver connected and continuous care. By bridging the gap between the clinic and the home, RemoniHealth enables proactive, data-driven care for conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. For more information, visit www.remonihealth.com.

“Macustat XT RF”, “Macustat XT PSRT”, “Vitastat PRO”, and “Neurostat” are trademarks of their respective developers, and are used with permission.