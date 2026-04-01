Live Ventures Company Central Steel Fabricators Contributes to Hyperscale AI Data Center Infrastructure Expansion

LAS VEGAS and BROADVIEW, Ill., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Steel Fabricators, a company of Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ: LIVE), announced that it is supplying structural support products for a hyperscale data center project. Based in Broadview, Illinois, Central Steel Fabricators is a leading manufacturer and distributor of structural support products serving the data center and communication industries.

“This project represents a significant opportunity for Central Steel Fabricators,” said Thomas R. Sedlak, the company’s CEO and CEO of the Live Ventures Steel Group. “Our team has built a reputation for delivering high quality structural support solutions on time every time, and this project underscores the trust our partners place in our capabilities. We are excited to contribute to one of the largest data center developments in the country and look forward to supporting its successful execution.”

As AI adoption accelerates, investment in hyperscale data centers and the high-capacity fiber networks that connect them is rising. Central Steel Fabricators manufactures precision-fabricated steel systems ranging from cable management products and structural frames to custom-fabricated components that support the mission-critical connectivity layer required to bring AI compute online.

“AI represents a long-term infrastructure cycle, not a single moment,” Sedlak added. “Every major technological shift requires a physical foundation, and our role has always been to anticipate what installers and operators will need next, then manufacture it reliably, at scale, and on time.”

As data centers scale worldwide, Central Steel Fabricators’ participation in these projects highlight the growing importance of connectivity-first infrastructure to its business. An increasing part of the company’s work now focuses on enabling fiber access and physical connectivity that allows data centers to function at scale. Direct data center deployments are expected to increase over the coming years.

Incorporated in 1969 and acquired by Live Ventures in 2024, Central Steel Fabricators continues to invest in automation and robotic welding to scale through-put, consistency, and responsiveness as AI infrastructure demand accelerates.

About Central Steel Fabricators

Central Steel Fabricators is a U.S.-based manufacturer of precision-fabricated steel systems serving the telecommunications, data-center, and infrastructure markets. The company provides the majority of Engineer, Furnish, and Install contractors throughout the country who manage projects for major communications providers. The company provides product to all the major distributors, with some stocking product while others drop ship material from Central Steel Fabricators’ warehouse. AI-driven data center build-outs have become major users of the company’s comprehensive product line.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated (Nasdaq: LIVE) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and operating domestic middle-market companies with strong cash flows and durable market positions. Its portfolio companies incorporate AI, robotics, data-based analytics, and other advanced systems to transform conventional operations into more efficient, competitive enterprises for the revolutionary AI era.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Live Ventures may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers and directors to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Additionally, new risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such risk factors, or to assess the impact such risk factors might have on our business. Live Ventures undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Live Ventures Incorporated

Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations

725.500.5597

gpowell@liveventures.com

www.liveventures.com

Source: Live Ventures Incorporated