electroCore Announces Publication in Frontiers in Neuroscience Highlighting Benefits of Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation in Patients with Mild Traumatic Brain Injury and PTSD

ROCKAWAY, N.J., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, announced today the publication of new clinical findings in Frontiers in Neuroscience titled “Adjunctive non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation for chronic mild traumatic brain injury with comorbid post-traumatic stress disorder: a post-hoc analysis” by Drs. Michael Ament, Peter Staats, Norianne Theresa Ingram, and Emily Leonard, demonstrating the potential benefits of adjunctive non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) in patients with chronic mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and comorbid post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The publication reports results from a post-hoc analysis of 35 patients with chronic mTBI and PTSD. The analysis showed that adjunctive nVNS significantly reduced overall symptom burden, with observed improvements across cognitive, affective, and somatic domains. The study population represented a high-symptom-burden cohort commonly associated with persistent and difficult-to-treat neurobehavioral symptoms.

“Mild TBI can have lasting neurobehavioral consequences,” said Dr. Peter Staats, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore. “This data suggests that adjunctive vagus nerve stimulation may provide meaningful clinical benefit in this complex patient population and adds significantly to the literature on the use of vagus nerve stimulation in patients with PTSD.”

The full article can be accessed here: Frontiers: nVNS for mTBI and PTSD.

These findings contribute to the growing body of evidence supporting the therapeutic potential of nVNS in patients with chronic mTBI and comorbid PTSD.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“electroCore” or the “Company”) is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company’s two leading prescription products are gammaCore non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation, or nVNS, for the management and treatment of certain primary headache conditions and Quell Fibromyalgia for the reduction of fibromyalgia symptoms. Additionally, the Company commercializes its handheld and personal use Truvaga and TAC-STIM™ nVNS products utilizing bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

For more information, visit www.electrocore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the results from the publication demonstrating the potential benefits of adjunctive nVNS in patients with mTBI and comorbid PTSD, the therapeutic potential of nVNS in neuropsychiatric and neurological conditions, the Company’s future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development, and market expansion, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as “anticipates,” “may,” “potential,” “will,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” and other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the ability to use strategic partnerships to provide more accessibility to those looking to purchase our consumer devices, the inherent uncertainties associated with clinical data and post-hoc analyses, the ability to obtain regulatory clearances or approvals for additional indications including mTBI and PTSD, developing new products or technologies, the ability to commercialize its products, electroCore’s results of operations and financial performance, inflation and currency fluctuations, and any expectations electroCore may have with respect thereto, competition in the industry in which electroCore operates and overall economic and market conditions. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and electroCore assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factor disclosure set forth in the reports and other documents that electroCore files with the SEC available at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

investors@electrocore.com