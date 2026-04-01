Kansas WorkforceONE Expands Career Exploration Across the State with zSpace AR/VR Laptops

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education and workforce development, today highlighted its growing partnership with Kansas WorkforceONE , which is using zSpace Inspire laptops to deliver hands-on career exploration and job training across the state.

Serving nearly every county in Kansas, Kansas WorkforceONE has implemented a mobile, counselor-led model that brings immersive learning directly to students and adult learners. The organization initially deployed 10 zSpace Inspire 2 laptops and, following strong engagement, expanded to 16 total units.

“We cover a vast area—96 counties—which presents different opportunities for our students in various regions. zSpace allows us to take virtual resources into schools that don't have physical job resources close by,” said Roman Millspaugh from Kansas WorkforceONE. “Our clients come from all different backgrounds with all different barriers, so the ability to utilize zSpace in a one-on-one situation helps us serve our customers better in all aspects.”

A Mobile Model for Statewide Impact

Kansas WorkforceONE’s team uses a highly personalized approach. Workforce counselors travel to schools and community sites equipped with zSpace laptops—typically two devices per counselor—allowing for one-on-one guidance and small group exploration.

This flexible model supports:

K–12 career exploration and CTE awareness

Adult education and workforce reskilling

Job displacement support and career transitions





“The organization specifically leverages zSpace to ensure students in rural communities, where physical job opportunities and resources are scarce, have access to immersive, high-quality career exploration,” says Millspaugh.

The addition of immersive technology helps learners visualize career options and build confidence in their next steps.

Bringing Careers to Life

Through zSpace applications, learners can explore a wide range of in-demand industries, including healthcare, skilled trades, manufacturing, and automotive technology.

“zSpace also delivers powerful engagement,” says Millspaugh. “For example, a counselor recently participated in a Heart Day presentation for 3rd-5th graders, utilizing the beating heart simulation on zSpace. Students were able to remove parts to see how the insides work and feel the heartbeat through the accompanying pen, demonstrating a level of interaction previously unavailable.”

These experiences allow users to engage in realistic simulations, from assembling mechanical systems to exploring human anatomy in 3D.





From Curiosity to Direction



Kansas WorkforceONE recently partnered with a middle school to bring immersive career exploration into a “Career Café” setting. Students engaged with virtual simulations, explored occupational skills, and connected their interests to real-world labor market data.

By pairing immersive experiences with local workforce insights, students gain a clearer understanding of:

In-demand careers in their region

Required education and skills

Real pathways to employment





“Moments like these are where curiosity turns into direction,” the organization shared in a recent update. “Students begin building confidence in their dreams.”

Supporting Workforce Development at Every Stage

In addition to K–12 outreach, Kansas WorkforceONE uses zSpace to support adult learners navigating career changes. The ability to safely explore new industries—before committing to training programs—helps reduce barriers and improve decision-making.

Onsite professional development, led by zSpace, ensured staff were equipped to fully integrate the technology into counseling and instruction.

About Kansas WorkforceONE

Kansas WorkforceONE is a regional workforce development organization serving communities across Kansas, connecting individuals to education, training, and employment opportunities through innovative programs and partnerships. Programs are focused on preparing youth for their careers, providing assistance with career interest assessments, career readiness workshops, jobs shadowing, apprenticeships/internships, work experience opportunities, and training certifications.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc.

press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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