Picard Medical / SynCardia to Participate in Voice of the Patient Event During AZ Tech Week

TUCSON, Ariz., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picard Medical, Inc. (NYSE American: PMI) (the “Company”), parent company of SynCardia Systems LLC (“SynCardia”), maker of the world’s first total artificial heart approved by both the U.S. FDA and Health Canada, today announced it will participate in the “Voice of the Patient” event during AZ Tech Week, a program focused on elevating patient perspectives in healthcare innovation hosted by the Arizona Bioindustry Association (“AZBio”), the state’s leading organization representing biotechnology and medical device companies. The event will bring together patients, clinicians, and healthcare leaders to discuss the real-world impact of advanced medical technologies.

Dr. Francisco Arabia, an internationally recognized leader in heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support, will represent the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart perspective. Dr. Arabia has participated in over 200 SynCardia Total Artificial Heart procedures as an implanting surgeon, proctor, or assisting surgeon at leading transplant and advanced heart failure programs, including Banner University Medical Center Phoenix, the Mayo Clinic in Arizona, Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and the University of Arizona, among others. He will be joined by Amanda Vaji, Manager of the Mechanical Circulatory Support Program at Banner University Medical Center Phoenix, as well as a patient who will share firsthand experience with SynCardia therapy and recovery from advanced heart failure.

The broader program will feature patients, clinicians, and healthcare leaders discussing the impact of innovative therapies across a range of diseases.

The event will take place on Thursday, April 9, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the University of Arizona Health Sciences Innovation Forum in Tucson, Arizona. Registration is available at: https://www.azbio.org/events/voice-of-the-patient-az-tech-week/.

“Advanced heart failure treatment is not only about technology. It is about patients, families, recovery, and quality of life,” said Patrick NJ Schnegelsberg, CEO of the Company and of SynCardia. “We are pleased to participate in this event and support a broader conversation that brings patient experience directly into discussions about innovation and care.”

About Arizona Tech Week

Arizona Tech Week is a statewide innovation conference that brings together founders, investors, researchers, and industry leaders through a series of events hosted across Arizona. The life sciences programming is supported by AZBio. As part of this program, the “Voice of the Patient” event highlights patient perspectives across a range of diseases and medical technologies and brings together clinicians, innovators, and patients to discuss the real-world impact of healthcare innovation. The Company / SynCardia, as member of AZBio, are proud to support the “Voice of the Patient “event as part of AZ Tech Week.

About Picard Medical and SynCardia

Picard Medical, Inc. is the parent company of SynCardia Systems, LLC (“SynCardia”), the Tucson, Arizona-based leader with the only commercially available total artificial heart technology for patients with end-stage heart failure. SynCardia develops, manufactures, and commercializes the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart, an implantable system that assumes the full functions of a failing or failed human heart. It is the first artificial heart approved by both the FDA and Health Canada, and it remains the only commercially available artificial heart in the United States and Canada. With more than 2,100 implants performed at hospitals across 27 countries, the SynCardia Total Artificial Heart is the most widely used and extensively studied artificial heart in the world.

For additional information about Picard Medical, please visit www.picardmedical.com or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Investors

Eric Ribner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors LLC

eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Picard Medical, Inc./SynCardia Systems, LLC

IR@picardmedical.com

General/Media

Brittany Lanza

blanza@syncardia.com