Synergy CHC Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

NORTH WINDHAM, Maine, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR) (“Synergy” or the “Company”), a consumer health and wellness company, is announcing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

“Our full year results reflect a year of meaningful strategic progress and continued advancement of our priority growth initiatives,” said Jack Ross, CEO of Synergy CHC Corp. “During 2026 on the beverage side, we have shipped our Focus and Energy RTDs and shots into several new key distribution partners, including EG America, Wakefern Food, and Pine State Beverage, to name a few. With millions of cans of RTDs and shots in stock and ready to ship, we believe 2026 will be a foundational year for scaling the beverage division and expanding our national footprint. In fact, through the first quarter of 2026, we’ve already generated over $600,000 in gross revenue, nearly matching our full year 2025 performance. This equates to an annualized run rate of approximately $2.5 million, reflecting the meaningful progress we’ve made in expanding our functional beverage distribution.”

“In addition, due to instability in the Middle East, we agreed to cancel a licensing agreement with our regional partner. However, we continue to view this as an attractive long-term growth opportunity and intend to revisit this once conditions in the region stabilize. With a more focused portfolio, expanding retail and DSD partnerships, and growing consumer momentum, we believe Synergy is well positioned to drive sustainable growth in the quarters ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period

Revenue of $6.07 million vs. $10.27 million.

Gross margin of 36.6% vs. 63.3%.

Income (loss) from operations of ($13.31) million vs. $1.35 million.

Net income (loss) of ($14.82) million vs. $105.7 thousand.

Earnings (loss) per share of ($1.35) vs. $0.01.

EBITDA (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($13.28) million vs. $1.68 million.

Adjusted EBITDA (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, was $(4.48) million vs. $2.79 million.



2025 Financial Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Period

Revenue of $30.38 million vs. $34.83 million.

Gross margin of 66.8% vs. 67.9%.

Income (loss) from operations of ($8.46) million vs. $5.80 million.

Net income (loss) of ($12.34) million vs. $2.12 million.

Earnings (loss) per share of ($1.27) vs. $0.28.

EBITDA (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, was ($6.19) million vs. $6.46 million.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $800 thousand vs. $7.35 million.



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $6.07 million compared to $10.27 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, due to the termination of the license of $2.9 million. For the full year 2025, revenue was $30.38 million compared to $34.83 million in 2024, due to the termination of license agreement of $2.9 million.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 36.6% compared to 63.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to the termination of license agreement of $2.9 million and a write off of obsolete inventory of $1.04 million. Without those two items, gross margin would have been 68.8%. For the full year 2025, gross margin was 66.8% compared to 67.9% in 2024.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $15.53 million compared to $5.14 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is largely due to one-time items of an allowance for bad debt of $6.66 million and the write off of prepaid media credits of $0.9 million. Without those two items, operating expenses would have been $8.00 million. For the full year 2025, operating expenses were $28.76 million compared to $17.84 million in 2024, which is also due to the above-mentioned one-time items. Without those two items, operating expenses would have been $21.24 million.

Income (loss) from operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 was ($13.31) million compared to $1.35 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is largely due to one-time items of allowance for bad debt of $6.66 million, termination of license agreement of $2.9 million, write off of obsolete inventory of $1.04 million and write off of prepaid media credits of $0.9 million. Without those one-time items, loss from operations would have been $(1.85) million. For the full year 2025, income (loss) from operations was ($8.46) million compared to $5.80 million in 2024, which is also due to the items listed above. Without those one-time items, the full year income from operations would have been $3.0 million.

Net income (loss) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was ($14.82) million compared to net income of $105.7 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024. This is largely due to one-time items of allowance for bad debt of $6.66 million, termination of license agreement of $2.9 million, write off of obsolete inventory of $1.04 million and write off of prepaid media credits of $0.9 million. Without those one-time items, net loss would have been $(3.35) million. For the full year 2025, net income (loss) was ($12.34) million compared to $2.12 million in 2024, which is also due to the items listed above offset by a gain on the settlement of notes payable of $2.15 million. Without those one-time items, the full year net loss would have been $(3.03) million.

Earnings (loss) per share in the fourth quarter of 2025 was ($1.35) compared to $0.01 in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, earnings (loss) per share was ($1.27) compared to $0.28 in 2024.

EBITDA (loss) (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was ($13.28) million compared to $1.68 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, EBITDA (loss) was ($6.19) million compared to $6.46 million in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (a non-GAAP financial measure) in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $(4.48) million compared to $2.79 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the full year 2025, Adjusted EBITDA was $800 thousand compared to $7.35 million in 2024.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of December 31, 2025, Synergy had approximately $2.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $687.9 thousand in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, Synergy had a working capital surplus of $1.78 million, compared to a $1.12 million working capital deficit as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2025, Synergy had $3.7 million in inventory, compared to $1.7 million in inventory as of December 31, 2024.

Cash used in operating activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 was $2.6 million compared to cash used in operating activities of $4.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

To assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company discloses non-GAAP financial measures in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events, as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance, and should be read in addition to, rather than instead of, the financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Management believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and that can vary significantly between periods. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus foreign exchange gains or losses, one-time expenses and non-cash expenses. Since Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in millions of US dollars):

3 Months ended December 31 2025 2024 Net income for the period $(14.81) $0.10 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 1.55 1.54 Amortization of intangible assets 0.03 0.03 Tax expense (benefit) (0.05) 0.01 EBITDA $(13.28) $1.68 One-time expenses 0.86 0.99 Allowance for bad debts 6.66 0.00 Obsolete inventory 1.04 0.13 Foreign currency adjustment (0.13) 0.00 Stock based compensation 0.37 - Adjusted EBITDA $(4.48) $2.79





12 Months ended December 31 2025 2024 Net income (loss) for the period $(12.34) $2.12 Adjusted for: Interest expense, net 5.90 4.11 Amortization of intangible assets 0.13 0.13 Tax expense 0.12 0.10 EBITDA $(6.19) $6.46 One-time expenses 0.86 0.74 Allowance for bad debts 6.66 0.00 Gain on settlement of loan (2.15) 0.00 Obsolete inventory 1.04 0.13 Foreign currency adjustment 0.02 0.03 Stock based and board compensation 0.56 0.00 Adjusted EBITDA $0.80 $7.35

Conference Call

In conjunction with this announcement, Synergy will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT on April 1, 2026, with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jack Ross, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Jaime Fickett. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Synergy’s website. To access the call by phone, please register here and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Synergy CHC Corp.

Synergy CHC Corp. develops and markets consumer health and wellness products, led by its flagship brands FOCUSfactor® and Flat Tummy®. FOCUSfactor®, a clinically studied brain health supplement and functional beverage line with a 25-year legacy, enjoys established distribution in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. through major retailers including Costco, Walmart, Amazon, BJ's, and Walgreens, among others. Flat Tummy® complements Synergy's portfolio as a lifestyle brand focused on women's wellness and weight management.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding brand expansion and growth initiatives. These forward-looking statements represent Synergy's expectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are set forth in Synergy's registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, many of which are outside of Synergy's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, Synergy does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Synergy to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Synergy’s filings with the SEC. The risk factors and other factors noted in Synergy's filings could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Investor Relations



Gateway Group

Cody Slach, Greg Robles

949.574.3860

SNYR@gateway-grp.com

Synergy CHC Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,622,313 $ 687,920 Restricted cash 100,000 100,000 Accounts receivable, net 3,203,505 5,321,037 Other receivables, net - 1,999,637 Loan receivable (related party), net - 4,375,059 Prepaid expenses (including related party amount of $110,803 and $312,966, respectively) 351,049 1,859,563 Inventory, net 3,737,509 1,716,552 Total Current Assets 10,014,376 16,059,768 Intangible assets, net 150,000 283,333 Total Assets $ 10,164,376 $ 16,343,101 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (including payable to shareholder of $196,934 and $88,644, respectively) $ 6,388,219 $ 5,191,868 Income taxes payable 88,108 242,977 Contract liabilities 1,526 24,252 Short term loans payable, net of debt discount, related party 100,000 - Short term loans payable, net of debt discount - 7,725,272 Current portion of notes payable, net of debt discount 1,658,215 - Current portion of long-term notes payable, net of debt discount and debt issuance cost, shareholder - 4,000,000 Total Current Liabilities 8,236,068 17,184,369 Long-term Liabilities: Notes payable, net of debt discount, shareholder - 8,333,053 Notes payable, net of debt discount 25,056,446 7,457,022 Total long-term liabilities 25,056,446 15,790,075 Total Liabilities 33,292,514 32,974,444 Commitments and contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ Deficit: Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 11,483,926 and 8,721,818, shares issued, respectively; 11,303,853 and 8,541,745 outstanding, respectively 114 87 Additional paid in capital 33,594,550 27,643,660 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (154,281 ) (47,777 ) Accumulated deficit (56,441,021 ) (44,099,813 ) Less: Treasury stock (180,073 shares) at cost (127,500 ) (127,500 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (23,128,138 ) (16,631,343 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit $ 10,164,376 $ 16,343,101





Synergy CHC Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income For the

year ended For the

year ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Revenue $ 30,380,809 $ 34,834,243 Cost of sales 10,077,992 11,191,224 Gross Profit 20,302,817 23,643,019 Operating expenses Selling and marketing 13,137,779 12,991,431 General and administrative 8,829,803 4,717,006 Reserve for bad debts 6,660,650 - Depreciation and amortization 133,334 133,334 Total operating expenses 28,761,566 17,841,771 (Loss) Income from operations (8,458,749 ) 5,801,248 Other (income) expenses Other income - (510,534 ) Interest income (15,065 ) (1,523 ) Interest expense 5,919,742 4,105,198 Gain on settlement of notes payable (2,154,522 ) - Remeasurement loss (gain) on translation of foreign subsidiary 14,833 (18,954 ) Total other expenses 3,764,988 3,574,187 Net (loss) income before income taxes (12,223,737 ) 2,227,061 Income tax expense 117,471 102,085 Net (loss) income after tax $ (12,341,208 ) $ 2,124,976 Net (loss) income per share – basic $ (1.27 ) $ 0.28 Net (loss) income per share - diluted $ (1.27 ) $ 0.28 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 9,722,552 7,588,095 Diluted 9,722,552 7,630,501 Comprehensive (loss) income: Net (loss) income $ (12,341,208 ) $ 2,124,976 Foreign currency translation adjustment (106,504 ) 54,690 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (12,447,712 ) $ 2,179,666





Synergy CHC Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the

year ended For the

year ended December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net (loss) income $ (12,341,208 ) $ 2,124,976 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance cost 1,633,776 56,796 Depreciation and amortization 133,334 133,334 Stock based compensation 136,247 - Stock issued for modification of notes payable 847,062 - Stock issued for services 127,200 - Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 5,531 54,321 Remeasurement gain on translation of foreign subsidiary 14,833 (18,954 ) Non cash implied interest - 4,799 Bad debts 2,256,846 - Bad debt, related party 4,403,804 - Gain on settlement of debt (2,154,522 ) - Write-off of inventory 894,341 125,364 Stock issued for loan financing - 97,920 Income from employee retention credits - (252,405 ) Income from insurance on stolen goods - (258,129 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,514,935 (3,214,943 ) Other receivables 345,388 (1,489,103 ) Loan receivable, related party - 84,937 Inventory (2,915,298 ) 1,884,324 Prepaid expenses 1,306,351 (1,250,023 ) Prepaid expense, related party 202,163 (145,092 ) Income taxes payable (84,271 ) 57,312 Contract liabilities (22,726 ) 10,050 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 622,099 (2,870,633 ) Accounts payable, related party 489,093 61,759 Net cash used in operating activities (2,585,022 ) (4,803,390 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities - - Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock at IPO - 8,397,044 Proceeds from issuing common stock 3,719,547 - Advances from related party 235,000 3,528,003 Repayments of advances to related party (135,000 ) (3,200,000 ) Repayment of notes payable, shareholder (10,000,000 ) (84,500 ) Proceeds from notes payable 20,996,250 1,360,000 Payment of loan financing fees (2,024,287 ) - Repayment of notes payable (8,136,846 ) (5,196,461 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 4,654,664 4,804,086 Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (135,249 ) 54,690 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,934,393 55,386 Cash, Cash Equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year 787,920 732,534 Cash, Cash Equivalents and restricted cash, end of year $ 2,722,313 $ 787,920 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 2,953,878 $ 3,906,001 Income taxes $ 147,377 $ - Supplemental Disclosure of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: Accounts payable converted to loan payable upon settlement $ - $ 3,770,824 Reduction of short-term related party note payable by reduction of prepaid balance $ - $ 328,003 Issuance of common stock for loan financing $ 220,869 $ - Issuance of pre-funded warrants for settlement of shareholder notes payable $ 899,993 $ - Exercise of pre-funded warrants $ 4 $ - Loan fees payable to lender $ 375,000 $ -



