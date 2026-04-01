Chang Robotics Fund Doubles Portfolio with Five New Investments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chang Robotics Fund, a venture capital firm founded by Matthew Chang and a team of experts in automation, manufacturing, and finance, has completed its second round of capital deployment. With five new investments now closed, the Fund's portfolio has grown to 10 companies across healthcare, logistics, defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing.

The five new portfolio companies are Blue Vigil, Hibiscus Health, REA Resource Recovery Systems, Suture Shield, and Anatar. Each one is addressing a real operational problem with technology that is already in production, in pilot, or nearing its first commercial deployment.

"When we announced The First Five, we said it was the tip of the iceberg. A year later, our portfolio companies are shipping products, securing FDA clearances, winning White House approvals, and signing customers. This next group of five continues the same thesis: back founders building real technology for real problems, and give them the engineering support to scale," said Matthew Chang, Founder and Managing Partner.

The Next Five

Blue Vigil is disrupting the mobile work lighting market for the first time in 40 years. Its autonomous, tethered drone lighting systems replace traditional light towers for highway construction and mining, offering a smaller footprint and significantly higher safety ratings. The company has already secured hundreds of pre-orders for its AL1000 platform.

Hibiscus Health is redefining preventive care through AI-powered facial scanning. By detecting metabolic risk factors such as blood sugar and cholesterol in under 30 seconds, with no needles or labs required, the platform has seen a 95% improvement in wellness among users.

REA Resource Recovery Systems converts hazardous brown grease from wastewater into ASTM-grade biodiesel. Proven in Connecticut pilots, REA’s Total FOG Solutions platform turns a costly waste stream into a revenue-generating clean energy asset.

Suture Shield is enhancing robotic surgery by making it safer and more affordable. It prevents needle loss, which happens in 3% of robotic procedures, saving hospitals about 35 minutes of OR time and $750 per procedure.

Anatar is reshoring American apparel through automated, AI-powered field to shelf factories. Based in Atlanta, Anatar’s Loom OS platform provides total supply chain traceability and utilizes advanced robotics to produce high-quality garments with record turnaround times.

Building Momentum

This second deployment builds on a year of measurable progress across The First Five. Green Corridors secured a Presidential Permit to construct the first transborder automated freight facility connecting Monterrey, Mexico, to Laredo, Texas. OXOS Medical obtained FDA clearance for its portable X-ray device. Kodiak Tech was selected for an airport innovation program and has built a pipeline of procurement orders in the airport and military sectors. Curabotics delivered its first full hospital deployment and launched a new pilot in assisted living and elderly care. GO-Eco entered testing with three of the world's most recognized consumer brands and won the 2025 Gizmodo Science Fair.

With 10 companies now in the portfolio and a target of up to 15, the Chang Robotics Fund continues to invest in seed to early-growth stage companies across robotics, automation, energy, and industrial AI. The Chang Robotics Fund remains open to accredited investors for a limited time in 2026.

About the Chang Robotics Fund

The Chang Robotics Fund is America's premier manufacturing-tech investment company, investing in seed to early-growth stage robotics, automation, energy, and industrial AI. Founded by engineering leader Matthew Chang, PE, and backed by a top-tier technical team, the Fund brings a builder's mindset to early-stage investing, backing companies that are reshaping American industry. With extensive experience in factory automation, smart infrastructure, and sustainability, the Fund offers more than funding: it provides hands-on engineering and operational support to help founders move from prototype to production.

To learn more, visit www.cr.fund or follow us on LinkedIn @Chang Robotics Fund.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. Investment activities in the Chang Robotics Fund's portfolio companies mentioned herein involve risk and are intended to be made in compliance with applicable law. Potential investors should seek independent legal, tax, and financial advice before making any investment decisions.